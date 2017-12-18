Our Products
All-region teams: Flemister, Peach County players earn top honors in 4-AAA

Here is the all-region team for 4-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Athlete of year: RB/DB C’Bo Flemister, Pike County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Antonio Gilbert, Peach County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB/DB JaQuez Jackson, Peach County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Mitchell Fineran, Peach County, Sr.

Academic players of the year: ATH Landon Miller, Rutland, Sr.; OL Desmond Talton, Westside (Macon), Sr.; S Tavores Pearson, Westside (Macon), Sr.; C Dillon Gooch, Pike County, Sr.; and DL T.J. Adams, Peach County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Chad Campbell, Peach County

First-team offense

QB – Dequarius Johnson, Jackson, Jr.

RB – LaKelvin Clark, Westside (Macon), Sr.

RB – Trevon Woolfolk, Peach County, Sr.

WR – Kearis Jackson, Peach County, Sr.

WR – Swann Tarver, Kendrick, Jr.

TE – Omar Jones, Westside (Macon), Sr.

C – Emmanuel Boone, Westside (Macon), Sr.

OL – George Ball, Jackson, Sr.

OL – Cedric Hillsman, Peach County, Jr.

OL – Cameron Woolfolk, Peach County, Sr.

OL – Xavier Wesley, Central (Macon), Sr.

OL – Jake Patterson, Pike County, Jr.

ATH – Daryan Ingram, Jackson, Sr.

PK – Parker Maddrey, Pike County, Jr.

First-team defense

DL – D’Quavious Woods, Rutland, Sr.

DL – T.J. Adams, Peach County, Sr.

DL – Quintaevious Brown, Westside (Macon), Sr.

DL – Grant Leidig, Pike County, Sr.

LB – Sergio Allen, Peach County, So.

LB – Deangelo Haynes, Westside (Macon), Sr.

LB – Jalen Medlock, Jackson, So.

LB – Colten Fowler, Pike County, Jr.

CB – Laderrick Johnson, Jackson, Jr.

CB – Nakeem Murphy, Pike County, Sr.

S – Shamarcus Redding, Peach County, Sr.

S – Tavores Pearson, Westside (Macon), Sr.

P – Kearis Jackson, Peach County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Victor Dixon, Westside (Macon), So.

RB – Chris Gibson, Peach County, Sr.

RB – Tyshaun Freeman, Westside (Macon), Jr.

WR – Corey Brown, Jackson, Sr.

WR – Kanuri Williams, Central (Macon), Sr.

TE – Noah Fortner, Pike County, Sr.

C – Dilon Gooch, Pike County, Sr.

OL – Kale Treadway, Pike County, Jr.

OL – Seth Moon, Pike County, Sr.

OL – Zachary Cotton, Central (Macon), Sr.

OL – Jayshaun Booker, Westside (Macon), Jr.

OL – Shon Adams, Westside (Macon), Jr.

ATH – Landon Miller, Rutland, Sr.

PK – Edgar Alvarado, Jackson, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Kory Maddox, Pike County, Sr.

DL – Bryson Dent, Peach County, Jr.

DL- Diante Harden, Jackson, Sr.

DL- Julion Watts, Jackson, Sr.

LB – Andrew Barnes, Jackson, Jr.

LB – Tryston Passmore, Pike County, Sr.

LB – Ethan Manns, Peach County, Sr.

LB – Anthony Jordan, Westside (Macon), Sr.

CB – Rodney Howell, Peach County, Sr.

CB – Omari Hamm, Pike County, Jr.

S – Nate Brookins, Westside (Macon), Jr.

S – Hamp Swift, Pike County, Sr.

P – Parker Maddrey, Pike County, Jr.

Honorable mention: Westside – WR Landon Emery, WR Jaylon Barden, LB Jayland Parker. Central – DE Reco Brantley, OL Edwin Murphy, WR Kendarius Murphy, LB Kameron Adkins. Pike County – DL TC Cook, DE Jacob Davidson, CB Robby Cox, RB Gerald Hines, OL Colt Hayes. Kendrick – OL Michael Anthony, QB Orlando Posey, FS Ray Hill. Peach County – C Dylan Perry, OL Octavious King, OL Cameron Perry. Jackson – LB Ryan Langley, DL Tyler Scott, LB Nayimun Smith, WR Deontae Barlow, OL Trevor Word

