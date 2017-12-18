Maxwell Season Summary: Rome dominates playoff run to finish on top
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Rome added to their impressive playoff run by dominating a previously undefeated Warner Robins team 38-0 in the Class AAAAA finals at the Demons home field. This pushed Rome to just past a rating of 100 on the season. As mentioned below, a rating of 100 is designed to be a milestone in the system. Rome also become the most recent team from a lower classification to finish on top of the entire state. Buford was the last team to do so in 2013.
– Calhoun topped Peach County with a suffocating defense and a controversial call while North Gwinnett edged Colquitt County with a field goal on the last play of the game. Additionally Hapeville Charter and Clinch County both won with solid victories over the previously highest rated team in their classification. Each victory moved those teams into the top spot.
– Blessed Trinity topped Marist for the Class AAAA title, but the foe they vanquished in the second round, Cartersville, remains the highest rated team in Class AAAA, thanks to a dominating regular season.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.08%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,090 of 2,270 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.07%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.90 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.00
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|North Gwinnett
|14-1
|90.19
|1
|Lee County
|14-1
|78.96
|2
|Lowndes
|11-1
|89.66
|2
|Coffee
|10-4
|75.54
|3
|Grayson
|10-2
|85.51
|3
|Glynn Academy
|9-4
|71.86
|4
|Colquitt County
|11-4
|85.14
|4
|Tucker
|12-2
|71.40
|5
|Archer
|12-1
|83.41
|5
|Mays
|11-2
|69.24
|6
|Walton
|11-1
|83.15
|6
|Brunswick
|7-3
|67.21
|7
|Tift County
|11-2
|83.04
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-4
|67.13
|8
|Brookwood
|11-3
|82.91
|8
|Allatoona
|9-4
|62.18
|9
|McEachern
|10-4
|80.07
|9
|Harrison
|9-4
|62.12
|10
|Parkview
|9-4
|75.24
|10
|Valdosta
|4-7
|62.08
|11
|Hillgrove
|8-4
|74.62
|11
|Alpharetta
|11-2
|60.87
|12
|Mill Creek
|8-4
|74.33
|12
|Richmond Hill
|7-3
|60.72
|13
|South Forsyth
|10-1
|72.77
|13
|Douglas County
|10-2
|59.07
|14
|Milton
|9-3
|72.74
|14
|Effingham County
|5-6
|58.37
|15
|Norcross
|5-6
|69.86
|15
|Dacula
|7-5
|57.22
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Rome
|15-0
|100.04
|1
|Cartersville
|11-1
|81.87
|2
|Buford
|11-2
|85.70
|2
|Blessed Trinity
|13-2
|78.03
|3
|Warner Robins
|14-1
|76.82
|3
|Marist
|14-1
|76.88
|4
|Stockbridge
|12-1
|75.68
|4
|Burke County
|12-1
|66.77
|5
|Jones County
|11-2
|68.65
|5
|Cedartown
|10-2
|63.28
|6
|Wayne County
|9-2
|63.27
|6
|Thomson
|10-2
|62.19
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|11-2
|62.54
|7
|Mary Persons
|11-3
|61.98
|8
|Eagle’s Landing
|7-5
|61.73
|8
|Ridgeland
|11-1
|61.73
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12-2
|59.56
|9
|St. Pius X
|8-6
|60.50
|10
|Dutchtown
|7-4
|59.12
|10
|Troup
|9-3
|59.07
|11
|Carrollton
|10-3
|57.73
|11
|Jefferson
|10-3
|58.74
|12
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|57.10
|12
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|53.32
|13
|Ware County
|5-6
|56.56
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|9-3
|52.83
|14
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|55.41
|14
|White County
|7-4
|49.81
|15
|Griffin
|9-2
|52.64
|15
|Sandy Creek
|5-5
|49.49
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Calhoun
|14-1
|72.75
|1
|Hapeville Charter
|14-1
|86.01
|2
|Peach County
|13-2
|72.52
|2
|Rabun County
|14-1
|77.34
|3
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|12-2
|71.98
|3
|Benedictine
|12-1
|76.80
|4
|Cedar Grove
|13-1
|67.82
|4
|Brooks County
|11-2
|66.65
|5
|Crisp County
|9-2
|53.47
|5
|Heard County
|12-2
|65.30
|6
|Lovett
|7-5
|52.01
|6
|Screven County
|11-1
|64.80
|7
|Jenkins
|12-1
|49.61
|7
|Thomasville
|12-1
|62.35
|8
|Pace Academy
|5-5
|47.71
|8
|Dodge County
|10-1
|56.66
|9
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7-6
|47.50
|9
|Toombs County
|10-2
|56.08
|10
|Monroe Area
|10-2
|46.57
|10
|Callaway
|11-2
|54.22
|11
|Pike County
|9-4
|46.55
|11
|Jefferson County
|10-2
|52.48
|12
|Liberty County
|9-4
|46.16
|12
|Fitzgerald
|4-7
|48.25
|13
|Westside (Macon)
|8-4
|43.56
|13
|Vidalia
|5-5
|47.49
|14
|Dawson County
|8-4
|43.28
|14
|Rockmart
|9-3
|47.49
|15
|Bremen
|9-2
|42.75
|15
|Swainsboro
|6-4
|45.10
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Clinch County
|12-2
|53.20
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|14-0
|78.14
|2
|Irwin County
|12-2
|50.54
|2
|Athens Academy
|13-1
|56.82
|3
|Emanuel County Institute
|11-2
|45.40
|3
|Mount Paran Christian
|11-2
|48.41
|4
|Manchester
|11-1
|45.30
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-2
|44.29
|5
|Macon County
|8-4
|43.24
|5
|Wesleyan
|8-3
|43.40
|6
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|10-3
|41.03
|6
|Calvary Day
|10-3
|42.19
|7
|Charlton County
|9-3
|37.60
|7
|Stratford Academy
|10-2
|40.12
|8
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|34.65
|8
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|8-3
|36.22
|9
|Dooly County
|5-7
|33.04
|9
|Savannah Country Day
|10-3
|35.45
|10
|Marion County
|9-3
|32.85
|10
|Darlington
|8-5
|34.97
|11
|Commerce
|8-3
|30.79
|11
|Aquinas
|7-4
|33.37
|12
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-5
|30.71
