Daily List: Most GHSA titles; overtime games; playoff dominance
Clinch County became the sixth school to win at least seven GHSA state championships. Eagle’s Landing Christian is now among 16 to win at least five.
*22 – Valdosta
11 – Buford
11 – Lincoln County
7 – Carrollton
7 – Americus
7 – Clinch County
6 – LaGrange
6 – Hawkinsville
5 – Thomasville
5 – Thomson
5 – Statesboro
5 – Morgan County
5 – Thomas County Central
5 – Lowndes
5 – West Rome
5 – Eagle’s Landing Christian
*Valdosta has 24 state titles, two of which were won before the GHSA’s first statewide playoffs in all classifications in 1948.
Overtime’s the charm
Beginning in 2007, state championship games that ended in ties after regulation would be decided in overtime. There had been many co-champions before then, including two pairs (Roswell-Peachtree Ridge, Charlton County-Dublin) in 2006. Lee County’s victory in Class AAAAAA on Friday marked the sixth overtime game in state-finals history.
2017 – Lee County 28, Coffee 21
2016 – Grayson 23, Roswell 20
2016 – ELCA 34, Fellowship Christian 27
2015 – Westminster 38, Blessed Trinity 31
2011 – Calhoun 27, Buford 24
2010 – Buford 31, Calhoun 24
Playoff dominance
Rome’s average margin of victory of 46.2 points in the playoffs this year is the second-highest in state history, trailing only Eagle’s Landing Christian’s 50.5, also this year. Here are the 11 state champions that have beaten their playoff opponents by an average of 35 points or more:
50.50 – 2017 ELCA
46.20 – 2017 Rome
41.67 – 1976 Warner Robins
40.00 – 2016 Benedictine
39.20 – 2007 Buford
37.67 – 1971 Valdosta
37.50 – 1967 Putnam County
36.00 – 1952 Valdosta
35.50 – 1962 Valdosta
35.40 – 2002 Clinch County
35.40 – 2014 Buford
