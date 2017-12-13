Daily List: Georgians named AP all-conference in Power 5 leagues
Fifteen former Georgia high school players made Associated Press all-conference teams in a Power 5 conference.
ACC
First team
DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State (Hillgrove)
Second team
RB KirVonte Benson, Georgia Tech (Marietta)
DE Austin Bryant, Clemson (Thomas County Central)
Third team
S Jeremy McDuffie, Duke (Shiloh)
DT Mike Ramsey, Duke (Walker)
Big 12
First team
T – Orlando Brown, Oklahoma (Peachtree Ridge)
Second-team
RB – Justin Crawford, West Virginia (Hardaway)
Big Ten
Second team
P – Blake Gillikin, Penn State (Westminster)
Pac 12
None
SEC
First team
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (Macon County)
LB Arden Key, LSU (Hapeville Charter)
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (Stephenson)
Second team
RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (Cedartown)
DL Dante Sawyer, South Carolina (North Gwinnett)
LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (Norcross)
All-purpose – Mecole Hardman, Georgia (Elbert County)
