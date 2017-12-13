Our Products
Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett: By the numbers

7ABlog, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports.

North Gwinnett linebacker Jayden McDonald, who is committed to Rutgers, has 13 tackles for losses and 11 sacks on the season.

Colquitt County and North Gwinnett will try again to settle the Class AAAAAAA football championship when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North Gwinnett’s Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The teams originally were scheduled to play last Saturday at 8 p.m. in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the game was one of six championships postponed because of the winter storm that dropped as much as a foot of snow in parts of the metro Atlanta area.

This will be the fourth time that the two have played each other. Colquitt County beat North Gwinnett 17-7 in the 2011 second round and 45-14 the 2015 regular-season Corky Kell Classic. North Gwinnett beat Colquitt 16-14 in the 2012 Corky Kell.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the two state finalists:

COLQUITT COUNTY

Record: 10-3

Seed: No. 3 from Region 1-AAAAAAA

Ranking: No. 8

Points per game: 30.4

Points allowed per game: 17.0

Rushing yards (average per game): 199.8

Passing yards (average per game): 162.1

Total yards (average per game): 361.9

NORTH GWINNETT

Record: 13-1

Seed: No. 1 from Region 6-AAAAAAA

Ranking: No. 5

Points per game: 39.3

Points per game allowed: 16.5

Rushing yards (average per game): 223.9

Passing yards (average per game): 180.7

Total yards (average per game): 404.6

Common opponents

— Norcross: Lost to Colquitt County 20-17, lost to North Gwinnett 35-14

— Walton: Beat North Gwinnett 31-28, lost to Colquitt County 28-21

Rushing leaders

Colquitt County

– Ty Leggett – 1,231 yards (195 carries, 6.3 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns)

– Daijun Edwards – 984 yards (165 carries, 6.0 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns)

North Gwinnett

– Tyler Goodson – 1,315 yards (178 carries, 7.4 yard per carry, 20 touchdowns

– Devin Crosby – 6-2 yards (79 carries, 7.6 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns

Passing leaders

Colquitt County

– Steven Krajewski – 2,226 yards (283 attempts, 185 completions, 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions)

North Gwinnett

– Jimmy Urzua – 2,263 yards (138 attempts, 216 completions, 23 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)

Receiving leaders

Colquitt County

– Cam Singletary – 965 yards (73 receptions, 13.2 yards per catch, 11 touchdowns)

– K.T. Wilson – 365 yards (24 receptions, 14.8 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns)

North Gwinnett

– Josh Downs – 1,109 yards (63 catches, 16.2 yards per catch, 9 touchdowns)

– Lavoisier Fisher – 444 yards (17 catches, 26.1 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns)

Defensive/special teams leaders

Colquitt County

– Rashad Revels — 96 solo tackles, 89 assists, 22 tackles for loss

– Marcus Anderson — 75 solo tackles, 60 assists, 22.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks

– Ryan Fitzgerald — 47-for-48 extra points, 17-for-24 FGs (long of 60)

North Gwinnett

– Jayden McDonald —

– Payne Walker — 45 solo tackles, 25 assists, 15.5 TFLs, 10 sacks

– Cameron Clark – 67-for-70 extra points, 8-for-16 FGs (long of 38)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett by 4