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|8-4
|29.86
|13
|Schley County
|8-4
|30.03
|13
|Savannah Christian
|6-5
|29.42
|14
|Taylor County
|8-3
|29.63
|14
|First Presbyterian
|8-4
|28.75
|15
|Mitchell County
|10-2
|29.55
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|7-5
|27.91
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|15-0
|100.04
|48.91
|83
|2 [1]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|14-1
|90.19
|66.94
|10
|3 [2]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|89.66
|62.24
|20
|4 [1]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|14-1
|86.01
|39.53
|174
|5 [2]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|11-2
|85.70
|46.98
|101
|6 [3]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|10-2
|85.51
|65.90
|15
|7 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-4
|85.14
|75.16
|1
|8 [5]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|12-1
|83.41
|63.26
|18
|9 [6]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|83.15
|60.46
|26
|10 [7]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-2
|83.04
|66.11
|13
|11 [8]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|11-3
|82.91
|66.24
|12
|12 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|11-1
|81.87
|53.36
|53
|13 [9]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|10-4
|80.07
|68.11
|6
|14 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|14-1
|78.96
|56.85
|36
|15 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|14-0
|78.14
|32.57
|252
|16 [2]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|13-2
|78.03
|56.26
|38
|17 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|14-1
|77.34
|32.34
|256
|18 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|14-1
|76.88
|52.59
|59
|19 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|14-1
|76.82
|53.83
|48
|20 [3]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|12-1
|76.80
|46.01
|108
|21 [4]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|12-1
|75.68
|52.29
|61
|22 [2]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|10-4
|75.54
|65.91
|14
|23 [10]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|9-4
|75.24
|60.75
|24
|24 [11]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.62
|66.93
|11
|25 [12]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.33
|61.82
|22
|26 [13]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|72.77
|52.91
|54
|27 [1]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|14-1
|72.75
|39.52
|175
|28 [14]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|72.74
|58.15
|32
|29 [2]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|13-2
|72.52
|41.17
|152
|30 [3]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|12-2
|71.98
|39.47
|176
|31 [3]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|71.86
|62.79
|19
|32 [4]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|12-2
|71.40
|42.65
|141
|33 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|69.86
|68.41
|5
|34 [16]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|69.62
|57.00
|35
|35 [17]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|69.37
|44.34
|125
|36 [5]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|11-2
|69.24
|48.62
|86
|37 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|11-2
|68.65
|51.20
|69
|38 [18]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|67.84
|54.51
|42
|39 [4]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|13-1
|67.82
|37.64
|194
|40 [19]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-5
|67.25
|63.82
|17
|41 [6]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|67.21
|53.86
|47
|42 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|67.13
|58.68
|30
|43 [4]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|12-1
|66.77
|40.49
|162
|44 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|11-2
|66.65
|46.23
|106
|45 [5]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|12-2
|65.30
|35.63
|216
|46 [6]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|11-1
|64.80
|26.93
|301
|47 [20]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-5
|64.37
|59.96
|28
|48 [21]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|63.47
|62.22
|21
|49 [5]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|10-2
|63.28
|44.68
|123
|50 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|9-2
|63.27
|45.81
|112
|51 [22]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.87
|58.21
|31
|52 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|11-2
|62.54
|46.77
|104
|53 [7]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|12-1
|62.35
|38.79
|185
|54 [6]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|10-2
|62.19
|37.17
|200
|55 [8]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|62.18
|53.48
|52
|56 [9]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|62.12
|52.87
|55
|57 [10]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|62.08
|69.06
|3
|58 [7]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|11-3
|61.98
|43.37
|134
|59 [23]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|61.76
|55.93
|40
|60 [8]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|7-5
|61.73
|54.71
|41
|61 [8]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|11-1
|61.73
|33.67
|240
|62 [11]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|11-2
|60.87
|41.60
|147
|63 [24]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|60.79
|61.01
|23
|64 [12]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|60.72
|49.15
|81
