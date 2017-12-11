All-region teams: 5-AAAAAAA honors Chatelain, Bales, Blanks, LaFlamme, Vela, Arnette
Here is the all-region team for 5-AAAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Co-offensive player of the year: RB Marcus Chatelain, Lambert, Sr.
Co-offensive player of the year: QB Ben Bales, North Forsyth, Sr.
Co-defensive player of the year: DE/LB Justin Blanks, Milton, Sr.
Co-defensive player of the year: DE/LB Ryan LaFlamme, South Forsyth, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Cade Vela, West Forsyth, Sr.
Coach of the year: Jeff Arnette, South Forsyth
First-team offense
QB – Jordan Yates, Milton, Jr.
RB – Jared Honey, South Forsyth, Sr.
RB – Solomon Vanhorse, Milton, Sr.
TE – Ben Bresnahan, West Forsyth, Sr.
WR – Ze’Vian Capers, South Forsyth, So.
WR – Nicky Dalmolin, North Forsyth, So.
WR – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth, Sr.
WR – Justin Bruno, Lambert, Sr.
WR – Dash Hairston, Milton, Sr.
OL – Matt Olson, Forsyth Central, Sr.
OL – Jordan Nelson, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL – Briggs Hutcheson, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL – Jeremy James, North Forsyth, Jr.
OL – Blake Watson, Milton, Sr.
OL – Sean Warren, Lambert, Sr.
OL – Blake Anderson, West Forsyth, Sr.
ATH – Zach Burns, West Forsyth, Sr.
First-team defense
DL – London Best, Milton, Sr.
DL – Juan Uribe, Milton, Sr.
DL – Will Chavarria, North Forsyth, Sr.
DL – Jamal Camp, South Forsyth, Jr.
DL – Ian Hunt, South Forsyth, Sr.
LB – Jackson Leak, Forsyth Central, Jr.
LB – Jack Pehrson, South Forsyth, Jr.
LB – Robert Faulkner, North Forsyth, Sr.
LB – George Coyle, Milton, Sr.
LB – Jordan Davis, Milton, Sr.
DB – Honus Wagner, North Forsyth, Jr.
DB – Abraham Camara, West Forsyth, Jr.
DB – Landon Sims, South Forsyth, Jr.
DB – Jake Wilson, South Forsyth, Sr.
DB – Myles Ellis, South Forsyth, Sr.
DB – Joe Charleston, Milton, Jr.
P – Bryce Christensen, Lambert, Sr.
RET – D.J. Albright, Milton, Sr.
First-team special teams
K – Alex Hardy, South Forsyth, Sr.
LS – Payton Dunagan, West Forsyth, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Cal Morris, South Forsyth, Sr.
RB – Bryson Trigg, North Forsyth, Jr.
RB – Devron Orsan, Forsyth Central, Jr.
TE – Alex Snyder, Lambert, Sr.
WR – Charlie Aiken, North Forsyth, Jr.
WR – Mark Heard, Forsyth Central, Sr.
WR – Christian Neubert, Forsyth Central, Sr.
WR – Ryan Pontrelli, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL – Bryce Malone, Forsyth Central, Jr.
OL – Gabe Cleveland, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL – Austin Paden, Milton, Sr.
OL – Nate Thompson, Milton, Sr.
OL – D.J. Jordan, Milton, Sr.
OL – Daniel Espinoza, North Forsyth, Sr.
OL – Bryce Chason, Lambert, Sr.
ATH – Syaire Waters, Milton, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Mahkari Sibblis, West Forsyth, Jr.
DL – David Carillo, West Forsyth, Jr.
DL – Alex Szakas, Forsyth Central, So.
DL – Cade Jensen, North Forsyth, Sr.
DL – David Standeven, Lambert, Sr.
LB – Michael Miller, Forsyth Central, Sr.
LB – Jake Weldy, West Forsyth, Jr.
LB – John Allen Whitacre, North Forsyth, Sr.
LB – Price Towns, Milton, Sr.
LB – Will Kohlins, Lambert, Sr.
DB – Matt Falink, Forsyth Central, Sr.
DB – Jaylen Pearson, South Forsyth, Sr.
DB – Lucas Moore, Milton, Sr.
DB – Brice Davis, North Forsyth, Sr.
DB – Kenneth Dicks, Lambert, Sr.
DB – Jacob Walters, Forsyth Central, Sr.
P – Keaton Platzke, Forsyth Central, Jr.
RET – Carter Mullikin, North Forsyth, Jr.
Second-team special teams
K – Arthur Boyzo, North Forsyth, Sr.
LS – Tyler Williams, Forsyth Central, Sr.
Honorable mention: Forsyth Central – Mitchell Miller, So.; Jacob Bump, Sr.; Brad Thiltgen, Sr.; Tristen Rose, Jr.; Dalton Edmunds, Jr.; Hunter Cagle, Jr.; Will Miller, So.; Blake McDaniel, Sr.; Ben Ranke, Jr.; Luke Morton, So.; Garrett Nash, Jr.; Spencer Pagley, Sr.; Anthony Perschetti, Jr. Lambert – Ethan Anderson, Jr.; Bobby Gabriel, Sr.; Peyton Rich, So.; Anthony Newton, So.; Chris Taylor, Jr.; Galill Guillaume, Jr.; Nathan Smith, Jr.; Steven Majors, Sr. Milton – Paul Tchio, So.; Holden Shaw, Jr.; Kevin Murphy, Sr.; Jack Rhodes, So.; Brenden McNeillie, Sr.; Hayden Hairston, Jr. North Forsyth - Brent Grab, Jr.; Tristan Howard, Sr.; Evan Johnson, Sr.; Clayton Bardall, Sr.; Chase Johnson, Sr.; Hampton Wingruber, Sr.; South Forsyth – Richard Jordan, Sr.; Daryn Rogers, Jr.; Nick Sewing, Sr.; Luis Gonzalez, Jr.; Chris Biba, Jr.; Jake Nitowski, Sr.; Carsen Hepworth, Sr. West Forsyth – David Bowman, Jr.; Bryce Jones, Sr.; Eli Orr, So.; Ryan Wnek, Sr.
