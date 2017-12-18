Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Monday

Dalton Christmas Tournament (Dalton High School)

In the first game of the tournament, Sparkman (Ala.) defeated Lithia Springs 64-27. The Senators were led by Kendall Wright and Derron Howard, each with 14 points.

In Game 2, the Baylor (Tenn.) Red Raiders defeated Mount Paran Christian 83-35. Baylor’s Boris Ristanovic led all scorers with 18 points while Kellum Rowan was tops for Mount Paran with 10 points.

A Georgia school picked up its first win of the day as host Dalton defeated Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) 61-37 in the final game Monday. Dalton’s Nasir Love-Porter led with 22 points and Jahmyr Gibbs, Jager Dickson and Aaron Fraire each added six points. Spencer Keylan had 10 points for Soddy-Daisy.

War Eagle Classic (Woodward Academy)

The Classic was exciting from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

On the boys side, host Woodward defeated Elite Scholars 66-49 in the Paget Gym. Walker Kessler led the War Eagles with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Kevin Powell added 10 points and seven rebounds, and teammate Michael Whitmore had seven points with three steals and three assists.

Trinity Christian, a Georgia Independent School Association school who will move into the GHSA for the 2018-19 school year, followed with a 61-31 win over the Westminster Wildcats 61-31.

In the Dobbs Gym, the Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans defeated Fayette County 78-51. GAC’s Hunter McIntosh led with 28 points. Roy Dixon added 14 for the Spartans. Brandon Harris had 11 points.

Mary Persons defeated Forest Park 73-49 in the the Champions Gym. Tre Edge led the Bulldogs with 27 points and Cam Holden added 24 points.

The KIPP Warriors followed with a 66-51 victory over LaGrange. Christopher Dumas led the Warriors with 20 points. Bo Russell had 20 for LaGrange.

In the final game of the evening in the Champions Gym, Whitewater closed out a tough victory over Henry County 49-46. Following a turnover, Henry County was forced to foul which sent Josh Lanier to the line for Whitewater. He converted both free throws to push the lead to 49-41. A quick three-pointer by Henry County cut into the lead with 13 seconds left and another quick basket brought it to a three-point game before time ran out. Lanier finished with 16 points and teammate CJ Jackson added 13. Josh Steele led Henry County with 14 points.

On the girls side, the Woodward Lady War Eagles opened with a tight 48-46 victory over Starr’s Mill in the Paget Gym. Tyler Collins led with 28 points, and Hannah Lovett added 11. Collins hit two free throws with less than a second remaining to seal the win for Woodward.

In a game in the Champions Gym, the Lady Westminster Wildcats defeated Trinity Christian 38-34.

Forest Park defeated Alexander 57-32 in the Champions Gym. The Lady Panthers led 11-10 after the first quarter but pushed the game to 31-17 at the half to take a commanding lead.

In the late afternoon game in the Paget Gym, the LaGrange girls beat Creekside 51-41.

In the final game of the evening in the Paget Gym, the Holy Innocents’ Lady Golden Bears defeated Miller Grove 77-56. Kaila Hubbard finished with 23 points to lead Holy Innocents’. Jillian Hollingshead added 15 points. Kennedy Suttle also scored in double-figures with 11 points. Miller Grove’s Keshun Patterson finished with a game-high 27 points.

Games start Tuesday at 1 p.m.