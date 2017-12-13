More than 4,000 Georgians on 2017 college football rosters

More than 4,000 former Georgia high school players have been on college rosters this season, according to the annual research of Steve Slay, a member of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association and football fan who has tracked these numbers in Georgia for the past 10 years.

His 4,191 Georgia players on 2017 rosters are the most he’s counted. They range from the 585 playing in Power 5 Conferences such as the SEC and ACC to the 372 on the rosters of junior-college teams such as the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters of the Western States Football League. Fun fact: There are 28 former Georgia high school players who were Gila Monsters this fall.

There also are six recently selected Associated Press All-Americans from Georgia.

Those include Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown (Peachtree Ridge), N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (Hillgrove) and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith (Macon County), all on the first team. On the second team are Clemson tackle Mitch Hyatt (North Gwinnett) and Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup (Monroe Area). Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (Thomas County Central) made the third team.

Which Georgia high school has produced the most current college players?

That would be McEachern in Cobb County. The Indians are now the state leader with 56 alumni on college rosters. Their players are spread from Southern Cal (Chuma Edoga) and Oregon (brothers Taj and Ty Griffin) to College Football Playoff participants Georgia (Julian Rochester and Tyler Simmons) and Clemson (Tremayne Anchrum).

“That’s a good distinction,” McEachern coach Kyle Hockman said. “That’s a big part of what we do here, get them some money to go to school. And we’re blessed to have a lot of good kids.”

McEachern has an assistant coach, Bryan Jacobson, who is dedicated to college recruiting. He corresponds with coaches and sends video, transcripts and test scores, among other things. It’s almost year-round.

“We work pretty hard at it,” Hockman said. “We spend as much time on a kid that’s going to Pikeville or Pima Community College as we do one going to UGA or Florida State. It takes a lot of effort, and not a lot of coaches want to spend that kind of time.”

Stephenson, which for years had led, is now second with 52. Others with 40 or more are Buford (49), Norcross (46), Grayson (45), Sandy Creek (43), Peachtree Ridge (41) and Colquitt County (40).

Here is the breakdown of Georgia players by college division:

1,089 – FBS (formerly called Division I-A)

585 – Power 5 conferences

504 – Mid-majors and independents

873 – FCS (formerly called Division I-AA)

815 – Division II

516 – Division III

526 – NAIA

372 – JUCO

4,191 – TOTAL

Below are the numbers of college players from each GHSA school. If the totals are off, it’s likely because of an error on the college roster or an omission due to red-shirting. But it’s safe to say that Slay nailed more than 99 percent of them in work that has not been replicated in many states.