|65 [9]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|8-6
|60.50
|56.06
|39
|66 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|12-2
|59.56
|38.00
|190
|67 [10]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-4
|59.12
|50.83
|72
|68 [13]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|10-2
|59.07
|43.44
|132
|69 [10]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|9-3
|59.07
|39.20
|180
|70 [25]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|58.77
|54.11
|46
|71 [11]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|10-3
|58.74
|45.40
|116
|72 [14]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-6
|58.37
|59.36
|29
|73 [26]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|57.77
|51.16
|70
|74 [11]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|10-3
|57.73
|46.00
|109
|75 [27]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|57.37
|68.98
|4
|76 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|57.22
|49.00
|82
|77 [12]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|8-4
|57.10
|45.09
|118
|78 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|13-1
|56.82
|22.77
|335
|79 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|10-1
|56.66
|37.17
|201
|80 [13]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-6
|56.56
|60.35
|27
|81 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|56.24
|72.43
|2
|82 [9]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|10-2
|56.08
|36.58
|205
|83 [16]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|55.91
|38.32
|187
|84 [14]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|9-3
|55.41
|41.14
|153
|85 [17]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|54.79
|48.42
|88
|86 [18]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|54.47
|50.46
|76
|87 [10]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|11-2
|54.22
|34.13
|231
|88 [29]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|53.53
|47.11
|100
|89 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|9-2
|53.47
|33.49
|242
|90 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|53.46
|56.53
|37
|91 [31]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|53.40
|67.45
|8
|92 [12]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|11-2
|53.32
|31.61
|263
|93 [1]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|12-2
|53.20
|31.43
|265
|94 [19]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|53.14
|45.90
|111
|95 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|9-3
|52.83
|39.71
|172
|96 [20]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|52.81
|50.01
|78
|97 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|9-2
|52.64
|39.84
|168
|98 [21]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|52.51
|47.52
|95
|99 [11]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|10-2
|52.48
|26.34
|307
|100 [22]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|52.27
|46.98
|102
|101 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|7-5
|52.01
|43.42
|133
|102 [23]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|51.97
|40.05
|167
|103 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|51.90
|42.74
|139
|104 [16]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|5-5
|51.46
|51.84
|66
|105 [17]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|50.78
|51.88
|65
|106 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|12-2
|50.54
|34.07
|232
|107 [33]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|50.09
|57.02
|34
|108 [34]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|49.83
|52.67
|57
|109 [14]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-4
|49.81
|43.87
|130
|110 [7]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|12-1
|49.61
|28.57
|286
|111 [15]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|5-5
|49.49
|48.34
|90
|112 [24]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|49.03
|42.81
|138
|113 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-4
|48.82
|39.76
|170
|114 [16]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|6-6
|48.81
|48.84
|84
|115 [3]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|11-2
|48.41
|27.60
|295
|116 [17]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|9-2
|48.34
|26.06
|309
|117 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-7
|48.25
|53.61
|50
|118 [25]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|48.21
|45.23
|117
|119 [35]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.98
|46.44
|105
|120 [36]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|47.95
|54.47
|43
|121 [26]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|47.89
|44.52
|124
|122 [37]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|47.77
|54.45
|44
|123 [8]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|5-5
|47.71
|46.06
|107
|124 [18]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|8-4
|47.65
|41.07
|154
|125 [9]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|7-6
|47.50
|44.87
|121
|126 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|5-5
|47.49
|48.02
|92
|127 [19]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|47.49
|51.64
|67
|128 [14]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|9-3
|47.49
|20.98
|348
|129 [27]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|47.35
|65.13
|16
|130 [19]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-5
|46.70
|48.58
|87
|131 [10]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|10-2
|46.57
|24.48
|324
|132 [20]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|7-4
