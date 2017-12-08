Daily Trivia: School that played for more than 100 years before winning title
Rabun County is the oldest football program that can win its first state title this week. The Wildcats started varsity football in 1949. Which Georgia school had been playing football for more than 100 years before winning its first state title in 2014? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: The high school coach with the most victories at the Georgia Dome was Cecil Flowe of Parkview. Flowe won five state semifinal games and eight Corky Kell Classic games. Flowe won more games in the Dome than Falcons coaches Jerry Glanville, June Jones or Bobby Petrino.
