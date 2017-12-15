Our Products
All-region teams: East Hall’s Parker named 7-AAA player of the year

East Hall’s Austin Parker. Photo: David Barnes

Here is the all-region team for 7-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Austin Parker, East Hall, Sr.

Most valuable player offense: QB Coey Watson, Dawson County, Sr.

Most valuable player defense: LB Robby Fowler, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: K/P Wesley Walls, Lumpkin County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: RB/DB Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Lineman of the year: OL Christopher Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

Academic player of the year: OL Ford Roberts, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Offense

QB – Cole Wright, Union County, Sr.

RB – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County, Jr.

RB – Cambren Harrison, East Hall, Jr.

RB – Cody Jacobs, Fannin County, Sr.

FB – Jack Brown, North Hall, Sr.

WR – Sedrion Morse, East Hall, Sr.

WR – Austin Brock, East Hall, Sr.

WR – Ryan Glass, Dawson County, Jr.

WR – Max Burke, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

TE – Jeffrey Blake, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

OL – Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, So.

OL – Miles Johnson, Fannin County, So.

OL – Gio Rebollar, East Hall, Jr.

OL – Nate Richey, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

OL – Devan Dye, Lumpkin County, Jr.

OL – Caleb Frady, Lumpkin County, Sr.

Defense

DL – Zac Baloga, Dawson County, Jr.

DL – Amir Ellison, East Hall, Sr.

DL – Elijah Pryor, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

DL – Josh Chastain, Lumpkin County, Sr.

LB – Nate Umbarger, Dawson County, Sr.

LB – Brady Dehass, North Hall, So.

LB – R.J. Blanton, Union County, Sr.

LB – Jeffery Blake, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

LB – Mason Rhodes, Fannin County, Jr.

DB – Trey Morrison, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

DB – Logan Barnes, Dawson County, Jr.

DB – Noah Holman, North Hall, Sr.

DB – Kyle Ellis, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

DB – Noah Brock, Dawson County, Jr.

Special teams

ATH – Daniel Jackson, North Hall, Jr.

PK – Joel Barrientos, North Hall, Sr.

PK – Brian Smith, Union County, Jr.

Specialist – Sean Henderson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

