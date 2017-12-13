Our Products
More than 4,000 Georgians on 2017 college football rosters

More than 4,000 former Georgia high school players have been on college rosters this season, according to the annual research of Steve Slay, a member of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association and football fan who has tracked these numbers in Georgia for the past 10 years.

His 4,191 Georgia players on 2017 rosters are the most he’s counted. They range from the 585 playing in Power 5 Conferences such as the SEC and ACC to the 372 on the rosters of junior-college teams such as the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters of the Western States Football League. Fun fact: There are 28 former Georgia high school players who were Gila Monsters this fall.

There also are six recently selected Associated Press All-Americans from Georgia.

Those include Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown (Peachtree Ridge), N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (Hillgrove) and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith (Macon County), all on the first team. On the second team are Clemson tackle Mitch Hyatt (North Gwinnett) and Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup (Monroe Area). Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (Thomas County Central) made the third team.

Which Georgia high school has produced the most current college players?

That would be McEachern in Cobb County. The Indians are now the state leader with 56 alumni on college rosters. Their players are spread from Southern Cal (Chuma Edoga) and Oregon (brothers Taj and Ty Griffin) to College Football Playoff participants Georgia (Julian Rochester and Tyler Simmons) and Clemson (Tremayne Anchrum).

“That’s a good distinction,” McEachern coach Kyle Hockman said. “That’s a big part of what we do here, get them some money to go to school. And we’re blessed to have a lot of good kids.”

McEachern has an assistant coach, Bryan Jacobson, who is dedicated to college recruiting. He corresponds with coaches and sends video, transcripts and test scores, among other things. It’s almost year-round.

“We work pretty hard at it,” Hockman said. “We spend as much time on a kid that’s going to Pikeville or Pima Community College as we do one going to UGA or Florida State. It takes a lot of effort, and not a lot of coaches want to spend that kind of time.”

Stephenson, which for years had led, is now second with 52. Others with 40 or more are Buford (49), Norcross (46), Grayson (45), Sandy Creek (43), Peachtree Ridge (41) and Colquitt County (40).

Here is the breakdown of Georgia players by college division:

1,089 – FBS (formerly called Division I-A)

   585 – Power 5 conferences

   504 – Mid-majors and independents

873 – FCS (formerly called Division I-AA)

815 – Division II

516 – Division III

526 – NAIA

372 – JUCO

4,191 – TOTAL

Below are the numbers of college players from each GHSA school. If the totals are off, it’s likely because of an error on the college roster or an omission due to red-shirting. But it’s safe to say that Slay nailed more than 99 percent of them in work that has not been replicated in many states.

