31
2
All-region teams: 5-AAAAAAA honors Chatelain, Bales, Blanks, LaFlamme, Vela, Arnette

A Whitefield player warms up before a high school football game against Mount Paran Christian, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Branden Camp/Special to the AJC.

Here is the all-region team for 5-AAAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Co-offensive player of the year: RB Marcus Chatelain, Lambert, Sr.

Co-offensive player of the year: QB Ben Bales, North Forsyth, Sr.

Co-defensive player of the year: DE/LB Justin Blanks, Milton, Sr.

Co-defensive player of the year: DE/LB Ryan LaFlamme, South Forsyth, Sr.

Athlete of the year: Cade Vela, West Forsyth, Sr.

Coach of the year: Jeff Arnette, South Forsyth

First-team offense

QB – Jordan Yates, Milton, Jr.

RB – Jared Honey, South Forsyth, Sr.

RB – Solomon Vanhorse, Milton, Sr.

TE – Ben Bresnahan, West Forsyth, Sr.

WR – Ze’Vian Capers, South Forsyth, So.

WR – Nicky Dalmolin, North Forsyth, So.

WR – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR – Justin Bruno, Lambert, Sr.

WR – Dash Hairston, Milton, Sr.

OL – Matt Olson, Forsyth Central, Sr.

OL – Jordan Nelson, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL – Briggs Hutcheson, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL – Jeremy James, North Forsyth, Jr.

OL – Blake Watson, Milton, Sr.

OL – Sean Warren, Lambert, Sr.

OL – Blake Anderson, West Forsyth, Sr.

ATH – Zach Burns, West Forsyth, Sr.

First-team defense

DL – London Best, Milton, Sr.

DL – Juan Uribe, Milton, Sr.

DL – Will Chavarria, North Forsyth, Sr.

DL – Jamal Camp, South Forsyth, Jr.

DL – Ian Hunt, South Forsyth, Sr.

LB – Jackson Leak, Forsyth Central, Jr.

LB – Jack Pehrson, South Forsyth, Jr.

LB – Robert Faulkner, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB – George Coyle, Milton, Sr.

LB – Jordan Davis, Milton, Sr.

DB – Honus Wagner, North Forsyth, Jr.

DB – Abraham Camara, West Forsyth, Jr.

DB – Landon Sims, South Forsyth, Jr.

DB – Jake Wilson, South Forsyth, Sr.

DB – Myles Ellis, South Forsyth, Sr.

DB – Joe Charleston, Milton, Jr.

P – Bryce Christensen, Lambert, Sr.

RET – D.J. Albright, Milton, Sr.

First-team special teams

K – Alex Hardy, South Forsyth, Sr.

LS – Payton Dunagan, West Forsyth, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Cal Morris, South Forsyth, Sr.

RB – Bryson Trigg, North Forsyth, Jr.

RB – Devron Orsan, Forsyth Central, Jr.

TE – Alex Snyder, Lambert, Sr.

WR – Charlie Aiken, North Forsyth, Jr.

WR – Mark Heard, Forsyth Central, Sr.

WR – Christian Neubert, Forsyth Central, Sr.

WR – Ryan Pontrelli, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL – Bryce Malone, Forsyth Central, Jr.

OL – Gabe Cleveland, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL – Austin Paden, Milton, Sr.

OL – Nate Thompson, Milton, Sr.

OL – D.J. Jordan, Milton, Sr.

OL – Daniel Espinoza, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL – Bryce Chason, Lambert, Sr.

ATH – Syaire Waters, Milton, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Mahkari Sibblis, West Forsyth, Jr.

DL – David Carillo, West Forsyth, Jr.

DL – Alex Szakas, Forsyth Central, So.

DL – Cade Jensen, North Forsyth, Sr.

DL – David Standeven, Lambert, Sr.

LB – Michael Miller, Forsyth Central, Sr.

LB – Jake Weldy, West Forsyth, Jr.

LB – John Allen Whitacre, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB – Price Towns, Milton, Sr.

LB – Will Kohlins, Lambert, Sr.

DB – Matt Falink, Forsyth Central, Sr.

DB – Jaylen Pearson, South Forsyth, Sr.

DB – Lucas Moore, Milton, Sr.

DB – Brice Davis, North Forsyth, Sr.

DB – Kenneth Dicks, Lambert, Sr.

DB – Jacob Walters, Forsyth Central, Sr.

P – Keaton Platzke, Forsyth Central, Jr.

RET – Carter Mullikin, North Forsyth, Jr.

Second-team special teams

K – Arthur Boyzo, North Forsyth, Sr.

LS – Tyler Williams, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Honorable mention: Forsyth Central – Mitchell Miller, So.; Jacob Bump, Sr.; Brad Thiltgen, Sr.; Tristen Rose, Jr.; Dalton Edmunds, Jr.; Hunter Cagle, Jr.; Will Miller, So.; Blake McDaniel, Sr.; Ben Ranke, Jr.; Luke Morton, So.; Garrett Nash, Jr.; Spencer Pagley, Sr.; Anthony Perschetti, Jr. Lambert – Ethan Anderson, Jr.; Bobby Gabriel, Sr.; Peyton Rich, So.; Anthony Newton, So.; Chris Taylor, Jr.; Galill Guillaume, Jr.; Nathan Smith, Jr.; Steven Majors, Sr. Milton – Paul Tchio, So.; Holden Shaw, Jr.; Kevin Murphy, Sr.; Jack Rhodes, So.; Brenden McNeillie, Sr.; Hayden Hairston, Jr. North Forsyth ­- Brent Grab, Jr.; Tristan Howard, Sr.; Evan Johnson, Sr.; Clayton Bardall, Sr.; Chase Johnson, Sr.; Hampton Wingruber, Sr.; South Forsyth – Richard Jordan, Sr.; Daryn Rogers, Jr.; Nick Sewing, Sr.; Luis Gonzalez, Jr.; Chris Biba, Jr.; Jake Nitowski, Sr.; Carsen Hepworth, Sr. West Forsyth – David Bowman, Jr.; Bryce Jones, Sr.; Eli Orr, So.; Ryan Wnek, Sr.

