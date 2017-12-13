Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett: By the numbers

Colquitt County and North Gwinnett will try again to settle the Class AAAAAAA football championship when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North Gwinnett’s Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The teams originally were scheduled to play last Saturday at 8 p.m. in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the game was one of six championships postponed because of the winter storm that dropped as much as a foot of snow in parts of the metro Atlanta area.

This will be the fourth time that the two have played each other. Colquitt County beat North Gwinnett 17-7 in the 2011 second round and 45-14 the 2015 regular-season Corky Kell Classic. North Gwinnett beat Colquitt 16-14 in the 2012 Corky Kell.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the two state finalists:

COLQUITT COUNTY

Record: 10-3

Seed: No. 3 from Region 1-AAAAAAA

Ranking: No. 8

Points per game: 30.4

Points allowed per game: 17.0

Rushing yards (average per game): 199.8

Passing yards (average per game): 162.1

Total yards (average per game): 361.9

NORTH GWINNETT

Record: 13-1

Seed: No. 1 from Region 6-AAAAAAA

Ranking: No. 5

Points per game: 39.3

Points per game allowed: 16.5

Rushing yards (average per game): 223.9

Passing yards (average per game): 180.7

Total yards (average per game): 404.6

Common opponents

— Norcross: Lost to Colquitt County 20-17, lost to North Gwinnett 35-14

— Walton: Beat North Gwinnett 31-28, lost to Colquitt County 28-21

Rushing leaders

Colquitt County

– Ty Leggett – 1,231 yards (195 carries, 6.3 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns)

– Daijun Edwards – 984 yards (165 carries, 6.0 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns)

North Gwinnett

– Tyler Goodson – 1,315 yards (178 carries, 7.4 yard per carry, 20 touchdowns

– Devin Crosby – 6-2 yards (79 carries, 7.6 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns

Passing leaders

Colquitt County

– Steven Krajewski – 2,226 yards (283 attempts, 185 completions, 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions)

North Gwinnett

– Jimmy Urzua – 2,263 yards (138 attempts, 216 completions, 23 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)

Receiving leaders

Colquitt County

– Cam Singletary – 965 yards (73 receptions, 13.2 yards per catch, 11 touchdowns)

– K.T. Wilson – 365 yards (24 receptions, 14.8 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns)

North Gwinnett

– Josh Downs – 1,109 yards (63 catches, 16.2 yards per catch, 9 touchdowns)

– Lavoisier Fisher – 444 yards (17 catches, 26.1 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns)

Defensive/special teams leaders

Colquitt County

– Rashad Revels — 96 solo tackles, 89 assists, 22 tackles for loss

– Marcus Anderson — 75 solo tackles, 60 assists, 22.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks

– Ryan Fitzgerald — 47-for-48 extra points, 17-for-24 FGs (long of 60)

North Gwinnett

– Jayden McDonald —

– Payne Walker — 45 solo tackles, 25 assists, 15.5 TFLs, 10 sacks

– Cameron Clark – 67-for-70 extra points, 8-for-16 FGs (long of 38)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett by 4