Class AAAAAAA Region 5 Class AA
Region 1 27 – Arabia Mountain Region 1
25 – Camden County 11 – Chamblee 4 – Berrien
40 – Colquitt County 1 – Clarkston 4 – Brooks County
22 – Lowndes 20 – Columbia 3 – Early County
12 – Tift County 1 – Cross Keys 9 – Fitzgerald
Region 2 16 – Lithonia 3 – Thomasville
10 – Campbell 14 – Miller Grove Region 2
21 – East Coweta 15 – Southwest DeKalb 4 – Bacon County
14 – Newnan Region 6 13 – Benedictine
15 – Pebblebrook 8 – Banneker 4 – Bryan County
33 – Westlake 13 – Carver (Atlanta) 1 – Jeff Davis
19 – Wheeler 15 – Decatur 2 – Metter
Region 3 22 – Grady 5 – Swainsboro
27 – Hillgrove 4 – Jackson (Atlanta) 6 – Toombs County
5 – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – Lithia Springs 9 – Vidalia
13 – Marietta 7 – North Springs Region 3
56 – McEachern 17 – Riverwood 5 – Bleckley County
22 – North Cobb Region 7 3 – Dodge County
13 – North Paulding 21 – Carrollton 11 – Dublin
Region 4 2 – Cass 1 – East Laurens
9 – Cherokee 10 – East Paulding 6 – Northeast
15 – Etowah 17 – Hiram 3 – Southwest
15 – Lassiter 19 – Kell 6 – Washington County
30 – Roswell 9 – Paulding County Region 4
23 – Walton 11 – Rome 1 – Butler
9 – Woodstock 4 – Villa Rica 1 – Glenn Hills
Region 5 8 – Woodland (Cartersville) 1 – Harlem
8 – Forsyth Central Region 8 12 – Jefferson County
16 – Lambert 49 – Buford 3 – Josey
29 – Milton 7 – Cedar Shoals 11 – Laney
9 – North Forsyth 7 – Clarke Central 4 – Screven County
13 – South Forsyth 10 – Flowery Branch 6 – Westside (Augusta)
14 – West Forsyth 1 – Johnson (Gainesville Region 5
Region 6 12 – Loganville 12 – Callaway
31 – Collins Hill 3 – Walnut Grove 9 – Heard County
1 – Discovery 3 – Jordan
10 – Duluth Class AAAA 10 – Lamar County
34 – Mill Creek Region 1 9 – Spencer
21 – Mountain View 7 – Americus-Sumter 1 – Temple
34 – North Gwinnett 13 – Cairo Region 6
41 – Peachtree Ridge 23 – Carver (Columbus) 3 – B.E.S.T. Academy
Region 7 8 – Columbus 6 – Douglass
8 – Berkmar 6 – Hardaway 23 – Hapeville Charter
31 – Brookwood 6 – Northside (Columbus) 8 – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
32 – Central Gwinnett 4 – Shaw 5 – South Atlanta
16 – Lakeside (Atlanta) 16 – Westover 1 – Therrell
6 – Meadowcreek Region 2 7 – Washington
46 – Norcross 3 – Howard Region 7
21 – Parkview 12 – Mary Persons 2 – Armuchee
Region 8 5 – Perry 5 – Chattooga
23 – Archer 15 – Spalding 4 – Coosa
45 – Grayson 6 – Upson-Lee 0 – Dade County
31 – Newton 9 – West Laurens 4 – Gordon Central
14 – Rockdale County Region 3 6 – Model
26 – Shiloh 10 – Baldwin 2 – Pepperell
20 – South Gwinnett 8 – Burke County 4 – Rockmart
4 – Cross Creek Region 8
Class AAAAAA 4 – Hephzibah 1 – Banks County
Region 1 12 – Richmond Academy 12 – Elbert County
14 – Coffee 16 – Thomson 2 – Monticello
19 – Houston County Region 4 1 – Oglethorpe County
20 – Lee County 8 – Druid Hills 1 – Putnam County
18 – Northside (W.R.) 10 – Eastside 6 – Rabun County
20 – Valdosta 7 – Henry County 0 – Social Circle
Region 2 14 – Luella
6 – Bradwell Institute 6 – North Clayton Class A
12 – Brunswick 17 – Salem Region 1
5 – Effingham County 26 – Woodward Academy 0 – Baconton Charter
17 – Glynn Academy Region 5 1 – Calhoun County
6 – Richmond Hill 24 – Cartersville 2 – Chattahoochee County
Region 3 4 – Cedartown 5 – Miller County
10 – Alcovy 6 – Central (Carrollton) 4 – Mitchell County
6 – Evans 11 – Chapel Hill 0 – Pataula Charter
3 – Greenbrier 17 – LaGrange 1 – Pelham
6 – Grovetown 43 – Sandy Creek 3 – Randolph-Clay
23 – Heritage (Conyers) 8 – Troup 4 – Seminole County
10 – Lakeside (Evans) Region 6 0 – Stewart County
Region 4 7 – Gilmer 2 – Terrell County
21 – Drew 3 – Heritage (Ringgold) Region 2
2 – Forest Park 1 – LaFayette 2 – Atkinson County
14 – Jonesboro 5 – Northwest Whitfield 5 – Charlton County
32 – Lovejoy 4 – Pickens 4 – Clinch County
18 – M.L. King 5 – Ridgeland 1 – Irwin County
