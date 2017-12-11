All-region teams: Ware’s Bradley, Jones named top players in 2-AAAAA
Here is the all-region team for 2-AAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive player of the year: RB Raja Bradley, Ware County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Ernest Jones, Ware County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: FB/LB Tupac Lanier, Sr., Statesboro
Coach of the year: Ken Cribb, Wayne County
Offense
QB – Garrett Overholt, Wayne County, Sr.
RB – M.J. Fuller, Wayne County, Jr.
RB – Jeremiah Daniels, New Hampstead, Sr.
WR – Jordan Turner, Ware County, Sr.
WR – Ashby Cribb, Wayne County, Jr.
WR – Caleb Radcliffe, South Effingham, Jr.
WR – Cooper Martin, Wayne County, Jr.
OL – Jalynn Strickland, Ware County, Sr.
OL – Billy Parker, Wayne County, Sr.
OL – Greg Edwards, Statesboro, Jr.
OL – Sam Fountain, Wayne County, Sr.
OL – Timothy Moore, New Hampstead, Sr.
OL – Jacob McLeod, South Effingham, Sr.
Defense
DL – MaKenly Newbill, South Effingham, Sr.
DL – Aljhamon Thomas, New Hampstead, Sr.
DL – Logan Braucht, Ware County, Jr.
DL – Pat Rogers, Wayne County, Jr.
DL – Chad Sullivan, South Effingham, Sr.
LB – Zach Fuller, Wayne County, Sr.
LB – Trey Cobb, Ware County, Sr.
LB – Lamont Trent, Wayne County, Sr.
LB – Mikey Heflin, Wayne County, Sr.
DB – Denzel Stephenson, Ware County, Sr.
DB – Michael Dixon, Statesboro, So.
DB – Samuel Brown, New Hampstead, So.
DB – Thomar Smith, Wayne County, Sr.
DB – Zamir Hayes, Wayne County, Sr.
Special teams
K – Caleb Dowden, Statesboro, Sr.
P – Anthony Beck, South Effingham, Sr.
