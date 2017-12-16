Our Products
Saturday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Saturday scores

Basketball

Boys

American Heritage, FL 73, Heritage-Catoosa 59

Aquinas 81, Glascock County 20

Banks County 64, West Hall 54

Blessed Trinity 58, Hillgrove 40

Bradwell Institute 58, Homestead 40

Brunswick 73, Camden County 63

Calvary Christian 56, Temple 41

Cambridge 47, Dunwoody 32

Cartersville 54, Calhoun 27

Cass 52, Lithia Springs 48

Cedar Shoals 56, Clarke Central 51

Cedar Shoals 60, Walnut Grove 52

Centennial 57, Chattahoochee 55

Central-Carroll 82, Bowdon 63

Chamblee 58, Decatur 44

Chestatee 63, North Oconee 60

Dawson County 53, Forsyth Central 39

Dodge County 68, Wilcox County 58

Dougherty 103, Southeast Bulloch 63

Dublin 65, North Broward Prep 52

Eagles Landing Christian 88, Drew Charter 35

East Jackson 77, Athens Christian 62

Etowah 49, Peachtree Ridge 46

Fayette County 83, Rutherford 75

Fulton Leadership Academy 53, McNair 45

Georgia Military 71, Lincoln County 41

Gilmer 90, Lumpkin County 56

Greater Atlanta Christian 97, Landmark Christian 63

Greenville 51, Callaway 43

Griffin 63, Spalding 52

Hancock Central 73, Washington-Wilkes 62

Hapeville Charter 58, Carver-Atlanta 39

Harrison 64, North Cobb 54

Jackson 74, Pearl-Cohn 49

Jeff Davis 64, Appling County 55

Johnson-Gainesville 59, North Hall 56

Johnson-Savannah 62, Southwest DeKalb 55

LaGrange 65, South Paulding 62

Lakeside-DeKalb 56, Norcross 55

Lanier County 58, New Hampstead 51

Loganville 74, George Walton Academy 41

Marist 47, Lovett 33

Mill Creek 84, Central Gwinnett 65

Miller Grove 78, Therrell 50

Montgomery County 92, Vidalia 74

Mountain View 66, Newton 65

North Augusta, SC 54, Lakeside-Evans 51

Northeast-Macon 52, Washington County 51

Northgate 57, B.E.S.T. Academy 53

P. K. Yonge 65, Stratford Academy 48

Peach County 67, Howard 52

Roswell 57, South Forsyth 38

South Atlanta 84, Whites Creek 73

South Cobb 73, Sequoyah 31

Southeast Whitfield 61, Murray County 30

St. Anne Pacelli 53, Atlanta International 47

Swainsboro 70, Southwest 51

Taliaferro County 62, Lake Oconee Academy 49

Tallulah Falls 70, Riverside Military 55

Tattnall Square 64, Ola 54

Twiggs County 69, Johnson County 62

Walker 66, Athens Academy 65

Washington 62, KIPP Atlanta Charter 55

Westside-Macon 111, Pike County 57

Girls

Alpharetta 67, North Atlanta 15

Arabia Mountain 94, Redan 19

Athens Academy 41, Walker 36

Beach 44, Camden County 40

Bradwell Institute 56, Monroe 48

Bryan County 53, Claxton 32

Cairo 68, Northside-Columbus 36

Calhoun 41, Cartersville 36

Cambridge 46, Dunwoody 45

Campbell 54, Hiram 33

Carver-Columbus 84, Spencer 34

Centennial 40, Chattahoochee 15

Central Gwinnett 57, Gainesville 38

Chamblee 56, Decatur 49

Cherokee 54, River Ridge 39

Coahulla Creek 74, Gordon Central 65

Coretta Scott King 53, East Lake, FL 48

Dodge County 50, Wilcox County 34

Drew 54, M. L. King 51

Dutchtown 70, Locust Grove 62

Eagles Landing Christian 60, Drew Charter 22

East Jackson 37, Athens Christian 35

Gilmer 55, Lumpkin County 53

Greater Atlanta Christian 90, Mountain View 53

Greenbrier 60, Richmond Academy 41

Greene County 47, Warren County 14

Grovetown 56, Evans 22

Heritage-Catoosa 56, Gordon Lee 48

Jenkins County 31, Screven County 15

Johnson-Savannah 55, Tattnall County 38

Kennesaw Mountain 43, Allatoona 27

Lambert 61, Marietta 58

Laney 80, Mays 57

Lanier 48, Brookwood 46

Miller Grove 60, Therrell 50

Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, Providence Christian 29

Northside-Columbus 43, Central-Macon 36

Northview 59, Johns Creek 28

Northwest Whitfield 57, Dalton 35

Pinecrest Academy 65, King’s Ridge 37

Pope 53, Walton 46

Rome 60, Chapel Hill 18

South Forsyth 49, Roswell 43

Stephenson 56, Lovejoy 53

Strong Rock Christian 37, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 27

Swainsboro 63, Southwest 52

Telfair County 75, Wheeler 64

Terrell County 62, Pelham 60

Upson-Lee 52, Taylor County 23

Villa Rica 74, Cass 47

Wesleyan 83, Fayette County 58

Westside-Macon 38, Pike County 32

