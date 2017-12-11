Daily Trivia: Georgia high schools where Oklahoma’s Brown, Sermons played
Two prominent members of the Oklahoma Sooners played for Georgia high schools. One is All-America tackle Orlando Brown. The other is freshman running back Trey Sermons. They will face Georgia in the Rose Bowl. For which Georgia high schools did they play? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Benedictine is the Georgia school that had been playing football for more than 100 years (starting in 1908) before winning its first state title in 2014.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0