Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Girls
Athens Academy 54, Oglethorpe County 22
Banks County 62, Monticello 37
Cartersville 42, Coosa 41
Cherokee 61, Marietta 49
Commerce 56, Johnson-Gainesville 31
Creekside 33, Westminster 24
Dodge County 52, Wayne County 51
Douglas County 74, Mays 50
Elbert County 52, Social Circle 33
Georgia Military 59, Schley County 26
Harris County 68, Fayette County 59
Jackson-Atlanta 64, Whitewater 36
Jefferson 60, Columbia 20
Lamar County 51, Mt. de Sales 32
Langston Hughes 45, Northgate 36
Loganville 57, Lithonia 30
Luella 66, Douglass 61
Model 52, Woodland-Bartow 27
Monroe 60, Brooks County 57
Pope 49, North Atlanta 29
Prince Avenue Chr. 40, Greene County 30
Rome 62, Armuchee 37
Sonoraville 56, Pepperell 41
Starr’s Mill 55, Trinity Christian 33
Stratford Academy 60, Hawkinsville 13
Tallulah Falls 46, Athens Christian 38
Tift County 60, Cook 37
Union County 68, Gilmer 61
Wesleyan 96, Miller Grove 40
West Hall 61, Dawson County 45
White County 65, Fannin County 46
Woodward Academy 57, Alexander 40
Boys
Adairsville 60, Cass 50
Banks County 66, Monticello 61
Bowdon 79, North Murray 73
Brookstone 76, Baker County 19
Chattahoochee County 65, St. Anne-Pacelli 51
Claxton 52, Calvary Day 39
Dalton 65, Mount Paran 33
Decatur 33, Paideia 31
Dodge County 67, Wayne County 48
Douglas County 71, Mays 55
Elite Scholars 48, Whitewater 38
Franklin County 56, Seneca (SC) 46
Gainesville 81, Cedar Shoals 67
Georgia Military 55, Schley County 51
Henry County 54, KIPP Atlanta 41
Jefferson 79, Cross Keys 17
Johnson-Gainesville 65, Commerce 46
Jonesboro 53, Heritage-Conyers 52
LaFayette 66, Coahulla Creek 60
LaGrange 57, Forest Park 41
Lamar County 66, Mt. de Sales 54
Langston Hughes 79, Northgate 50
Lithia Springs 53, Soddy-Daisy (TN) 49
Loganville 60, Griffin 44
Madison County 69, Habersham Central 65
Maplewood (TN) 67, Lovett 64
Mary Persons 75, Westminster 65
Monroe Area 63, Marist 53
Mt. Zion-Carroll 74, Lumpkin County 51
Putnam County 56, Rabun County 50
Savannah Christian 79, Johnson County 38
Sparkman (AL) 44, Baylor (TN) 39
Stratford Academy 76, Hawkinsville 69
Tift County 45, Cook 37
Towns County 48, Southeast Whitfield 41
Trinity Christian 62, Greater Atlanta Chr. 57
Union County 59, Gilmer 30
Villa Rica 70, Cedartown 35
Washington-Wilkes 74, McCormick (SC) 61
West Hall at Dawson County, late
West Laurens 73, Wheeler County 39
Woodville-Tompkins 76, McIntosh Co. Academy 50
Woodward Academy 56, Fayette County 53