|46.56
|41.73
|145
|133 [11]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|9-4
|46.55
|32.95
|246
|134 [21]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|46.19
|51.38
|68
|135 [12]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|9-4
|46.16
|34.83
|224
|136 [28]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|45.73
|45.74
|114
|137 [22]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|45.49
|53.71
|49
|138 [3]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|11-2
|45.40
|22.68
|337
|139 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|45.34
|36.81
|204
|140 [4]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|11-1
|45.30
|17.43
|379
|141 [15]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-4
|45.10
|41.21
|150
|142 [23]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|9-3
|45.09
|32.11
|258
|143 [24]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|44.58
|43.11
|135
|144 [25]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|44.58
|45.80
|113
|145 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|11-2
|44.29
|22.44
|340
|146 [30]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|44.12
|42.89
|136
|147 [20]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|7-5
|44.12
|39.74
|171
|148 [31]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|44.00
|41.25
|149
|149 [21]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|8-3
|43.89
|30.67
|270
|150 [26]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|43.73
|53.51
|51
|151 [22]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-6
|43.71
|47.42
|97
|152 [13]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|8-4
|43.56
|34.45
|225
|153 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-3
|43.40
|28.59
|285
|154 [14]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|8-4
|43.28
|32.73
|249
|155 [5]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|8-4
|43.24
|32.06
|260
|156 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|9-3
|43.19
|30.71
|269
|157 [28]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|8-3
|42.98
|33.77
|237
|158 [23]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|8-3
|42.89
|32.11
|259
|159 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|8-4
|42.87
|33.38
|243
|160 [24]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|42.76
|42.39
|142
|161 [15]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|9-2
|42.75
|25.70
|311
|162 [32]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|42.66
|50.52
|75
|163 [25]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-6
|42.52
|43.59
|131
|164 [16]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|6-4
|42.36
|37.71
|191
|165 [6]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|10-3
|42.19
|24.50
|323
|166 [38]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|42.08
|52.78
|56
|167 [33]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.95
|47.50
|96
|168 [17]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|8-4
|41.86
|27.01
|299
|169 [18]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-5
|41.76
|38.80
|184
|170 [16]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|6-6
|41.08
|41.66
|146
|171 [6]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|10-3
|41.03
|25.20
|314
|172 [26]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|40.94
|45.03
|120
|173 [19]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|9-3
|40.39
|20.81
|351
|174 [7]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|10-2
|40.12
|22.77
|336
|175 [30]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-5
|40.11
|40.91
|159
|176 [20]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-7
|39.99
|47.39
|99
|177 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|39.84
|67.39
|9
|178 [21]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|7-5
|39.81
|33.57
|241
|179 [27]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-5
|39.50
|37.31
|198
|180 [28]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|39.08
|38.98
|183
|181 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|39.06
|36.17
|210
|182 [17]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|9-2
|38.89
|22.05
|342
|183 [31]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-10
|38.34
|57.93
|33
|184 [35]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.31
|40.89
|160
|185 [36]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.23
|44.18
|128
|186 [37]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|38.00
|48.73
|85
|187 [29]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.98
|40.99
|157
|188 [32]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.87
|34.28
|227
|189 [22]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-4
|37.78
|27.89
|291
|190 [23]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|5-5
|37.68
|38.19
|189
|191 [7]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|9-3
|37.60
|25.69
|313
|192 [30]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.60
|40.43
|163
|193 [33]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|5-6
|37.49
|39.68
|173
|194 [34]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-7
|37.26
|46.97
|103
|195 [35]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.22
|35.70
|215
|196 [38]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|37.02
|29.88
|277
|197 [31]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-5
|36.87
|32.43
|254
|198 [32]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-6
|36.43
|39.12
|181
|199 [8]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|8-3
