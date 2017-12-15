National rankings: North Gwinnett moves into PrepNation top 25
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
35. (32) North Gwinnett
42. (40) Colquitt County
50. (48) Rome
68. (66) Lowndes
80. (70) Grayson
98. (86) Brookwood
99. (87) Archer
None
None
24. (NR) North Gwinnett
54. (68) North Gwinnett
65. (76) Colquitt County
75. (78) Archer
76. (79) Grayson
80. (83) Rome
90. (90) Marist
94. (94) Blessed Trinity
97. (96) Buford
98. (97) Cartersville
None
