Tuesday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

 

Girls

Athens Academy 54, Oglethorpe County 22

Banks County 62, Monticello 37

Cartersville 42, Coosa 41

Cherokee 61, Marietta 49

Commerce 56, Johnson-Gainesville 31

Creekside 33, Westminster 24

Dodge County 52, Wayne County 51

Douglas County 74, Mays 50

Elbert County 52, Social Circle 33

Georgia Military 59, Schley County 26

Harris County 68, Fayette County 59

Jackson-Atlanta 64, Whitewater 36

Jefferson 60, Columbia 20

Lamar County 51, Mt. de Sales 32

Langston Hughes 45, Northgate 36

Loganville 57, Lithonia 30

Luella 66, Douglass 61

Model 52, Woodland-Bartow 27

Monroe 60, Brooks County 57

Pope 49, North Atlanta 29

Prince Avenue Chr. 40, Greene County 30

Rome 62, Armuchee 37

Sonoraville 56, Pepperell 41

Starr’s Mill 55, Trinity Christian 33

Stratford Academy 60, Hawkinsville 13

Tallulah Falls 46, Athens Christian 38

Tift County 60, Cook 37

Union County 68, Gilmer 61

Wesleyan 96, Miller Grove 40

West Hall 61, Dawson County 45

White County 65, Fannin County 46

Woodward Academy 57, Alexander 40

 

Boys

Adairsville 60, Cass 50

Banks County 66, Monticello 61

Bowdon 79, North Murray 73

Brookstone 76, Baker County 19

Chattahoochee County 65, St. Anne-Pacelli 51

Claxton 52, Calvary Day 39

Dalton 65, Mount Paran 33

Decatur 33, Paideia 31

Dodge County 67, Wayne County 48

Douglas County 71, Mays 55

Elite Scholars 48, Whitewater 38

Franklin County 56, Seneca (SC) 46

Gainesville 81, Cedar Shoals 67

Georgia Military 55, Schley County 51

Henry County 54, KIPP Atlanta 41

Jefferson 79, Cross Keys 17

Johnson-Gainesville 65, Commerce 46

Jonesboro 53, Heritage-Conyers 52

LaFayette 66, Coahulla Creek 60

LaGrange 57, Forest Park 41

Lamar County 66, Mt. de Sales 54

Langston Hughes 79, Northgate 50

Lithia Springs 53, Soddy-Daisy (TN) 49

Loganville 60, Griffin 44

Madison County 69, Habersham Central 65

Maplewood (TN) 67, Lovett 64

Mary Persons 75, Westminster 65

Monroe Area 63, Marist 53

Mt. Zion-Carroll 74, Lumpkin County 51

Putnam County 56, Rabun County 50

Savannah Christian 79, Johnson County 38

Sparkman (AL) 44, Baylor (TN) 39

Stratford Academy 76, Hawkinsville 69

Tift County 45, Cook 37

Towns County 48, Southeast Whitfield 41

Trinity Christian 62, Greater Atlanta Chr. 57

Union County 59, Gilmer 30

Villa Rica 70, Cedartown 35

Washington-Wilkes 74, McCormick (SC) 61

West Hall at Dawson County, late

West Laurens 73, Wheeler County 39

Woodville-Tompkins 76, McIntosh Co. Academy 50

Woodward Academy 56, Fayette County 53