|36.22
|23.40
|330
|200 [36]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|36.17
|50.57
|74
|201 [39]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|36.16
|49.75
|79
|202 [18]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|7-5
|36.11
|29.34
|281
|203 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|36.01
|52.27
|62
|204 [19]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|35.97
|30.41
|274
|205 [37]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-7
|35.91
|47.40
|98
|206 [40]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|35.74
|44.27
|127
|207 [9]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|10-3
|35.45
|20.71
|352
|208 [38]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|35.31
|37.32
|197
|209 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|7-4
|35.29
|24.76
|320
|210 [10]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|8-5
|34.97
|28.17
|287
|211 [39]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-8
|34.96
|51.90
|63
|212 [8]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|7-5
|34.65
|27.65
|294
|213 [41]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|34.58
|43.96
|129
|214 [42]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-9
|34.44
|52.35
|60
|215 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|34.44
|68.09
|7
|216 [33]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|33.57
|41.06
|155
|217 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|7-4
|33.37
|24.83
|318
|218 [43]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|33.12
|48.39
|89
|219 [9]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|5-7
|33.04
|34.03
|233
|220 [40]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|6-5
|32.99
|28.84
|283
|221 [34]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-8
|32.94
|40.20
|165
|222 [35]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-7
|32.90
|40.42
|164
|223 [10]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|9-3
|32.85
|20.45
|353
|224 [25]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-6
|32.71
|36.53
|206
|225 [41]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-9
|32.55
|51.89
|64
|226 [42]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-7
|32.51
|41.90
|143
|227 [26]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|6-6
|32.39
|34.14
|230
|228 [44]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.32
|44.72
|122
|229 [36]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-7
|32.09
|47.58
|94
|230 [45]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.85
|40.84
|161
|231 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|5-6
|31.71
|35.37
|219
|232 [46]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.62
|39.04
|182
|233 [21]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-7
|31.11
|38.21
|188
|234 [47]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|31.04
|39.26
|179
|235 [22]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|7-4
|30.91
|21.69
|344
|236 [11]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|8-3
|30.79
|17.52
|377
|237 [12]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|7-5
|30.71
|27.42
|296
|238 [48]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|30.40
|35.16
|220
|239 [23]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|6-5
|30.28
|28.17
|288
|240 [27]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|7-4
|30.22
|19.71
|360
|241 [24]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|3-8
|30.16
|40.97
|158
|242 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|30.16
|44.33
|126
|243 [28]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-7
|30.11
|41.83
|144
|244 [13]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|8-4
|30.03
|20.17
|356
|245 [37]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|6-5
|30.00
|25.88
|310
|246 [25]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-6
|29.96
|33.73
|238
|247 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|8-4
|29.86
|24.39
|325
|248 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|5-4
|29.85
|26.94
|300
|249 [44]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|29.73
|32.01
|261
|250 [14]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|8-3
|29.63
|6.88
|400
|251 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|10-2
|29.55
|3.59
|404
|252 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-6
|29.48
|36.33
|208
|253 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|29.47
|50.90
|71
|254 [13]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|6-5
|29.42
|28.12
|290
|255 [39]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-3
|29.23
|11.45
|396
|256 [16]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-4
|29.19
|19.27
|361
|257 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|8-4
|28.75
|19.11
|367
|258 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|28.73
|45.98
|110
|259 [17]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-7
|28.40
|32.39
|255
|260 [15]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|7-5
|27.91
|26.37
|306
|261 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|27.81
|50.80
|73
|262 [26]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-7
|27.75
|36.89
|203
|263 [45]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|27.74
|42.67
|140
|264 [40]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|27.72
|32.18
|257
|265 [27]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|4-6
|27.66
|30.46
|273
|266 [30]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-6
