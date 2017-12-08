National rankings: North Gwinnett is Georgia’s top-rated team
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
32. (46) North Gwinnett
40. (45) Colquitt County
48. (NR) Rome
66. (52) Lowndes
70. (67) Grayson
86. (56) Brookwood
87. (89) Archer
93. (NR) Lee County
None
None
None
68. (81) North Gwinnett
76. (93) Colquitt County
78. (64) Archer
79. (65) Grayson
83. (NR) Rome
90. (NR) Marist
94. (NR) Blessed Trinity
96. (49) Buford
97. (100) Cartersville
None
