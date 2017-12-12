All-region teams: Hartage, Gorham, Morant earn top honors in 2-AAAA
Here is the all-region team for 2-AAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive player of the year: J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons, Jr.
Co-defensive players of the year: Doryan Gorham, West Laurens, Sr., and Quentavious Morant, Howard, Sr.
Co-athletes of the year: Zion Puckett, Spalding, Jr., and Davion Ross, Perry, Sr.
Scholar-athletes of the year: Ethan Norfleet, Howard, Sr.; Je’Corey Burks, Perry, Sr.; and Noah Garnto, West Laurens, Sr.
Coach of the year: Brian Nelson, Mary Persons
First-team offense
QB – Shedrick Lindsey, Spalding, Sr.
RB – Quen Wilson, Mary Persons, Jr.
RB – Jay Watkins, Perry, Sr.
WR – Deadrek Alford, Mary Persons, Jr.
WR – Jaden Jones, Spalding, Jr.
WR – Ben Deal, West Laurens, Sr.
OL – Joseph Horne, West Laurens, Sr.
OL – Trevor Reid, Spalding, Sr.
OL – Trace Creamer, Perry, Sr.
OL – Charles Dean, Mary Persons, Jr.
OL – Hayden Crosby, Howard, Jr.
ATH – Antoine Davis, Mary Persons, Jr.
PK – Alexander Rivera, Mary Persons, Sr.
P – Kody Burrell, Howard, Sr.
First-team defense
DL – Abram Morrow, West Laurens, Sr.
DL – Que Mack, West Laurens, Jr.
DL – Daniel Lavelle, Mary Persons, Jr.
DL – Travon Walker, Upson-Lee, Jr.
LB – Jatorian Hansford, Mary Persons, Sr.
LB – Keyovione Whitlock, Perry, Sr.
LB – Deandre Shelton, Howard, Jr.
LB – Lazavier Moore, Upson-Lee, Sr.
DB – Donovan Brantley, Howard, Sr.
DB – Je’Corey Burks, Perry, Sr.
DB – Tre Slaton, Mary Persons, Sr.
DB – Eric Lattimore, West Laurens, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Cameron Traylor, Upson-Lee, Sr.
RB – Terrell Owens, Perry, So.
RB – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee, Jr.
WR – Javarsia Meadows, Howard, So.
WR – Kenny Richardson, Upson-Lee, Sr.
OL – Luke Byrne, Mary Persons, Jr.
OL – Colton Dingmore, Mary Persons, Jr.
OL – Ekevious Chappell, Howard, Sr.
OL – Jamati Harris, Perry, Sr.
OL – Brantavious Harrison, Upson-Lee, Sr.
ATH – Bralen Harvey, Mary Persons, Sr.
PK – Tyler Knowles, Perry, Sr.
P – Drake McDuffie, Upson-Lee, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Jaylin Turnipseed, Spalding, Sr.
DL – Hunter Nelson, Howard, Sr.
DL – Kendrell Watts, Mary Persons, Jr.
DL – Jayden Barron, Upson-Lee, Sr.
LB – D’Eryk Jackson, West Laurens, So.
LB – C.J. Grimsley, Howard, Jr.
LB – Ladamian Sands, Mary Persons, Jr.
LB – Demarquez Carter, Upson-Lee, Sr.
DB – M’Khai Mack, Howard, Sr.
DB – Kenny Gates, Spalding, Sr.
DB – Ladondre Buckner, Mary Persons, Sr.
DB – Kenijus King, Perry, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB Quintan Sewell, Howard, Jr.; QB Lane Rucker, Perry, Fr.; RB, Jeremiah Kelly, Howard, So.; OL Nate Howard, Mary Persons, So.; OL Matterson Fletcher, Spalding, Sr.; OL Bo Harrison, Upson-Lee, Sr.; ATH Lamont Callaway, Spalding, Sr.; ATH Jarquavious Coleman, Howard, Jr.; PK Chris Dukes, West Laurens, Sr.; PK Dawson Daniel, Mary Persons, Sr.; DL Cameron Johnson, Perry, Jr.; DL Dalton Ellis, Spalding, Sr.; LB Deontrae Clarke, Perry, Sr.; LB Jumon Wilson, Mary Persons, Jr.; LB Brandon Wade, Perry, Jr.; DB Christion Martin, West Laurens, Sr.; DB Nathan Giles, Spalding, Sr.; DB Desmond Williams, Mary Persons, Jr.; DB E.J. Holmes, West Laurens, Sr.
