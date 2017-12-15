Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings
Class AAAAAAA has a new No. 1 with Westlake and two new teams debuting in the poll with No. 9 South Gwinnett and No. 10 Cherokee replacing Lambert and Mill Creek. Colquitt County jumped Newton to crack the top 5 and former No. 1 McEachern slides down to No. 2 after suffering its second loss of the season.
In Class AAAAAA, Northview dropped to No. 5 with its second loss of the year and undefeated Winder-Barrow is the new No. 1. Buford and Flowery Branch remain No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AAAAA, while strong starts by Bainbridge and Harris County force Warner Robins and Griffin out of the poll.
Carver-Columbus has protected its status as Class AAAA No. 1 with a 6-0 start and Marist and Baldwin have used their own 6-0 runs to start the year to debut in the poll at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.
The top-ranked and defending-champion Beach Bulldogs are still in control of Class AAA. GAC, which fell to Beach in the semifinals last year, is second. Franklin County, Central-Macon and Johnson-Savannah round out the top 5.
The defending-champion Laney Wildcats hold the top spot in Class AA. Star De’Sha Benjamin, an Alabama-signee, averages nearly 28 points, 9 rebounds and five assists per game. Rabun County, last year’s runner-up, is in the No. 2 spot. Swainsboro, Fitzgerald and Model finish out the top 5.
Holy Innocents’ claimed Class A-Private No. 1 over rival Wesleyan and St. Francis rounds out the one-loss top 3. In Class A-Public, top-ranked Pelham is safe after 6-0 start to the season and Greenville jumped two spots to No. 5 after a 5-0 start to the season.
Class AAAAAAA
- Westlake
- McEachern
- Norcross
- Collins Hill
- Colquitt County
- Newton
- Brookwood
- North Forsyth
- South Gwinnett
- Cherokee
Class AAAAAA
- Winder-Barrow
- Lovejoy
- Harrison
- Alpharetta
- Northview
- Forest Park
- Sequoyah
- Stephenson
- Tucker
- Northside-Warner Robins
Class AAAAA
- Buford
- Flowery Branch
- Carrollton
- Eagle’s Landing
- Jackson
- Villa Rica
- Dutchtown
- Southwest DeKalb
- Bainbridge
- Harris County
Class AAAA
- Carver-Columbus
- Spalding
- Henry County
- Luella
- Northwest Whitfield
- Jefferson
- West Hall
- Madison County
- Marist
- Baldwin
Class AAA
- Beach
- Greater Atlanta Christian
- Franklin County
- Central-Macon
- Johnson-Savannah
- Lovett
- Dawson County
- Haralson County
- North Murray
- Hart County
Class AA
- Laney
- Rabun County
- Swainsboro
- Fitzgerald
- Model
- Putnam County
- Banks County
- Dodge County
- Berrien
- Dublin
Class A-Private
- Holy Innocents’
- Wesleyan
- St. Francis
- Landmark Christian
- Stratford Academy
- Our Lady of Mercy
- Christian Heritage
- Athens Academy
- Fellowship Christian
- Pinecrest Academy
Class A-Public
- Pelham
- Telfair County
- Wheeler County
- Marion County
- Greenville
- Woodville-Thompkins
- Wilcox County
- Macon County
- Terrell County
- Mitchell County
View Comments 0