All-region teams: East Hall’s Parker named 7-AAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 7-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Austin Parker, East Hall, Sr.
Most valuable player offense: QB Coey Watson, Dawson County, Sr.
Most valuable player defense: LB Robby Fowler, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: K/P Wesley Walls, Lumpkin County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: RB/DB Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Lineman of the year: OL Christopher Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Academic player of the year: OL Ford Roberts, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Offense
QB – Cole Wright, Union County, Sr.
RB – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County, Jr.
RB – Cambren Harrison, East Hall, Jr.
RB – Cody Jacobs, Fannin County, Sr.
FB – Jack Brown, North Hall, Sr.
WR – Sedrion Morse, East Hall, Sr.
WR – Austin Brock, East Hall, Sr.
WR – Ryan Glass, Dawson County, Jr.
WR – Max Burke, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
TE – Jeffrey Blake, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
OL – Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, So.
OL – Miles Johnson, Fannin County, So.
OL – Gio Rebollar, East Hall, Jr.
OL – Nate Richey, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
OL – Devan Dye, Lumpkin County, Jr.
OL – Caleb Frady, Lumpkin County, Sr.
Defense
DL – Zac Baloga, Dawson County, Jr.
DL – Amir Ellison, East Hall, Sr.
DL – Elijah Pryor, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
DL – Josh Chastain, Lumpkin County, Sr.
LB – Nate Umbarger, Dawson County, Sr.
LB – Brady Dehass, North Hall, So.
LB – R.J. Blanton, Union County, Sr.
LB – Jeffery Blake, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
LB – Mason Rhodes, Fannin County, Jr.
DB – Trey Morrison, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
DB – Logan Barnes, Dawson County, Jr.
DB – Noah Holman, North Hall, Sr.
DB – Kyle Ellis, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
DB – Noah Brock, Dawson County, Jr.
Special teams
ATH – Daniel Jackson, North Hall, Jr.
PK – Joel Barrientos, North Hall, Sr.
PK – Brian Smith, Union County, Jr.
Specialist – Sean Henderson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0