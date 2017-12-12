Tuesday basketball scores

Our Products
ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, Latest News, Uncategorized.

Tuesday, December 12

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Appling Christian 70, Heritage Christian 44

Aquinas 59, Washington-Wilkes 39

Archer 57, Shiloh 54

Bacon County 62, Toombs County 43

Banks County 71, Madison County 41

Banneker 54, Decatur 51

Bleckley County 68, First Presbyterian 54

Blessed Trinity 46, North Cobb 44

Bluffton, SC 76, South Effingham 50

Bradwell Institute 67, Ware County 45

Brunswick 64, Coffee 61

Calvary Christian 63, Grace Christian 55

Cambridge 66, Alpharetta 61

Carver-Columbus 64, Hardaway 47

Cedar Grove 63, Towers 59

Central Christian 66, Holy Ground Baptist 38

Central-Talbotton 75, Dooly County 68

Chattahoochee 86, Johns Creek 68

Chattooga 80, Pepperell 62

Cherokee 60, South Forsyth 46

Cherokee Christian 85, Grace Christian 79

Christian Heritage 77, Pinecrest Academy 36

Collins Hill 49, Mountain View 48

Columbus 83, Jordan 71

Discovery 86, North Gwinnett 69

Dodge County 72, West Laurens 69

Duluth 72, Mill Creek 63

East Jackson 91, Oglethorpe County 65

Fellowship Christian 65, Our Lady of Mercy 40

Flowery Branch 53, Loganville 28

Georgia Military 62, Greene County 42

Grayson 74, Newton 73

Grovetown 69, Cross Creek 62

Henry County 86, Eastside 82

Horizon Christian 54, Unity Christian 40

Islands 49, Groves 46

Johnson-Savannah 77, Beach 39

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 55, Adairsville 48

Liberty County 75, Appling County 54

Lincoln County 61, Glascock County 36

Lowndes 61, Thomas County Central 44

MACA 56, Victory Baptist 34

Metter 70, Benedictine 55

Monroe Area 61, Social Circle 38

Mt. Paran Christian 55, Providence Christian 33

New Creation 68, Konos Academy 59

Norcross 65, Meadowcreek 52

North Springs 61, Grady 56

Oconee County 65, George Walton Academy 60

Pope 66, Dunwoody 52

Randolph-Clay 60, Chattahoochee County 42

Roswell 47, Forsyth Central 42

Savannah Christian 59, Portal 39

Sonoraville 66, Coahulla Creek 51

Stephenson 54, Tucker 40

Vidalia 62, Jeff Davis 59

Washington 50, Hapeville Charter 45

Washington County 89, Southwest 30

Westover 81, Early County 72

Windsor Forest 102, Southeast Bulloch 50

Girls

Alexander 56, Northgate 33

Alpharetta 62, Cambridge 31

Americus-Sumter 72, Northside-Columbus 24

Bacon County 46, Toombs County 41

Bainbridge 47, Colquitt County 42

Beach 53, Johnson-Savannah 42

Calhoun 49, North Murray 44

Cedartown 60, Temple 30

Cherokee 73, South Forsyth 39

Christian Heritage 57, Pinecrest Academy 42

Coffee 59, Brunswick 57

Collins Hill 81, Mountain View 33

Creekview 61, Allatoona 36

Decatur 53, Banneker 19

Dodge County 63, West Laurens 39

Drew 52, North Clayton 48

Forest Park 59, Mundy’s Mill 24

Glynn Academy 58, Jenkins 41

Gordon Lee 42, Coosa 38

Griffin Christian 33, Ballard Christian 28

Hapeville Charter 59, Washington 57

Harrison 59, River Ridge 48

Henry County 59, Eastside 44

Johns Creek 45, Chattahoochee 20

Josey 59, Butler 39

Lovejoy 66, M. L. King 36

Luella 66, Druid Hills 33

Lumpkin County 46, Dawson County 39

Marietta 68, Pebblebrook 55

Mill Creek 43, Duluth 34

Mitchell County 41, Seminole County 33

Monroe Area 59, Social Circle 50

Murray County 61, Bremen 58

Newton 63, Grayson 42

North Gwinnett 66, Discovery 48

North Springs 49, Grady 32

Northside-Warner Robins 60, Upson-Lee 39

Northview 68, North Atlanta 21

Northwest Whitfield 68, Southeast Whitfield 21

Our Lady of Mercy 52, Fellowship Christian 41

Peachtree Ridge 55, West Forsyth 20

Pickens 65, Heritage-Conyers 58

Pope 51, Dunwoody 49

Quitman County 48, Calhoun County 47

Sequoyah 83, Woodstock 54

Sonoraville 63, Coahulla Creek 35

Southwest DeKalb 64, Chamblee 24

Swainsboro 62, Bryan County 36

Tattnall County 51, Richmond Hill 47

Taylor County 47, Marion County 42

Turner County 53, Lanier County 51

Victory Baptist 46, MACA 44

Villa Rica 67, Carrollton 60

Ware County 55, Bradwell Institute 42

Westover 62, Early County 45

Wilcox County 57, Atkinson County 25

Woodland-Stockbridge 48, Hampton 31

