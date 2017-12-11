Our Products
Daily List: Winning streaks, three-peats and most coaching state titles

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Eagle’s Landing Christian became the 11th school to win 36 consecutive games and the ninth to win three straight state titles. Jonathan Gess became the 12th head coach to win at least four GHSA state championships.

Winning streaks

47 – Buford (2004)

46 – Parkview (2003)

44 – Lincoln County (1991)

42 – Buford (2015)

41 – Sandy Creek (2011)

41 – Cartersville (2017)

38 – Lincoln County (1978)

37 – Valdosta (1963)

37 – West Rome (1984)

36 – Thomson (1969)

36 – ELCA (current)

Three-peats

1951-53 Valdosta

1960-62 Valdosta

1982-85 West Rome

1992-94 Thomas County Central

2000-02 Parkview

2001-03 Buford

2004-06 Charlton County

2007-10 Buford

2015-17 ELCA

State titles as coach

14 – Wright Bazemore

11 – Larry Campbell

7 – Nick Hyder

7 – Jess Simpson

5 – Charlie Grisham

5 – Ed Pilcher

5 – Jeff Herron

4 – Charlie Davidson

4 – Bill Corry

4 – Rich McWhorter

4 – Cecil Flowe

4 – Jonathan Gess

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

