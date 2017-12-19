Holiday basketball tournament updates from Tuesday

By Score Atlanta

Dalton Christmas Tournament (Dalton High School)

In the first game of Day 2 of the boys-only tournament, Lithia Springs downed Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) 53-49. Omarion Smith led Lithia Springs with 13 points, and Karee Anderson contributed eight points. Spencer Keylon of Soddy-Daisy had a game-high 20 points.

Malik Tyson’s 14 points in the second game helped lead Sparkman (Ala.) over Baylor (Tenn.). Darron Howard added 10 points for Sparkman, and Baylor was led by Randy Brady’s 15 and Beyaun Hendricks’ 11.

Host Dalton handled Mount Paran 65-33 behind balanced scoring as Aaron Fraire led with 12 points and Jahmyr Gibbs had 11. Kellum Rowan had a game-high 16 for Mount Paran, and Jager Dickson chipped in nine points for Dalton.

Peach State Holiday Classic (Jackson-Atlanta High School)

On the boys side, Jonesboro beat Heritage-Conyers 53-52 behind 12 points apiece for Jamari Smith and Quinn Thomas; Jamari Mosley added 11 points for the Cardinals. Josh Guilford of Heritage led all scorers with 16 points.

Tri-Cities got a huge game from Da’Marcus Johnson (28 points) as the Bulldogs held off Therrell in a high-scoring 86-77 game. Eli Lawrence added 19 for Tri-Cities, and Roman Son scored 21 points to lead Therrell. Tri-Cities also got 12 points from John Young and 10 from Eric McNary.

The Jackson-Atlanta girls defeated Whitewater 64-36 at their home tournament. Jackson got 20 points from Tamara White and nine from Jamila Mitchell. Whitewater’s Courtney Smith scored 15 points.

Luella’s girls defeated Douglass 66-61. Zaria Bankston poured in 25 points for the Lady Lions, and Kamya Hollingshed contributed 18 as only four players scored for Luella but all in double-figures. Nekiyah Thompson had 17 points for Douglass.

War Eagle Classic (Woodward Academy)

In the first boys game of the day, Trinity Christian came from behind to defeat Greater Atlanta Christian 62-57. Trinity Christian, a member of GISA, got a game-high 25 points from Jamir Williams, 11 from Brade Burnett and eight from Pierce Davis. GAC got 18 points from Hunter McIntosh and 16 from Roy Dixon.

The Woodward Academy boys defeated Fayette County 56-53. The War Eagles had four players in double-figure points: Kevin Powell (12), Walker Kessler (11), Spencer Felix (11) and Jacorrei Turner (10). Ricky Knight had a game-high 18 points for the Tigers in defeat.

Elite Scholars defeated Whitewater 48-38 behind Kerry Richardson’s 17 points. Benjamin Okafor had 12 points for Elite Scholars and Aiyan Hastings added 10. Whitewaters Michael Lovingood and Julian Johnson each had eight points.

The Mary Persons boys defeated Westminster 75-64 behind two 20-point scorers. Cam Holden scored 25 points, and Tre Edge had 21 for the Bulldogs. The Wildcats got 12 points from Peter Rooney and 10 each from T.J. Malloy and Paris Howland.

LaGrange’s boys got a 57-41 win over Forest Park thanks to 18 points on three three-pointers by Daz Williams and 13 points from Bo Russell. Terrence Holland and Travon Bradford each had 10 points for the Panthers in the loss.

Henry County defeated KIPP Atlanta 54-41 in the day’s final boys game as the Warhawks got 13 points from De’Andre Rice and 11 from Casey Armour. Christopher Davis led the way with 13 points for KIPP, which was held to just 11 points in the second half.

In the first girls game, Starr’s Mill got a 55-33 win over Trinity Christian. Starr’s Mill got 13 points apiece from Ali Rumpel and Alice Anne Hudson and 10 from Emily Nieuwstraten. Abby Bragg was the game’s high scorer with 19 points for Trinity.

Woodward’s girls also got a win as host, handling Alexander 57-40. Tyler Collins led all scorers with 26 points, including 12 in the second quarter, and Madison Williams added 13 for the Lady War Eagles. Alexander’s MaryKate Eubanks led her team with 12 points.

Creekside’s girls beat Westminster 33-24 as the Lady Seminoles’ Alayzha Roberts tied for the game high in points with seven. Beth Anderson and Henrietta Wright each scored seven for Westminster.

The Class A-Private No. 2 Wesleyan girls handled Miller Grove 96-40. Wesleyan’s Avyonce Carter led all scorers with 19 points, Amaya Register had 18 and Alyssa Phillip had 12. Marguerite McGill led Miller Grove with 12 points.

In the day’s final girls game, Forest Park defeated LaGrange 64-13. Forest Park got 22 points from Sarah Matthews, as well as 10 points each from Sania Feagin and Jasmine Stevens.