Daily List: Finals that were rematches of regular-season games
Three championship games will be rematches of regular-season games. Lee County beat Coffee 23-7 on Nov. 3 (AAAAAA). Marist beat Blessed Trinity 25-24 on Oct. 20 (AAAA). Irwin County beat Clinch County 21-7 on Sept. 15. There have been 24 previous state-title games that were rematches. The original winner is 14-8, but the original loser has won five of the past six, including a sweep in 2015 when Westminster and Clinch County avenged losses at the perfect time. (Two of the original games were ties.)
2015: Westminster d. Blessed Trinity 38-31
Original: Westminster lost 24-10
2015: Clinch County d. Irwin County 24-7
Original: Clinch County lost 28-12
2014: Eagle’s Landing Christian d. Mount Paran Christian 49-7
Original: Eagle’s Landing Christian won 31-14
2014: Benedictine d. Greater Atlanta Christian 45-21
Original: Benedictine lost 24-21
2013: Norcross d. North Gwinnett 31-14
Original: Norcross lost 36-17
2008: Tucker d. Marist 15-3
Original: Tucker lost 38-0
2007: Buford d. Lovett 50-0
Original: Buford won 21-0
2005: Lincoln County d. Washington-Wilkes 25-0
Original: Lincoln County won 20-13
2002: Parkview d. Brookwood 28-7
Original: Parkview won 17-10
2002: Buford d. Greater Atlanta Christian 34-10
Original: Buford won 35-10
2001: Buford d. Bowdon 35-13
Original: Buford won 40-0
2001: Americus d. Early County 33-21
Original: Americus won 21-19
2000: Parkview d. Harrison 19-7
Original: Parkview won 8-7
2000: Commerce d. Buford 27-19
Original: Commerce won 18-14
1996: Brookwood d. Valdosta 45-24
Original: Brookwood lost 31-28
1995: Elbert County d. Washington-Wilkes 27-0
Original: Elbert County lost 14-6
1994: Colquitt County d. Valdosta 23-10
Original: Colquitt County won 10-7
1993: Thomas County Central d. Thomasville 14-12
Original: Thomas County Central won 28-7
1990: Cairo d. Worth County 37-28
Original: Cairo won 38-8
1980: Woodward Academy d. Marist 14-10
Original: Woodward Academy lost 20-14
1968: St Pius d. Gainesville 6-0
Original: St. Pius won 14-13
1960: Washington Wilkes d. Jenkins County 40-0
Original: Washington-Wilkes won 38-13
1955: Monticello d. Stone Mountain 13-7
Original: Tied 14-14
1948: Lanier Macon d. Marist 15-14
Original: Tied 7-7