|27.59
|31.57
|264
|267 [28]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|27.57
|24.05
|327
|268 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|27.18
|39.30
|178
|269 [41]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-9
|26.93
|45.07
|119
|270 [29]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-6
|26.92
|34.19
|228
|271 [16]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|7-5
|26.64
|19.73
|359
|272 [17]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-4
|26.52
|17.14
|380
|273 [18]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-5
|26.44
|26.58
|303
|274 [31]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|7-4
|26.31
|17.07
|381
|275 [42]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|26.09
|37.19
|199
|276 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-6
|26.09
|32.58
|251
|277 [32]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-7
|25.57
|40.13
|166
|278 [33]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|6-5
|25.51
|19.90
|357
|279 [19]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|8-4
|25.45
|17.76
|372
|280 [30]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-6
|25.33
|35.55
|218
|281 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|25.29
|60.72
|25
|282 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-8
|25.24
|37.45
|196
|283 [31]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-6
|25.21
|30.60
|271
|284 [18]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|6-5
|25.04
|26.11
|308
|285 [48]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-7
|24.23
|34.86
|223
|286 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|24.21
|33.88
|234
|287 [32]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-6
|23.86
|28.16
|289
|288 [49]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|23.76
|25.04
|315
|289 [33]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|23.76
|21.39
|345
|290 [50]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|23.43
|35.70
|213
|291 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-4
|23.20
|17.04
|382
|292 [51]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|22.98
|33.04
|245
|293 [52]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|22.94
|50.05
|77
|294 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-8
|22.08
|35.88
|211
|295 [51]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-10
|21.88
|45.42
|115
|296 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-4
|21.84
|15.75
|390
|297 [52]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-9
|21.79
|39.77
|169
|298 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-7
|21.69
|30.60
|272
|299 [20]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-5
|21.69
|17.64
|375
|300 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-7
|21.60
|30.18
|276
|301 [35]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|21.54
|22.88
|334
|302 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|6-5
|21.36
|17.79
|371
|303 [36]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|21.30
|17.67
|373
|304 [21]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|9-3
|20.93
|3.08
|407
|305 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|20.76
|41.06
|156
|306 [36]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-7
|20.72
|32.71
|250
|307 [21]
|Walker
|6 – A
|5-6
|20.61
|24.94
|316
|308 [22]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|6-5
|20.61
|15.51
|391
|309 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|20.49
|49.32
|80
|310 [37]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|20.41
|37.66
|192
|311 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|5-6
|20.16
|23.23
|333
|312 [37]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-7
|20.14
|31.96
|262
|313 [53]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|20.12
|37.14
|202
|314 [38]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|20.02
|35.06
|221
|315 [44]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-6
|19.81
|24.13
|326
|316 [38]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-5
|19.35
|21.87
|343
|317 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|19.28
|41.18
|151
|318 [39]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-9
|19.20
|32.83
|248
|319 [45]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|19.03
|52.65
|58
|320 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|3-6
|18.03
|24.72
|321
|321 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-6
|17.83
|19.20
|364
|322 [40]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-8
|17.51
|34.89
|222
|323 [39]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-9
|17.24
|37.64
|193
|324 [40]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-8
|17.20
|42.81
|137
|325 [46]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|3-7
|17.19
|30.94
|267
|326 [55]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-10
|16.85
|47.95
|93
|327 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-9
|16.35
|37.59
|195
|328 [23]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|3-7
|16.03
|25.69
|312
|329 [41]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|4-7
|15.57
|24.59
|322
|330 [42]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-7
|15.30
|27.84
|292
|331 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|15.21
|15.46
|392
|332 [43]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|3-7
|14.52
|33.08
|244
|333 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|14.34
|38.45
|186
