Daily List: Teams with the most dominant playoff runs

Eagle’s Landing Christian defeated its four playoff opponents by an average margin of 50.5 points, a state record. The previous high was 41.67 set by Warner Robins in 1976. Many consider that Warner Robins team that featured James Brooks and Ron Simmons to be the best in state history. ELCA also set the record for average points per game (51.25), beating the record of 51.2 set last year by Benedictine. Previously, only 1971 Valdosta (50.33) had averaged more. Were it not for an Athens Academy field goal, ELCA would have become the 10th team in history to shut out all of its playoff opponents, although six of those did it in only two games played. The only team to shut out four playoff opponents is 1975 Americus. Here are the 25 state champions that have beaten their playoff opponents by an average of 30 points or more.

50.50 – 2017 Eagle’s Landing Christian

41.67 – 1976 Warner Robins

40.00 – 2016 Benedictine

39.20 – 2007 Buford

37.67 – 1971 Valdosta

37.50 – 1967 Putnam County

36.00 – 1952 Valdosta

35.50 – 1962 Valdosta

35.40 – 2002 Clinch County

35.40 – 2014 Buford

34.80 – 2016 Cartersville

34.00 – 1960 Washington-Wilkes

32.60 – 2016 Cedar Grove

32.50 – 1963 Avondale

32.00 – 1960 Waycross

31.80 – 2005 Lowndes

31.60 – 2012 Sandy Creek

31.00 – 2014 Benedictine

31.00 – 2010 Sandy Creek

30.80 – 2003 Buford

30.60 – 2008 Buford

30.50 – 1972 SE Bulloch

30.40 – 2006 Dublin

30.20 – 1994 Thomas County Central

30.00 – 2013 Creekside

