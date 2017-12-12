Our Products
All-region teams: Hartage, Gorham, Morant earn top honors in 2-AAAA

Here is the all-region team for 2-AAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive player of the year: J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons, Jr.

Co-defensive players of the year: Doryan Gorham, West Laurens, Sr., and Quentavious Morant, Howard, Sr.

Co-athletes of the year: Zion Puckett, Spalding, Jr., and Davion Ross, Perry, Sr.

Scholar-athletes of the year: Ethan Norfleet, Howard, Sr.; Je’Corey Burks, Perry, Sr.; and Noah Garnto, West Laurens, Sr.

Coach of the year: Brian Nelson, Mary Persons

First-team offense

QB – Shedrick Lindsey, Spalding, Sr.

RB – Quen Wilson, Mary Persons, Jr.

RB – Jay Watkins, Perry, Sr.

WR – Deadrek Alford, Mary Persons, Jr.

WR – Jaden Jones, Spalding, Jr.

WR – Ben Deal, West Laurens, Sr.

OL – Joseph Horne, West Laurens, Sr.

OL – Trevor Reid, Spalding, Sr.

OL – Trace Creamer, Perry, Sr.

OL – Charles Dean, Mary Persons, Jr.

OL – Hayden Crosby, Howard, Jr.

ATH – Antoine Davis, Mary Persons, Jr.

PK – Alexander Rivera, Mary Persons, Sr.

P – Kody Burrell, Howard, Sr.

First-team defense

DL – Abram Morrow, West Laurens, Sr.

DL – Que Mack, West Laurens, Jr.

DL – Daniel Lavelle, Mary Persons, Jr.

DL – Travon Walker, Upson-Lee, Jr.

LB – Jatorian Hansford, Mary Persons, Sr.

LB – Keyovione Whitlock, Perry, Sr.

LB – Deandre Shelton, Howard, Jr.

LB – Lazavier Moore, Upson-Lee, Sr.

DB – Donovan Brantley, Howard, Sr.

DB – Je’Corey Burks, Perry, Sr.

DB – Tre Slaton, Mary Persons, Sr.

DB – Eric Lattimore, West Laurens, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Cameron Traylor, Upson-Lee, Sr.

RB – Terrell Owens, Perry, So.

RB – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee, Jr.

WR – Javarsia Meadows, Howard, So.

WR – Kenny Richardson, Upson-Lee, Sr.

OL – Luke Byrne, Mary Persons, Jr.

OL – Colton Dingmore, Mary Persons, Jr.

OL – Ekevious Chappell, Howard, Sr.

OL – Jamati Harris, Perry, Sr.

OL – Brantavious Harrison, Upson-Lee, Sr.

ATH – Bralen Harvey, Mary Persons, Sr.

PK – Tyler Knowles, Perry, Sr.

P – Drake McDuffie, Upson-Lee, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Jaylin Turnipseed, Spalding, Sr.

DL – Hunter Nelson, Howard, Sr.

DL – Kendrell Watts, Mary Persons, Jr.

DL – Jayden Barron, Upson-Lee, Sr.

LB – D’Eryk Jackson, West Laurens, So.

LB – C.J. Grimsley, Howard, Jr.

LB – Ladamian Sands, Mary Persons, Jr.

LB – Demarquez Carter, Upson-Lee, Sr.

DB – M’Khai Mack, Howard, Sr.

DB – Kenny Gates, Spalding, Sr.

DB – Ladondre Buckner, Mary Persons, Sr.

DB – Kenijus King, Perry, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB Quintan Sewell, Howard, Jr.; QB Lane Rucker, Perry, Fr.; RB, Jeremiah Kelly, Howard, So.; OL Nate Howard, Mary Persons, So.; OL Matterson Fletcher, Spalding, Sr.; OL Bo Harrison, Upson-Lee, Sr.; ATH Lamont Callaway, Spalding, Sr.; ATH Jarquavious Coleman, Howard, Jr.; PK Chris Dukes, West Laurens, Sr.; PK Dawson Daniel, Mary Persons, Sr.; DL Cameron Johnson, Perry, Jr.; DL Dalton Ellis, Spalding, Sr.; LB Deontrae Clarke, Perry, Sr.; LB Jumon Wilson, Mary Persons, Jr.; LB Brandon Wade, Perry, Jr.; DB Christion Martin, West Laurens, Sr.; DB Nathan Giles, Spalding, Sr.; DB Desmond Williams, Mary Persons, Jr.; DB E.J. Holmes, West Laurens, Sr.