|334 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-7
|14.19
|27.21
|297
|335 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-9
|14.07
|35.80
|212
|336 [26]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-6
|13.57
|19.23
|363
|337 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|7-4
|13.48
|2.61
|408
|338 [44]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-6
|13.13
|17.01
|384
|339 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|13.07
|48.31
|91
|340 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|12.28
|32.85
|247
|341 [25]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|5-6
|12.02
|19.15
|365
|342 [42]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|1-8
|11.70
|29.27
|282
|343 [27]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|4-6
|11.13
|17.50
|378
|344 [26]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-5
|10.93
|12.77
|395
|345 [27]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.87
|32.50
|253
|346 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-6
|10.77
|16.05
|388
|347 [28]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.67
|27.82
|293
|348 [43]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-9
|10.19
|34.42
|226
|349 [29]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|7-4
|10.11
|-1.36
|412
|350 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|9.75
|33.86
|235
|351 [44]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|9.58
|26.44
|304
|352 [45]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|4-6
|9.35
|18.04
|370
|353 [45]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-7
|8.59
|23.36
|331
|354 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-9
|8.46
|41.42
|148
|355 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-8
|7.96
|31.28
|266
|356 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|3-7
|7.70
|20.91
|349
|357 [46]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-9
|7.51
|36.47
|207
|358 [47]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|3-7
|7.28
|23.28
|332
|359 [48]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-9
|4.92
|35.70
|214
|360 [31]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-5
|4.83
|-0.70
|411
|361 [49]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-10
|4.76
|33.72
|239
|362 [32]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-8
|3.79
|24.87
|317
|363 [50]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|2-8
|3.78
|26.38
|305
|364 [51]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-8
|3.02
|29.87
|278
|365 [47]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|2.65
|6.78
|401
|366 [48]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-10
|2.61
|35.60
|217
|367 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-8
|2.56
|14.91
|393
|368 [29]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|2.26
|16.61
|386
|369 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-8
|2.12
|18.70
|368
|370 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|3-7
|1.71
|23.97
|328
|371 [35]
|Portal
|3 – A
|2-8
|1.32
|20.90
|350
|372 [36]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|2-8
|1.02
|26.63
|302
|373 [49]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-9
|0.89
|22.17
|341
|374 [52]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-10
|0.47
|30.34
|275
|375 [37]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-6
|0.32
|5.56
|403
|376 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-9
|0.10
|29.80
|279
|377 [50]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|3-7
|-0.14
|15.94
|389
|378 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-8
|-0.48
|17.61
|376
|379 [38]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-9
|-0.72
|28.78
|284
|380 [30]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|2-8
|-0.96
|19.14
|366
|381 [31]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|-1.57
|16.92
|385
|382 [52]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-9
|-1.81
|19.80
|358
|383 [39]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-7
|-2.27
|11.04
|397
|384 [53]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-2.81
|24.77
|319
|385 [54]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-3.51
|18.13
|369
|386 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-9
|-4.14
|33.85
|236
|387 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|-4.30
|21.38
|346
|388 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-9
|-7.07
|20.40
|354
|389 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-7.07
|23.63
|329
|390 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-10
|-7.98
|30.90
|268
|391 [34]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-8
|-8.07
|17.64
|374
|392 [40]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-8
|-8.09
|21.30
|347
|393 [41]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-9
|-8.16
|16.21
|387
|394 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-9.25
|54.41
|45
|395 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-10.69
|2.35
|409
|396 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-9
|-10.99
|39.30
|177
|397 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-8
|-12.04
|19.25
|362
|398 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.80
|3.34
|406
|399 [43]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-13.08
|3.44
|405
|400 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-7
|-13.49
|8.50
|398
|401 [45]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|1-9
|-13.86
|20.33
|355
