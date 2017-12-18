Maxwell Season Summary: Rome dominates playoff run to finish on top

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Rome added to their impressive playoff run by dominating a previously undefeated Warner Robins team 38-0 in the Class AAAAA finals at the Demons home field. This pushed Rome to just past a rating of 100 on the season. As mentioned below, a rating of 100 is designed to be a milestone in the system. Rome also become the most recent team from a lower classification to finish on top of the entire state. Buford was the last team to do so in 2013.

– Calhoun topped Peach County with a suffocating defense and a controversial call while North Gwinnett edged Colquitt County with a field goal on the last play of the game. Additionally Hapeville Charter and Clinch County both won with solid victories over the previously highest rated team in their classification. Each victory moved those teams into the top spot.

– Blessed Trinity topped Marist for the Class AAAA title, but the foe they vanquished in the second round, Cartersville, remains the highest rated team in Class AAAA, thanks to a dominating regular season.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.08%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,090 of 2,270 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.07%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.90 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.00

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 North Gwinnett 14-1 90.19 1 Lee County 14-1 78.96 2 Lowndes 11-1 89.66 2 Coffee 10-4 75.54 3 Grayson 10-2 85.51 3 Glynn Academy 9-4 71.86 4 Colquitt County 11-4 85.14 4 Tucker 12-2 71.40 5 Archer 12-1 83.41 5 Mays 11-2 69.24 6 Walton 11-1 83.15 6 Brunswick 7-3 67.21 7 Tift County 11-2 83.04 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 8-4 67.13 8 Brookwood 11-3 82.91 8 Allatoona 9-4 62.18 9 McEachern 10-4 80.07 9 Harrison 9-4 62.12 10 Parkview 9-4 75.24 10 Valdosta 4-7 62.08 11 Hillgrove 8-4 74.62 11 Alpharetta 11-2 60.87 12 Mill Creek 8-4 74.33 12 Richmond Hill 7-3 60.72 13 South Forsyth 10-1 72.77 13 Douglas County 10-2 59.07 14 Milton 9-3 72.74 14 Effingham County 5-6 58.37 15 Norcross 5-6 69.86 15 Dacula 7-5 57.22 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Rome 15-0 100.04 1 Cartersville 11-1 81.87 2 Buford 11-2 85.70 2 Blessed Trinity 13-2 78.03 3 Warner Robins 14-1 76.82 3 Marist 14-1 76.88 4 Stockbridge 12-1 75.68 4 Burke County 12-1 66.77 5 Jones County 11-2 68.65 5 Cedartown 10-2 63.28 6 Wayne County 9-2 63.27 6 Thomson 10-2 62.19 7 Starr’s Mill 11-2 62.54 7 Mary Persons 11-3 61.98 8 Eagle’s Landing 7-5 61.73 8 Ridgeland 11-1 61.73 9 Carver (Atlanta) 12-2 59.56 9 St. Pius X 8-6 60.50 10 Dutchtown 7-4 59.12 10 Troup 9-3 59.07 11 Carrollton 10-3 57.73 11 Jefferson 10-3 58.74 12 Bainbridge 8-4 57.10 12 Woodward Academy 11-2 53.32 13 Ware County 5-6 56.56 13 Americus-Sumter 9-3 52.83 14 Flowery Branch 9-3 55.41 14 White County 7-4 49.81 15 Griffin 9-2 52.64 15 Sandy Creek 5-5 49.49 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Calhoun 14-1 72.75 1 Hapeville Charter 14-1 86.01 2 Peach County 13-2 72.52 2 Rabun County 14-1 77.34 3 Greater Atlanta Christian 12-2 71.98 3 Benedictine 12-1 76.80 4 Cedar Grove 13-1 67.82 4 Brooks County 11-2 66.65 5 Crisp County 9-2 53.47 5 Heard County 12-2 65.30 6 Lovett 7-5 52.01 6 Screven County 11-1 64.80 7 Jenkins 12-1 49.61 7 Thomasville 12-1 62.35 8 Pace Academy 5-5 47.71 8 Dodge County 10-1 56.66 9 Westminster (Atlanta) 7-6 47.50 9 Toombs County 10-2 56.08 10 Monroe Area 10-2 46.57 10 Callaway 11-2 54.22 11 Pike County 9-4 46.55 11 Jefferson County 10-2 52.48 12 Liberty County 9-4 46.16 12 Fitzgerald 4-7 48.25 13 Westside (Macon) 8-4 43.56 13 Vidalia 5-5 47.49 14 Dawson County 8-4 43.28 14 Rockmart 9-3 47.49 15 Bremen 9-2 42.75 15 Swainsboro 6-4 45.10 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Clinch County 12-2 53.20 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 14-0 78.14 2 Irwin County 12-2 50.54 2 Athens Academy 13-1 56.82 3 Emanuel County Institute 11-2 45.40 3 Mount Paran Christian 11-2 48.41 4 Manchester 11-1 45.30 4 Prince Avenue Christian 11-2 44.29 5 Macon County 8-4 43.24 5 Wesleyan 8-3 43.40 6 Mount Zion (Carroll) 10-3 41.03 6 Calvary Day 10-3 42.19 7 Charlton County 9-3 37.60 7 Stratford Academy 10-2 40.12 8 Lincoln County 7-5 34.65 8 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-3 36.22 9 Dooly County 5-7 33.04 9 Savannah Country Day 10-3 35.45 10 Marion County 9-3 32.85 10 Darlington 8-5 34.97 11 Commerce 8-3 30.79 11 Aquinas 7-4 33.37 12 Washington-Wilkes 7-5 30.71 12 Whitefield Academy 8-4 29.86 13 Schley County 8-4 30.03 13 Savannah Christian 6-5 29.42 14 Taylor County 8-3 29.63 14 First Presbyterian 8-4 28.75 15 Mitchell County 10-2 29.55 15 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 7-5 27.91

