Jordan’s Newman the fourth coach to leave job in Columbus
Jordan’s Justin Newman has resigned, bringing to four the number of head-coaching changes among Columbus public schools this offseason.
Newnan, who confirmed his departure to the Columbus Ledger-Inquirer on Thursday, was 2-18 in two seasons, 2-8 in 2017. Newman was a player on Shaw’s 2000 state-championship team.
Other coaches who have left Columbus jobs in recent weeks are Calvin Arnold at Carver, Cedric Ware at Kendrick and Morgan Ingram at Northside. Ingram remains the athletics director at his school.
