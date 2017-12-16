Saturday basketball scores
Saturday scores
Basketball
Boys
American Heritage, FL 73, Heritage-Catoosa 59
Aquinas 81, Glascock County 20
Banks County 64, West Hall 54
Blessed Trinity 58, Hillgrove 40
Bradwell Institute 58, Homestead 40
Brunswick 73, Camden County 63
Calvary Christian 56, Temple 41
Cambridge 47, Dunwoody 32
Cartersville 54, Calhoun 27
Cass 52, Lithia Springs 48
Cedar Shoals 56, Clarke Central 51
Cedar Shoals 60, Walnut Grove 52
Centennial 57, Chattahoochee 55
Central-Carroll 82, Bowdon 63
Chamblee 58, Decatur 44
Chestatee 63, North Oconee 60
Dawson County 53, Forsyth Central 39
Dodge County 68, Wilcox County 58
Dougherty 103, Southeast Bulloch 63
Dublin 65, North Broward Prep 52
Eagles Landing Christian 88, Drew Charter 35
East Jackson 77, Athens Christian 62
Etowah 49, Peachtree Ridge 46
Fayette County 83, Rutherford 75
Fulton Leadership Academy 53, McNair 45
Georgia Military 71, Lincoln County 41
Gilmer 90, Lumpkin County 56
Greater Atlanta Christian 97, Landmark Christian 63
Greenville 51, Callaway 43
Griffin 63, Spalding 52
Hancock Central 73, Washington-Wilkes 62
Hapeville Charter 58, Carver-Atlanta 39
Harrison 64, North Cobb 54
Jackson 74, Pearl-Cohn 49
Jeff Davis 64, Appling County 55
Johnson-Gainesville 59, North Hall 56
Johnson-Savannah 62, Southwest DeKalb 55
LaGrange 65, South Paulding 62
Lakeside-DeKalb 56, Norcross 55
Lanier County 58, New Hampstead 51
Loganville 74, George Walton Academy 41
Marist 47, Lovett 33
Mill Creek 84, Central Gwinnett 65
Miller Grove 78, Therrell 50
Montgomery County 92, Vidalia 74
Mountain View 66, Newton 65
North Augusta, SC 54, Lakeside-Evans 51
Northeast-Macon 52, Washington County 51
Northgate 57, B.E.S.T. Academy 53
P. K. Yonge 65, Stratford Academy 48
Peach County 67, Howard 52
Roswell 57, South Forsyth 38
South Atlanta 84, Whites Creek 73
South Cobb 73, Sequoyah 31
Southeast Whitfield 61, Murray County 30
St. Anne Pacelli 53, Atlanta International 47
Swainsboro 70, Southwest 51
Taliaferro County 62, Lake Oconee Academy 49
Tallulah Falls 70, Riverside Military 55
Tattnall Square 64, Ola 54
Twiggs County 69, Johnson County 62
Walker 66, Athens Academy 65
Washington 62, KIPP Atlanta Charter 55
Westside-Macon 111, Pike County 57
Girls
Alpharetta 67, North Atlanta 15
Arabia Mountain 94, Redan 19
Athens Academy 41, Walker 36
Beach 44, Camden County 40
Bradwell Institute 56, Monroe 48
Bryan County 53, Claxton 32
Cairo 68, Northside-Columbus 36
Calhoun 41, Cartersville 36
Cambridge 46, Dunwoody 45
Campbell 54, Hiram 33
Carver-Columbus 84, Spencer 34
Centennial 40, Chattahoochee 15
Central Gwinnett 57, Gainesville 38
Chamblee 56, Decatur 49
Cherokee 54, River Ridge 39
Coahulla Creek 74, Gordon Central 65
Coretta Scott King 53, East Lake, FL 48
Dodge County 50, Wilcox County 34
Drew 54, M. L. King 51
Dutchtown 70, Locust Grove 62
Eagles Landing Christian 60, Drew Charter 22
East Jackson 37, Athens Christian 35
Gilmer 55, Lumpkin County 53
Greater Atlanta Christian 90, Mountain View 53
Greenbrier 60, Richmond Academy 41
Greene County 47, Warren County 14
Grovetown 56, Evans 22
Heritage-Catoosa 56, Gordon Lee 48
Jenkins County 31, Screven County 15
Johnson-Savannah 55, Tattnall County 38
Kennesaw Mountain 43, Allatoona 27
Lambert 61, Marietta 58
Laney 80, Mays 57
Lanier 48, Brookwood 46
Miller Grove 60, Therrell 50
Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, Providence Christian 29
Northside-Columbus 43, Central-Macon 36
Northview 59, Johns Creek 28
Northwest Whitfield 57, Dalton 35
Pinecrest Academy 65, King’s Ridge 37
Pope 53, Walton 46
Rome 60, Chapel Hill 18
South Forsyth 49, Roswell 43
Stephenson 56, Lovejoy 53
Strong Rock Christian 37, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 27
Swainsboro 63, Southwest 52
Telfair County 75, Wheeler 64
Terrell County 62, Pelham 60
Upson-Lee 52, Taylor County 23
Villa Rica 74, Cass 47
Wesleyan 83, Fayette County 58
Westside-Macon 38, Pike County 32
