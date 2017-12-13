Our Products
Daily List: Georgians named AP all-conference in Power 5 leagues

Fifteen former Georgia high school players made Associated Press all-conference teams in a Power 5 conference.

ACC

First team

DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State (Hillgrove)

Second team

RB KirVonte Benson, Georgia Tech (Marietta)

DE Austin Bryant, Clemson (Thomas County Central)

Third team

S Jeremy McDuffie, Duke (Shiloh)

DT Mike Ramsey, Duke (Walker)

Big 12

First team

T – Orlando Brown, Oklahoma (Peachtree Ridge)

Second-team

RB – Justin Crawford, West Virginia (Hardaway)

Big Ten

Second team

P – Blake Gillikin, Penn State (Westminster)

Pac 12

None

SEC

First team

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (Macon County)

LB Arden Key, LSU (Hapeville Charter)

DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (Stephenson)

Second team

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (Cedartown)

DL Dante Sawyer, South Carolina (North Gwinnett)

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (Norcross)

All-purpose – Mecole Hardman, Georgia (Elbert County)

