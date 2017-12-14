Daily List: Preseason title odds for state finalists
Each recent preseason, the computer Maxwell Ratings has developed odds of each team winning a state championship. The model is based on a team’s historical performance, with the most-recent season weighted the most heavily. For example, North Gwinnett’s odds were more than 2,000-to-1. In retrospect, some of these looked unrealistically long, but remember that North Gwinnett, Lee County, Coffee, Blessed Trinity, Rabun County and Hapeville Charter had never won state titles and that Warner Robins was 3-8 in 2016. And who really thought Cartersville would lose? Here are their preseason odds:
Class AAAAAAA
2.64 – Colquitt County
2,007.03 – North Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
18.09 Lee County
56.44 – Coffee
Class AAAAA
7.49 – Rome
1,274.51 – Warner Robins
Class AAAA
117.85 – Blessed Trinity
55.09 – Marist
Class AA
23.76 – Rabun County
1,007.06 – Hapeville Charter
Class A (public)
4.07 – Clinch County
9.06 – Irwin County
Note: Calhoun’s odds ere 4.95, and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s were 0.49. They beat the snow and won their championships last week.
