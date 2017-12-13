Daily Trivia: Former Georgia high school players who coach FBS teams
Which former Georgia high school football players are head coaches of FBS football programs? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: The last neutral site, other than the Georgia Dome or Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to host a state championship game in Georgia was Crisp County’s Cougar Den, which was the venue for Emanuel County Institute’s 41-21 victory over Wilcox County in 2007. Only two other finals from 1996 through 2007 were played away from a team’s home field. The others were the 2006 Peachtree Ridge-Roswell final at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium and the 2005 Statesboro-Northside (Warner Robins) final at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0