Class AAAAAAA Region 5 Class AA Region 1 27 – Arabia Mountain Region 1 25 – Camden County 11 – Chamblee 4 – Berrien 40 – Colquitt County 1 – Clarkston 4 – Brooks County 22 – Lowndes 20 – Columbia 3 – Early County 12 – Tift County 1 – Cross Keys 9 – Fitzgerald Region 2 16 – Lithonia 3 – Thomasville 10 – Campbell 14 – Miller Grove Region 2 21 – East Coweta 15 – Southwest DeKalb 4 – Bacon County 14 – Newnan Region 6 13 – Benedictine 15 – Pebblebrook 8 – Banneker 4 – Bryan County 33 – Westlake 13 – Carver (Atlanta) 1 – Jeff Davis 19 – Wheeler 15 – Decatur 2 – Metter Region 3 22 – Grady 5 – Swainsboro 27 – Hillgrove 4 – Jackson (Atlanta) 6 – Toombs County 5 – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – Lithia Springs 9 – Vidalia 13 – Marietta 7 – North Springs Region 3 56 – McEachern 17 – Riverwood 5 – Bleckley County 22 – North Cobb Region 7 3 – Dodge County 13 – North Paulding 21 – Carrollton 11 – Dublin Region 4 2 – Cass 1 – East Laurens 9 – Cherokee 10 – East Paulding 6 – Northeast 15 – Etowah 17 – Hiram 3 – Southwest 15 – Lassiter 19 – Kell 6 – Washington County 30 – Roswell 9 – Paulding County Region 4 23 – Walton 11 – Rome 1 – Butler 9 – Woodstock 4 – Villa Rica 1 – Glenn Hills Region 5 8 – Woodland (Cartersville) 1 – Harlem 8 – Forsyth Central Region 8 12 – Jefferson County 16 – Lambert 49 – Buford 3 – Josey 29 – Milton 7 – Cedar Shoals 11 – Laney 9 – North Forsyth 7 – Clarke Central 4 – Screven County 13 – South Forsyth 10 – Flowery Branch 6 – Westside (Augusta) 14 – West Forsyth 1 – Johnson (Gainesville Region 5 Region 6 12 – Loganville 12 – Callaway 31 – Collins Hill 3 – Walnut Grove 9 – Heard County 1 – Discovery 3 – Jordan 10 – Duluth Class AAAA 10 – Lamar County 34 – Mill Creek Region 1 9 – Spencer 21 – Mountain View 7 – Americus-Sumter 1 – Temple 34 – North Gwinnett 13 – Cairo Region 6 41 – Peachtree Ridge 23 – Carver (Columbus) 3 – B.E.S.T. Academy Region 7 8 – Columbus 6 – Douglass 8 – Berkmar 6 – Hardaway 23 – Hapeville Charter 31 – Brookwood 6 – Northside (Columbus) 8 – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 32 – Central Gwinnett 4 – Shaw 5 – South Atlanta 16 – Lakeside (Atlanta) 16 – Westover 1 – Therrell 6 – Meadowcreek Region 2 7 – Washington 46 – Norcross 3 – Howard Region 7 21 – Parkview 12 – Mary Persons 2 – Armuchee Region 8 5 – Perry 5 – Chattooga 23 – Archer 15 – Spalding 4 – Coosa 45 – Grayson 6 – Upson-Lee 0 – Dade County 31 – Newton 9 – West Laurens 4 – Gordon Central 14 – Rockdale County Region 3 6 – Model 26 – Shiloh 10 – Baldwin 2 – Pepperell 20 – South Gwinnett 8 – Burke County 4 – Rockmart 4 – Cross Creek Region 8 Class AAAAAA 4 – Hephzibah 1 – Banks County Region 1 12 – Richmond Academy 12 – Elbert County 14 – Coffee 16 – Thomson 2 – Monticello 19 – Houston County Region 4 1 – Oglethorpe County 20 – Lee County 8 – Druid Hills 1 – Putnam County 18 – Northside (W.R.) 10 – Eastside 6 – Rabun County 20 – Valdosta 7 – Henry County 0 – Social Circle Region 2 14 – Luella 6 – Bradwell Institute 6 – North Clayton Class A 12 – Brunswick 17 – Salem Region 1 5 – Effingham County 26 – Woodward Academy 0 – Baconton Charter 17 – Glynn Academy Region 5 1 – Calhoun County 6 – Richmond Hill 24 – Cartersville 2 – Chattahoochee County Region 3 4 – Cedartown 5 – Miller County 10 – Alcovy 6 – Central (Carrollton) 4 – Mitchell County 6 – Evans 11 – Chapel Hill 0 – Pataula Charter 3 – Greenbrier 17 – LaGrange 1 – Pelham 6 – Grovetown 43 – Sandy Creek 3 – Randolph-Clay 23 – Heritage (Conyers) 8 – Troup 4 – Seminole County 10 – Lakeside (Evans) Region 6 0 – Stewart County Region 4 7 – Gilmer 2 – Terrell County 21 – Drew 3 – Heritage (Ringgold) Region 2 2 – Forest Park 1 – LaFayette 2 – Atkinson County 14 – Jonesboro 5 – Northwest Whitfield 5 – Charlton County 32 – Lovejoy 4 – Pickens 4 – Clinch County 18 – M.L. King 5 – Ridgeland 1 – Irwin County 4 – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 2 – Southeast Whitfield 1 – Lanier County 13 – Mundy’s Mill Region 7 4 – Telfair County 52 – Stephenson 20 – Blessed Trinity 6 – Turner County 35 – Tucker 2 – Chestatee 3 – Wilcox County Region 5 14 – Marist Region 3 15 – Alexander 9 – West Hall 8 – Calvary Day 31 – Creekside 7 – White County 0 – Claxton 15 – Douglas County Region 8 6 – Emanuel Co. Institute 24 – Hughes 8 – Jefferson 1 – Jenkins County 23 – Mays 1 – Madison County 1 – Johnson County 10 – New Manchester 9 – North Oconee 13 – McIntosh Co. Acad. 13 – Northgate 9 – Oconee County 1 – Montgomery County 17 – South Paulding 13 – St. Pius 1 – Portal 12 – Tri-Cities 5 – Stephens County 8 – Savannah Christian Region 6 4 – Savannah Country Day 17 – Allatoona Class AAA 2 – Treutlen 7 – Creekview Region 1 1 – Wheeler County 12 – Dalton 2 – Cook Region 4 22 – Harrison 9 – Crisp County 4 – Brookstone 5 – Osborne 6 – Dougherty 1 – Central-Talbotton 7 – River Ridge 9 – Monroe 1 – Crawford County 13 – Sequoyah 4 – Worth County 8 – Dooly County 12 – South Cobb Region 2 4 – Greenville 12 – Sprayberry 6 – Appling County 3 – Hawkinsville Region 7 1 – Brantley County 6 – Macon County 19 – Alpharetta 9 – Liberty County 6 – Manchester 5 – Cambridge 4 – Long County 3 – Marion County 12 – Centennial 4 – Pierce County 4 – Pacelli 13 – Chattahoochee 1 – Tattnall County 1 – Schley County 11 – Dunwoody Region 3 4 – Taylor County 6 – Johns Creek 1 – Beach Region 5 6 – North Atlanta 3 – Groves 14 – ELCA 10 – Northview 1 – Islands 6 – Holy Innocents’ 11 – Pope 9 – Jenkins 12 – Landmark Christian Region 8 0 – Johnson (Savannah) 6 – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 2 – Apalachee 5 – Savannah 13 – Our Lady of Mercy 25 – Dacula 0 – Southeast Bulloch 1 – Strong Rock Christian 17 – Gainesville 3 – Windsor Forest 13 – Wesleyan 5 – Habersham Central Region 4 Region 6 15 – Lanier 5 – Central (Macon) 2 – Bowdon 11 – Winder-Barrow 15 – Jackson 3 – Christian Heritage 5 – Kendrick 11 – Darlington Class AAAAA 14 – Peach County 5 – Fellowship Christian Region 1 3 – Pike County 1 – Gordon Lee 6 – Bainbridge 3 – Rutland 5 – King’s Ridge Christian 13 – Harris County 12 – Westside (Macon) 11 – Mount Paran Christian 9 – Thomas County Central Region 5 7 – Mount Pisgah Christian 12 – Veterans 31 – Cedar Grove 5 – Mount Zion-Carroll 10 – Warner Robins 6 – Lovett 2 – North Cobb Christian Region 2 4 – McNair 5 – Pinecrest Academy 2 – New Hampstead 16 – Pace Academy 4 – St. Francis 7 – South Effingham 4 – Redan 1 – Trion 3 – Statesboro 5 – Stone Mountain 1 – Walker 12 – Ware County 5 – Towers 5 – Whitefield Academy 14 – Wayne County 12 – Westminster Region 7 Region 3 Region 6 10 – Aquinas 19 – Fayette County 10 – Adairsville 5 – First Presbyterian 22 – Griffin 12 – Bremen 4 – Georgia Military 4 – McIntosh 19 – Calhoun 0 – Glascock County 3 – Morrow 2 – Coahulla Creek 5 – Greene County 19 – Riverdale 0 – Haralson County 3 – Hancock Central 6 – Starr’s Mill 1 – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 8 – Lincoln County 14 – Whitewater 2 – Murray County 4 – Mount de Sales Region 4 4 – North Murray 2 – Stratford Academy 14 – Dutchtown 6 – Ringgold 6 – Tattnall Square 11 – Eagle’s Landing 5 – Sonoraville 5 – Twiggs County 0 – Hampton Region 7 6 – Warren County 13 – Jones County 10 – Dawson County 7 – Washington-Wilkes 7 – Locust Grove 7 – East Hall 3 – Wilkinson County 7 – Ola 4 – Fannin County Region 8 26 – Stockbridge 27 – GAC 5 – Athens Academy 8 – Union Grove 1 – Lumpkin County 4 – Athens Christian 16 – Woodland (Stock.) 2 – North Hall 4 – Commerce 4 – Union County 3 – George Walton Acad. Region 8 5 – Hebron Christian 1 – East Jackson 2 – Lakeview Academy 9 – Franklin County 6 – Prince Ave. Christian 11 – Hart County 2 – Providence Christian 4 – Jackson County 2 – Riverside Military 7 – Monroe Area 3 – Towns County 6 – Morgan County

