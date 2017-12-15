Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings

Class AAAAAAA has a new No. 1 with Westlake and two new teams debuting in the poll with No. 9 South Gwinnett and No. 10 Cherokee replacing Lambert and Mill Creek. Colquitt County jumped Newton to crack the top 5 and former No. 1 McEachern slides down to No. 2 after suffering its second loss of the season.

In Class AAAAAA, Northview dropped to No. 5 with its second loss of the year and undefeated Winder-Barrow is the new No. 1. Buford and Flowery Branch remain No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AAAAA, while strong starts by Bainbridge and Harris County force Warner Robins and Griffin out of the poll.

Carver-Columbus has protected its status as Class AAAA No. 1 with a 6-0 start and Marist and Baldwin have used their own 6-0 runs to start the year to debut in the poll at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

The top-ranked and defending-champion Beach Bulldogs are still in control of Class AAA. GAC, which fell to Beach in the semifinals last year, is second. Franklin County, Central-Macon and Johnson-Savannah round out the top 5.

The defending-champion Laney Wildcats hold the top spot in Class AA. Star De’Sha Benjamin, an Alabama-signee, averages nearly 28 points, 9 rebounds and five assists per game. Rabun County, last year’s runner-up, is in the No. 2 spot. Swainsboro, Fitzgerald and Model finish out the top 5.

Holy Innocents’ claimed Class A-Private No. 1 over rival Wesleyan and St. Francis rounds out the one-loss top 3. In Class A-Public, top-ranked Pelham is safe after 6-0 start to the season and Greenville jumped two spots to No. 5 after a 5-0 start to the season.

Class AAAAAAA

Westlake McEachern Norcross Collins Hill Colquitt County Newton Brookwood North Forsyth South Gwinnett Cherokee

Class AAAAAA

Winder-Barrow Lovejoy Harrison Alpharetta Northview Forest Park Sequoyah Stephenson Tucker Northside-Warner Robins

Class AAAAA

Buford Flowery Branch Carrollton Eagle’s Landing Jackson Villa Rica Dutchtown Southwest DeKalb Bainbridge Harris County

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus Spalding Henry County Luella Northwest Whitfield Jefferson West Hall Madison County Marist Baldwin

Class AAA

Beach Greater Atlanta Christian Franklin County Central-Macon Johnson-Savannah Lovett Dawson County Haralson County North Murray Hart County

Class AA

Laney Rabun County Swainsboro Fitzgerald Model Putnam County Banks County Dodge County Berrien Dublin

Class A-Private

Holy Innocents’ Wesleyan St. Francis Landmark Christian Stratford Academy Our Lady of Mercy Christian Heritage Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Pinecrest Academy

Class A-Public