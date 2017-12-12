Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday, December 12
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Appling Christian 70, Heritage Christian 44
Aquinas 59, Washington-Wilkes 39
Archer 57, Shiloh 54
Bacon County 62, Toombs County 43
Banks County 71, Madison County 41
Banneker 54, Decatur 51
Bleckley County 68, First Presbyterian 54
Blessed Trinity 46, North Cobb 44
Bluffton, SC 76, South Effingham 50
Bradwell Institute 67, Ware County 45
Brunswick 64, Coffee 61
Calvary Christian 63, Grace Christian 55
Cambridge 66, Alpharetta 61
Carver-Columbus 64, Hardaway 47
Cedar Grove 63, Towers 59
Central Christian 66, Holy Ground Baptist 38
Central-Talbotton 75, Dooly County 68
Chattahoochee 86, Johns Creek 68
Chattooga 80, Pepperell 62
Cherokee 60, South Forsyth 46
Cherokee Christian 85, Grace Christian 79
Christian Heritage 77, Pinecrest Academy 36
Collins Hill 49, Mountain View 48
Columbus 83, Jordan 71
Discovery 86, North Gwinnett 69
Dodge County 72, West Laurens 69
Duluth 72, Mill Creek 63
East Jackson 91, Oglethorpe County 65
Fellowship Christian 65, Our Lady of Mercy 40
Flowery Branch 53, Loganville 28
Georgia Military 62, Greene County 42
Grayson 74, Newton 73
Grovetown 69, Cross Creek 62
Henry County 86, Eastside 82
Horizon Christian 54, Unity Christian 40
Islands 49, Groves 46
Johnson-Savannah 77, Beach 39
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 55, Adairsville 48
Liberty County 75, Appling County 54
Lincoln County 61, Glascock County 36
Lowndes 61, Thomas County Central 44
MACA 56, Victory Baptist 34
Metter 70, Benedictine 55
Monroe Area 61, Social Circle 38
Mt. Paran Christian 55, Providence Christian 33
New Creation 68, Konos Academy 59
Norcross 65, Meadowcreek 52
North Springs 61, Grady 56
Oconee County 65, George Walton Academy 60
Pope 66, Dunwoody 52
Randolph-Clay 60, Chattahoochee County 42
Roswell 47, Forsyth Central 42
Savannah Christian 59, Portal 39
Sonoraville 66, Coahulla Creek 51
Stephenson 54, Tucker 40
Vidalia 62, Jeff Davis 59
Washington 50, Hapeville Charter 45
Washington County 89, Southwest 30
Westover 81, Early County 72
Windsor Forest 102, Southeast Bulloch 50
Girls
Alexander 56, Northgate 33
Alpharetta 62, Cambridge 31
Americus-Sumter 72, Northside-Columbus 24
Bacon County 46, Toombs County 41
Bainbridge 47, Colquitt County 42
Beach 53, Johnson-Savannah 42
Calhoun 49, North Murray 44
Cedartown 60, Temple 30
Cherokee 73, South Forsyth 39
Christian Heritage 57, Pinecrest Academy 42
Coffee 59, Brunswick 57
Collins Hill 81, Mountain View 33
Creekview 61, Allatoona 36
Decatur 53, Banneker 19
Dodge County 63, West Laurens 39
Drew 52, North Clayton 48
Forest Park 59, Mundy’s Mill 24
Glynn Academy 58, Jenkins 41
Gordon Lee 42, Coosa 38
Griffin Christian 33, Ballard Christian 28
Hapeville Charter 59, Washington 57
Harrison 59, River Ridge 48
Henry County 59, Eastside 44
Johns Creek 45, Chattahoochee 20
Josey 59, Butler 39
Lovejoy 66, M. L. King 36
Luella 66, Druid Hills 33
Lumpkin County 46, Dawson County 39
Marietta 68, Pebblebrook 55
Mill Creek 43, Duluth 34
Mitchell County 41, Seminole County 33
Monroe Area 59, Social Circle 50
Murray County 61, Bremen 58
Newton 63, Grayson 42
North Gwinnett 66, Discovery 48
North Springs 49, Grady 32
Northside-Warner Robins 60, Upson-Lee 39
Northview 68, North Atlanta 21
Northwest Whitfield 68, Southeast Whitfield 21
Our Lady of Mercy 52, Fellowship Christian 41
Peachtree Ridge 55, West Forsyth 20
Pickens 65, Heritage-Conyers 58
Pope 51, Dunwoody 49
Quitman County 48, Calhoun County 47
Sequoyah 83, Woodstock 54
Sonoraville 63, Coahulla Creek 35
Southwest DeKalb 64, Chamblee 24
Swainsboro 62, Bryan County 36
Tattnall County 51, Richmond Hill 47
Taylor County 47, Marion County 42
Turner County 53, Lanier County 51
Victory Baptist 46, MACA 44
Villa Rica 67, Carrollton 60
Ware County 55, Bradwell Institute 42
Westover 62, Early County 45
Wilcox County 57, Atkinson County 25
Woodland-Stockbridge 48, Hampton 31
