Daily List: Winning streaks, three-peats and most coaching state titles
Eagle’s Landing Christian became the 11th school to win 36 consecutive games and the ninth to win three straight state titles. Jonathan Gess became the 12th head coach to win at least four GHSA state championships.
Winning streaks
47 – Buford (2004)
46 – Parkview (2003)
44 – Lincoln County (1991)
42 – Buford (2015)
41 – Sandy Creek (2011)
41 – Cartersville (2017)
38 – Lincoln County (1978)
37 – Valdosta (1963)
37 – West Rome (1984)
36 – Thomson (1969)
36 – ELCA (current)
Three-peats
1951-53 Valdosta
1960-62 Valdosta
1982-85 West Rome
1992-94 Thomas County Central
2000-02 Parkview
2001-03 Buford
2004-06 Charlton County
2007-10 Buford
2015-17 ELCA
State titles as coach
14 – Wright Bazemore
11 – Larry Campbell
7 – Nick Hyder
7 – Jess Simpson
5 – Charlie Grisham
5 – Ed Pilcher
5 – Jeff Herron
4 – Charlie Davidson
4 – Bill Corry
4 – Rich McWhorter
4 – Cecil Flowe
4 – Jonathan Gess
