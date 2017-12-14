Daily Trivia: North Georgia team outside metro Atlanta with most titles
Four north Georgia teams beyond metro Atlanta made the state finals this season. Calhoun won the Class AAA championship last week, and Athens Academy was the Class A private-school runner-up. Rome (AAAAA) and Rabun County (AA) are playing Friday. Which school north of I-285 but outside of metro Atlanta has won the most state championships in football? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: The former Georgia high school football players who are head coaches of FBS football programs are Georgia’s Kirby Smart (Bainbridge), South Carolina’s Will Muschamp (Darlington), Colorado State’s Mike Bobo (Thomasville) and Georgia Southern’s Chad Lunsford (Elbert County).