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 89.87 80.14 2 8 – AAAAAAA 81.93 59.77 3 7 – AAAAA 81.11 47.32 4 6 – AAAAAAA 80.90 55.11 5 3 – AAAAAAA 79.90 67.86 6 1 – AAAAAA 78.35 66.74 7 7 – AAAAAAA 77.85 55.69 8 4 – AAAAAAA 76.02 60.42 9 7 – AAAA 74.93 55.45 10 5 – AAAAAAA 72.13 55.52 11 5 – AAAA 72.11 50.51 12 4 – AAAAA 71.85 52.52 13 2 – AAAAAA 71.60 60.82 14 8 – AAAAA 70.55 38.42 15 6 – AA 67.77 28.97 16 1 – AAAAA 66.41 44.61 17 2 – AA 65.65 43.37 18 5 – AAAAAA 64.69 45.61 19 6 – AAAAAA 64.12 49.51 20 1 – AA 63.11 46.05 21 3 – AAAA 61.47 37.99 22 5 – A 61.45 25.94 23 8 – AA 59.65 8.88 24 2 – AAAAAAA 59.58 48.63 25 2 – AAAAA 59.52 46.33 26 5 – AAA 59.37 34.55 27 4 – AAA 59.26 30.65 28 8 – AAAA 58.81 43.87 29 4 – AAAAAA 58.74 36.10 30 7 – AAA 57.63 29.38 31 3 – AAAAA 57.54 41.04 32 2 – AAAA 57.16 44.11 33 5 – AA 56.88 33.99 34 3 – AAAAAA 55.79 43.13 35 6 – AAA 55.73 23.09 6-South – AAA 59.74 32.68 6-North – AAA 28.85 14.85 36 7 – AAAAAA 55.07 36.12 37 8 – AAAAAA 54.19 40.41 38 6 – AAAA 53.54 31.98 39 4 – AA 53.52 20.31 40 6 – AAAAA 52.32 33.14 41 3 – AA 51.60 36.39 42 1 – AAAA 51.50 35.48 43 2 – A 49.29 26.98 44 1 – AAA 46.41 29.17 45 8 – A 46.21 17.39 46 4 – AAAA 45.95 24.01 47 6 – A 45.09 18.81 6-Div B – A 41.58 20.44 6-Div A – A 36.93 17.05 48 4 – A 43.76 16.44 4-Div B – A 39.77 23.61 4-Div A – A 36.27 6.16 49 3 – A 43.07 20.00 3-Div A – A 39.07 24.10 3-Div B – A 35.65 15.34 50 8 – AAA 42.52 26.75 51 7 – AA 41.74 16.85 52 5 – AAAAA 41.22 28.36 53 3 – AAA 40.86 17.73 54 2 – AAA 40.03 24.21 55 7 – A 39.75 17.88 7-Div A – A 35.76 20.18 7-Div B – A 32.84 14.83 56 1 – A 22.93 -2.44

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 19.97 88.0% 0.145 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 14.15 80.5% 0.214 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 17.72 85.5% 0.225 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 15.31 82.2% 0.231 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 53.47 99.5% 0.233 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 16.96 84.5% 0.235 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 16.37 83.7% 0.249 10/20 Lee County Valdosta 28 – 31 15.88 83.0% 0.256 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 16.49 83.9% 0.258 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 13.01 78.6% 0.267 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 14.92 81.6% 0.281 09/22 St. Pius X Lanier 33 – 36 13.77 79.9% 0.288 08/25 Elbert County Washington-Wilkes 15 – 33 10.68 74.4% 0.289 10/20 Mount Zion (Carroll) Trion 20 – 34 10.84 74.7% 0.296 09/01 First Presbyterian Brookstone 27 – 34 11.92 76.7% 0.300

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.