4 – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 2 – Southeast Whitfield 1 – Lanier County
13 – Mundy’s Mill Region 7 4 – Telfair County
52 – Stephenson 20 – Blessed Trinity 6 – Turner County
35 – Tucker 2 – Chestatee 3 – Wilcox County
Region 5 14 – Marist Region 3
15 – Alexander 9 – West Hall 8 – Calvary Day
31 – Creekside 7 – White County 0 – Claxton
15 – Douglas County Region 8 6 – Emanuel Co. Institute
24 – Hughes 8 – Jefferson 1 – Jenkins County
23 – Mays 1 – Madison County 1 – Johnson County
10 – New Manchester 9 – North Oconee 13 – McIntosh Co. Acad.
13 – Northgate 9 – Oconee County 1 – Montgomery County
17 – South Paulding 13 – St. Pius 1 – Portal
12 – Tri-Cities 5 – Stephens County 8 – Savannah Christian
Region 6 4 – Savannah Country Day
17 – Allatoona Class AAA 2 – Treutlen
7 – Creekview Region 1 1 – Wheeler County
12 – Dalton 2 – Cook Region 4
22 – Harrison 9 – Crisp County 4 – Brookstone
5 – Osborne 6 – Dougherty 1 – Central-Talbotton
7 – River Ridge 9 – Monroe 1 – Crawford County
13 – Sequoyah 4 – Worth County 8 – Dooly County
12 – South Cobb Region 2 4 – Greenville
12 – Sprayberry 6 – Appling County 3 – Hawkinsville
Region 7 1 – Brantley County 6 – Macon County
19 – Alpharetta 9 – Liberty County 6 – Manchester
5 – Cambridge 4 – Long County 3 – Marion County
12 – Centennial 4 – Pierce County 4 – Pacelli
13 – Chattahoochee 1 – Tattnall County 1 – Schley County
11 – Dunwoody Region 3 4 – Taylor County
6 – Johns Creek 1 – Beach Region 5
6 – North Atlanta 3 – Groves 14 – ELCA
10 – Northview 1 – Islands 6 – Holy Innocents’
11 – Pope 9 – Jenkins 12 – Landmark Christian
Region 8 0 – Johnson (Savannah) 6 – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian
2 – Apalachee 5 – Savannah 13 – Our Lady of Mercy
25 – Dacula 0 – Southeast Bulloch 1 – Strong Rock Christian
17 – Gainesville 3 – Windsor Forest 13 – Wesleyan
5 – Habersham Central Region 4 Region 6
15 – Lanier 5 – Central (Macon) 2 – Bowdon
11 – Winder-Barrow 15 – Jackson 3 – Christian Heritage
5 – Kendrick 11 – Darlington
Class AAAAA 14 – Peach County 5 – Fellowship Christian
Region 1 3 – Pike County 1 – Gordon Lee
6 – Bainbridge 3 – Rutland 5 – King’s Ridge Christian
13 – Harris County 12 – Westside (Macon) 11 – Mount Paran Christian
9 – Thomas County Central Region 5 7 – Mount Pisgah Christian
12 – Veterans 31 – Cedar Grove 5 – Mount Zion-Carroll
10 – Warner Robins 6 – Lovett 2 – North Cobb Christian
Region 2 4 – McNair 5 – Pinecrest Academy
2 – New Hampstead 16 – Pace Academy 4 – St. Francis
7 – South Effingham 4 – Redan 1 – Trion
3 – Statesboro 5 – Stone Mountain 1 – Walker
12 – Ware County 5 – Towers 5 – Whitefield Academy
14 – Wayne County 12 – Westminster Region 7
Region 3 Region 6 10 – Aquinas
19 – Fayette County 10 – Adairsville 5 – First Presbyterian
22 – Griffin 12 – Bremen 4 – Georgia Military
4 – McIntosh 19 – Calhoun 0 – Glascock County
3 – Morrow 2 – Coahulla Creek 5 – Greene County
19 – Riverdale 0 – Haralson County 3 – Hancock Central
6 – Starr’s Mill 1 – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 8 – Lincoln County
14 – Whitewater 2 – Murray County 4 – Mount de Sales
Region 4 4 – North Murray 2 – Stratford Academy
14 – Dutchtown 6 – Ringgold 6 – Tattnall Square
11 – Eagle’s Landing 5 – Sonoraville 5 – Twiggs County
0 – Hampton Region 7 6 – Warren County
13 – Jones County 10 – Dawson County 7 – Washington-Wilkes
7 – Locust Grove 7 – East Hall 3 – Wilkinson County
7 – Ola 4 – Fannin County Region 8
26 – Stockbridge 27 – GAC 5 – Athens Academy
8 – Union Grove 1 – Lumpkin County 4 – Athens Christian
16 – Woodland (Stock.) 2 – North Hall 4 – Commerce
4 – Union County 3 – George Walton Acad.
Region 8 5 – Hebron Christian
1 – East Jackson 2 – Lakeview Academy
9 – Franklin County 6 – Prince Ave. Christian
11 – Hart County 2 – Providence Christian
4 – Jackson County 2 – Riverside Military
7 – Monroe Area 3 – Towns County
6 – Morgan County

