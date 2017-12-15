Our Products
National rankings: North Gwinnett moves into PrepNation top 25

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

35. (32) North Gwinnett

42. (40) Colquitt County

50. (48) Rome

68. (66) Lowndes

80. (70) Grayson

98. (86) Brookwood

99. (87) Archer

USA Today

None

MaxPreps

None

PrepNation

24. (NR) North Gwinnett

High School Football America

54. (68) North Gwinnett

65. (76) Colquitt County

75. (78) Archer

76. (79) Grayson

80. (83) Rome

90. (90) Marist

94. (94) Blessed Trinity

97. (96) Buford

98. (97) Cartersville

Prep Force

None