|402 [55]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-9
|-16.81
|14.31
|394
|403 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-10
|-17.20
|36.29
|209
|404 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-7
|-18.62
|-3.54
|415
|405 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-10
|-20.15
|22.51
|339
|406 [56]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-10
|-20.52
|29.70
|280
|407 [57]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-10
|-21.38
|27.01
|298
|408 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|1-9
|-21.87
|6.18
|402
|409 [47]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-8
|-22.55
|0.62
|410
|410 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-10
|-23.34
|34.14
|229
|411 [48]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-10
|-24.26
|22.55
|338
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-9
|-24.34
|17.01
|383
|413 [49]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-7
|-25.35
|-2.55
|414
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-9
|-33.66
|-2.11
|413
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|3-7
|-41.96
|-25.95
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-10
|-46.22
|7.10
|399
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-7
|-55.86
|-48.88
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-70.35
|-29.85
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|89.87
|80.14
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|81.93
|59.77
|3
|7 – AAAAA
|81.11
|47.32
|4
|6 – AAAAAAA
|80.90
|55.11
|5
|3 – AAAAAAA
|79.90
|67.86
|6
|1 – AAAAAA
|78.35
|66.74
|7
|7 – AAAAAAA
|77.85
|55.69
|8
|4 – AAAAAAA
|76.02
|60.42
|9
|7 – AAAA
|74.93
|55.45
|10
|5 – AAAAAAA
|72.13
|55.52
|11
|5 – AAAA
|72.11
|50.51
|12
|4 – AAAAA
|71.85
|52.52
|13
|2 – AAAAAA
|71.60
|60.82
|14
|8 – AAAAA
|70.55
|38.42
|15
|6 – AA
|67.77
|28.97
|16
|1 – AAAAA
|66.41
|44.61
|17
|2 – AA
|65.65
|43.37
|18
|5 – AAAAAA
|64.69
|45.61
|19
|6 – AAAAAA
|64.12
|49.51
|20
|1 – AA
|63.11
|46.05
|21
|3 – AAAA
|61.47
|37.99
|22
|5 – A
|61.45
|25.94
|23
|8 – AA
|59.65
|8.88
|24
|2 – AAAAAAA
|59.58
|48.63
|25
|2 – AAAAA
|59.52
|46.33
|26
|5 – AAA
|59.37
|34.55
|27
|4 – AAA
|59.26
|30.65
|28
|8 – AAAA
|58.81
|43.87
|29
|4 – AAAAAA
|58.74
|36.10
|30
|7 – AAA
|57.63
|29.38
|31
|3 – AAAAA
|57.54
|41.04
|32
|2 – AAAA
|57.16
|44.11
|33
|5 – AA
|56.88
|33.99
|34
|3 – AAAAAA
|55.79
|43.13
|35
|6 – AAA
|55.73
|23.09
|6-South – AAA
|59.74
|32.68
|6-North – AAA
|28.85
|14.85
|36
|7 – AAAAAA
|55.07
|36.12
|37
|8 – AAAAAA
|54.19
|40.41
|38
|6 – AAAA
|53.54
|31.98
|39
|4 – AA
|53.52
|20.31
|40
|6 – AAAAA
|52.32
|33.14
|41
|3 – AA
|51.60
|36.39
|42
|1 – AAAA
|51.50
|35.48
|43
|2 – A
|49.29
|26.98
|44
|1 – AAA
|46.41
|29.17
|45
|8 – A
|46.21
|17.39
|46
|4 – AAAA
|45.95
|24.01
|47
|6 – A
|45.09
|18.81
|6-Div B – A
|41.58
|20.44
|6-Div A – A
|36.93
|17.05
|48
|4 – A
|43.76
|16.44
|4-Div B – A
|39.77
|23.61
|4-Div A – A
|36.27
|6.16
|49
|3 – A
|43.07
|20.00
|3-Div A – A
|39.07
|24.10
|3-Div B – A
|35.65
|15.34
|50
|8 – AAA
|42.52
|26.75
|51
|7 – AA
|41.74
|16.85
|52
|5 – AAAAA
|41.22
|28.36
|53
|3 – AAA
|40.86
|17.73
|54
|2 – AAA
|40.03
|24.21
|55
|7 – A
|39.75
|17.88
|7-Div A – A
|35.76
|20.18
|7-Div B – A
|32.84
|14.83
|56
|1 – A
|22.93
|-2.44
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|19.97
|88.0%
|0.145
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|14.15
|80.5%
|0.214
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|17.72
|85.5%
|0.225
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|15.31
|82.2%
|0.231
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|53.47
|99.5%
|0.233
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|16.96
|84.5%
|0.235
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|16.37
|83.7%
|0.249
|10/20
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|28 – 31
|15.88
|83.0%
|0.256
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|16.49
|83.9%
|0.258
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|13.01
|78.6%
|0.267
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|14.92
|81.6%
|0.281
|09/22
|St. Pius X
|Lanier
|33 – 36
|13.77
|79.9%
|0.288
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Washington-Wilkes
|15 – 33
|10.68
|74.4%
|0.289
|10/20
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|Trion
|20 – 34
|10.84
|74.7%
|0.296
|09/01
|First Presbyterian
|Brookstone
|27 – 34
|11.92
|76.7%
|0.300
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|87.66
|12/01
|Rome
|Buford
|45 – 7
|15.35
|82.3%
|87.05
|11/17
|North Gwinnett
|Grayson
|35 – 28
|5.68
|63.8%
|86.76
|12/15
|North Gwinnett
|Colquitt County
|19 – 17
|6.05
|64.7%
|86.65
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|5.52
|63.5%
|85.57
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|5.62
|63.7%
|85.46
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|7.04
|66.9%
|84.43
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|3 – 6
|1.10
|52.7%
|84.26
|11/24
|Colquitt County
|Archer
|12 – 7
|0.73
|51.8%
|84.12
|11/17
|Colquitt County
|Walton
|28 – 21
|0.99
|52.5%
|83.99
|09/15
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|25 – 42
|1.22
|53.1%
|83.99
|12/01
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|31 – 14
|1.22
|53.1%
|83.85
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Tift County
|35 – 38
|3.09
|57.7%
|83.15
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|0.49
|51.2%
|82.99
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|1.24
|53.1%
|82.96
|11/24
|Brookwood
|Tift County
|35 – 28
|0.87
|52.2%
