All-region teams: Ware’s Bradley, Jones named top players in 2-AAAAA

BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Here is the all-region team for 2-AAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive player of the year: RB Raja Bradley, Ware County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Ernest Jones, Ware County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: FB/LB Tupac Lanier, Sr., Statesboro

Coach of the year: Ken Cribb, Wayne County

Offense

QB – Garrett Overholt, Wayne County, Sr.

RB – M.J. Fuller, Wayne County, Jr.

RB – Jeremiah Daniels, New Hampstead, Sr.

WR – Jordan Turner, Ware County, Sr.

WR – Ashby Cribb, Wayne County, Jr.

WR – Caleb Radcliffe, South Effingham, Jr.

WR – Cooper Martin, Wayne County, Jr.

OL – Jalynn Strickland, Ware County, Sr.

OL – Billy Parker, Wayne County, Sr.

OL – Greg Edwards, Statesboro, Jr.

OL – Sam Fountain, Wayne County, Sr.

OL – Timothy Moore, New Hampstead, Sr.

OL – Jacob McLeod, South Effingham, Sr.

Defense

DL – MaKenly Newbill, South Effingham, Sr.

DL – Aljhamon Thomas, New Hampstead, Sr.

DL – Logan Braucht, Ware County, Jr.

DL – Pat Rogers, Wayne County, Jr.

DL – Chad Sullivan, South Effingham, Sr.

LB – Zach Fuller, Wayne County, Sr.

LB – Trey Cobb, Ware County, Sr.

LB – Lamont Trent, Wayne County, Sr.

LB – Mikey Heflin, Wayne County, Sr.

DB – Denzel Stephenson, Ware County, Sr.

DB – Michael Dixon, Statesboro, So.

DB – Samuel Brown, New Hampstead, So.

DB – Thomar Smith, Wayne County, Sr.

DB – Zamir Hayes, Wayne County, Sr.

Special teams

K – Caleb Dowden, Statesboro, Sr.

P – Anthony Beck, South Effingham, Sr.

