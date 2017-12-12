Daily List: Teams with the most dominant playoff runs
Eagle’s Landing Christian defeated its four playoff opponents by an average margin of 50.5 points, a state record. The previous high was 41.67 set by Warner Robins in 1976. Many consider that Warner Robins team that featured James Brooks and Ron Simmons to be the best in state history. ELCA also set the record for average points per game (51.25), beating the record of 51.2 set last year by Benedictine. Previously, only 1971 Valdosta (50.33) had averaged more. Were it not for an Athens Academy field goal, ELCA would have become the 10th team in history to shut out all of its playoff opponents, although six of those did it in only two games played. The only team to shut out four playoff opponents is 1975 Americus. Here are the 25 state champions that have beaten their playoff opponents by an average of 30 points or more.
50.50 – 2017 Eagle’s Landing Christian
41.67 – 1976 Warner Robins
40.00 – 2016 Benedictine
39.20 – 2007 Buford
37.67 – 1971 Valdosta
37.50 – 1967 Putnam County
36.00 – 1952 Valdosta
35.50 – 1962 Valdosta
35.40 – 2002 Clinch County
35.40 – 2014 Buford
34.80 – 2016 Cartersville
34.00 – 1960 Washington-Wilkes
32.60 – 2016 Cedar Grove
32.50 – 1963 Avondale
32.00 – 1960 Waycross
31.80 – 2005 Lowndes
31.60 – 2012 Sandy Creek
31.00 – 2014 Benedictine
31.00 – 2010 Sandy Creek
30.80 – 2003 Buford
30.60 – 2008 Buford
30.50 – 1972 SE Bulloch
30.40 – 2006 Dublin
30.20 – 1994 Thomas County Central
30.00 – 2013 Creekside
