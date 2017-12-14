Our Products
Daily List: Preseason title odds for state finalists

Each recent preseason, the computer Maxwell Ratings has developed odds of each team winning a state championship. The model is based on a team’s historical performance, with the most-recent season weighted the most heavily. For example, North Gwinnett’s odds were more than 2,000-to-1. In retrospect, some of these looked unrealistically long, but remember that North Gwinnett, Lee County, Coffee, Blessed Trinity, Rabun County and Hapeville Charter had never won state titles and that Warner Robins was 3-8 in 2016. And who really thought Cartersville would lose? Here are their preseason odds:

Class AAAAAAA

2.64 – Colquitt County

2,007.03 – North Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA

18.09 Lee County

56.44 – Coffee

Class AAAAA

7.49 – Rome

1,274.51 – Warner Robins

Class AAAA

117.85 – Blessed Trinity

55.09 – Marist

Class AA

23.76 – Rabun County

1,007.06 – Hapeville Charter

Class A (public)

4.07 – Clinch County

9.06 – Irwin County

Note: Calhoun’s odds ere 4.95, and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s were 0.49. They beat the snow and won their championships last week.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

