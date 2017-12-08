Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
38
5
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

National rankings: North Gwinnett is Georgia’s top-rated team

2017 playoffs finals, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

32. (46) North Gwinnett

40. (45) Colquitt County

48. (NR) Rome

66. (52) Lowndes

70. (67) Grayson

86. (56) Brookwood

87. (89) Archer

93. (NR) Lee County

USA Today

None

MaxPreps

None

PrepNation

None

High School Football America

68. (81) North Gwinnett

76. (93) Colquitt County

78. (64) Archer

79. (65) Grayson

83. (NR) Rome

90. (NR) Marist

94. (NR) Blessed Trinity

96. (49) Buford

97. (100) Cartersville

Prep Force

None

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0