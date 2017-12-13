Coffee vs. Lee County: By the numbers

Region 1-AAAAAA rivals Coffee and Lee County will try again to settle the Class AAAAAA football championship when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lee County’s Trojan Field.

The teams originally were scheduled to play last Friday at 8 p.m. in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the game was one of six championships postponed because of the winter storm that dropped as much as a foot of snow in parts of the metro Atlanta area.

This will be the teams’ second meeting in six weeks. Lee County defeated visiting Coffee 23-7 in the regular-season finale on Nov. 3 in a game that decided the championship in Region 1.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the two state finalists:

COFFEE

Record: 10-3

Seed: No. 2 from Region 1-AAAAAA

Ranking: No. 4

Points per game: 31.4

Points allowed per game: 19.3

Rushing yards (average per game): 210.8

Passing yards (average per game): 162.8

Total yards (average per game): 373.6

LEE COUNTY

Record: 13-1

Seed: No. 1 from Region 1-AAAAAA

Ranking: No. 3

Points per game: 36.1

Points per game allowed: 13.4

Rushing yards (average per game): 127.4

Passing yards (average per game): 230.5

Total yards (average per game): 357.9

Common opponents

– Houston County: Lost to Coffee 35-0, lost to Lee County 34-0

– Northside (Warner Robins): Lost to Coffee 14-12, lost to Lee County 16-13

– Valdosta: Lost to Coffee 37-14, beat Lee County 31-28

Rushing leaders

Coffee

– Jameon Gaskin – 1,242 yards (201 carries, 6.2 yards per carry, 17 touchdowns)

– Marquavious Jefferson – 534 yards (88 carries, 6.1 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns)

– Wade Sumner – 413 yards (84 carries, 4.9 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns)

Lee County

– Nikko Cruz – 872 yards (172 carries, 5.51 yards per carry, 21 touchdowns)

– Shaundarious Kimbrough – 621 yards (127 carries, 4.9 yards per carry, 6 touchdowns)

Passing leaders

Coffee

– Wade Sumner – 2,106 yards (227 attempts, 149 completions, 23 touchdowns, 3 interceptions)

Lee County

– Jase Orndorff – 3,099 yards (350 attempts, 208 completions, 24 touchdowns, 8 interceptions)

Receiving leaders

Coffee

– Dalrone Donaldson – 730 yards (37 receptions, 19.7 yards per catch, 12 touchdowns)

– Milton Jackson – 692 yards (50 receptions, 13.8 yards per catch, 6 touchdowns)

– Raekwon Burch – 456 yards (41 receptions, 11.1 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns)

Lee County

– Ty Terrell – 1,221 yards (72 receptions, 17.0 yards per catch, 9 touchdowns)

– Joshua Asbury – 775 yards (44 receptions, 17.6 yards per catch, 10 touchdowns)

Defensive/special teams leaders

Coffee

– Derick Newton – 93 total tackles, 33 tackles for losses, 11 sacks

– Jameon Gaskin – 92 total tackles (55 solo), 7 tackles for losses

– Marquavious Jefferson – 5 interceptions, 13 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Lee County

– Tavion Mayo – 3 touchdowns on returns (2 interceptions, 1 fumble)

– Austin Beaver – 59-for-63 extra points, 14-for-19 field goals