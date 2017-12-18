All-region teams: Flemister, Peach County players earn top honors in 4-AAA
Here is the all-region team for 4-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Athlete of year: RB/DB C’Bo Flemister, Pike County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Antonio Gilbert, Peach County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB/DB JaQuez Jackson, Peach County, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Mitchell Fineran, Peach County, Sr.
Academic players of the year: ATH Landon Miller, Rutland, Sr.; OL Desmond Talton, Westside (Macon), Sr.; S Tavores Pearson, Westside (Macon), Sr.; C Dillon Gooch, Pike County, Sr.; and DL T.J. Adams, Peach County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Chad Campbell, Peach County
First-team offense
QB – Dequarius Johnson, Jackson, Jr.
RB – LaKelvin Clark, Westside (Macon), Sr.
RB – Trevon Woolfolk, Peach County, Sr.
WR – Kearis Jackson, Peach County, Sr.
WR – Swann Tarver, Kendrick, Jr.
TE – Omar Jones, Westside (Macon), Sr.
C – Emmanuel Boone, Westside (Macon), Sr.
OL – George Ball, Jackson, Sr.
OL – Cedric Hillsman, Peach County, Jr.
OL – Cameron Woolfolk, Peach County, Sr.
OL – Xavier Wesley, Central (Macon), Sr.
OL – Jake Patterson, Pike County, Jr.
ATH – Daryan Ingram, Jackson, Sr.
PK – Parker Maddrey, Pike County, Jr.
First-team defense
DL – D’Quavious Woods, Rutland, Sr.
DL – T.J. Adams, Peach County, Sr.
DL – Quintaevious Brown, Westside (Macon), Sr.
DL – Grant Leidig, Pike County, Sr.
LB – Sergio Allen, Peach County, So.
LB – Deangelo Haynes, Westside (Macon), Sr.
LB – Jalen Medlock, Jackson, So.
LB – Colten Fowler, Pike County, Jr.
CB – Laderrick Johnson, Jackson, Jr.
CB – Nakeem Murphy, Pike County, Sr.
S – Shamarcus Redding, Peach County, Sr.
S – Tavores Pearson, Westside (Macon), Sr.
P – Kearis Jackson, Peach County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Victor Dixon, Westside (Macon), So.
RB – Chris Gibson, Peach County, Sr.
RB – Tyshaun Freeman, Westside (Macon), Jr.
WR – Corey Brown, Jackson, Sr.
WR – Kanuri Williams, Central (Macon), Sr.
TE – Noah Fortner, Pike County, Sr.
C – Dilon Gooch, Pike County, Sr.
OL – Kale Treadway, Pike County, Jr.
OL – Seth Moon, Pike County, Sr.
OL – Zachary Cotton, Central (Macon), Sr.
OL – Jayshaun Booker, Westside (Macon), Jr.
OL – Shon Adams, Westside (Macon), Jr.
ATH – Landon Miller, Rutland, Sr.
PK – Edgar Alvarado, Jackson, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Kory Maddox, Pike County, Sr.
DL – Bryson Dent, Peach County, Jr.
DL- Diante Harden, Jackson, Sr.
DL- Julion Watts, Jackson, Sr.
LB – Andrew Barnes, Jackson, Jr.
LB – Tryston Passmore, Pike County, Sr.
LB – Ethan Manns, Peach County, Sr.
LB – Anthony Jordan, Westside (Macon), Sr.
CB – Rodney Howell, Peach County, Sr.
CB – Omari Hamm, Pike County, Jr.
S – Nate Brookins, Westside (Macon), Jr.
S – Hamp Swift, Pike County, Sr.
P – Parker Maddrey, Pike County, Jr.
Honorable mention: Westside – WR Landon Emery, WR Jaylon Barden, LB Jayland Parker. Central – DE Reco Brantley, OL Edwin Murphy, WR Kendarius Murphy, LB Kameron Adkins. Pike County – DL TC Cook, DE Jacob Davidson, CB Robby Cox, RB Gerald Hines, OL Colt Hayes. Kendrick – OL Michael Anthony, QB Orlando Posey, FS Ray Hill. Peach County – C Dylan Perry, OL Octavious King, OL Cameron Perry. Jackson – LB Ryan Langley, DL Tyler Scott, LB Nayimun Smith, WR Deontae Barlow, OL Trevor Word
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.
View Comments 0