Daily List: Finals that were rematches of regular-season games

Three championship games will be rematches of regular-season games. Lee County beat Coffee 23-7 on Nov. 3 (AAAAAA). Marist beat Blessed Trinity 25-24 on Oct. 20 (AAAA). Irwin County beat Clinch County 21-7 on Sept. 15. There have been 24 previous state-title games that were rematches. The original winner is 14-8, but the original loser has won five of the past six, including a sweep in 2015 when Westminster and Clinch County avenged losses at the perfect time. (Two of the original games were ties.)

2015: Westminster d. Blessed Trinity 38-31

Original: Westminster lost 24-10

2015: Clinch County d. Irwin County 24-7

Original: Clinch County lost 28-12

2014: Eagle’s Landing Christian d. Mount Paran Christian 49-7

Original: Eagle’s Landing Christian won 31-14

2014: Benedictine d. Greater Atlanta Christian 45-21

Original: Benedictine lost 24-21

2013: Norcross d. North Gwinnett 31-14

Original: Norcross lost 36-17

2008: Tucker d. Marist 15-3

Original: Tucker lost 38-0

2007: Buford d. Lovett 50-0

Original: Buford won 21-0

2005: Lincoln County d. Washington-Wilkes 25-0

Original: Lincoln County won 20-13

2002: Parkview d. Brookwood 28-7

Original: Parkview won 17-10

2002: Buford d. Greater Atlanta Christian 34-10

Original: Buford won 35-10

2001: Buford d. Bowdon 35-13

Original: Buford won 40-0

2001: Americus d. Early County 33-21

Original: Americus won 21-19

2000: Parkview d. Harrison 19-7

Original: Parkview won 8-7

2000: Commerce d. Buford 27-19

Original: Commerce won 18-14

1996: Brookwood d. Valdosta 45-24

Original: Brookwood lost 31-28

1995: Elbert County d. Washington-Wilkes 27-0

Original: Elbert County lost 14-6

1994: Colquitt County d. Valdosta 23-10

Original: Colquitt County won 10-7

1993: Thomas County Central d. Thomasville 14-12

Original: Thomas County Central won 28-7

1990: Cairo d. Worth County 37-28

Original: Cairo won 38-8

1980: Woodward Academy d. Marist 14-10

Original: Woodward Academy lost 20-14

1968: St Pius d. Gainesville 6-0

Original: St. Pius won 14-13

1960: Washington Wilkes d. Jenkins County 40-0

Original: Washington-Wilkes won 38-13

1955: Monticello d. Stone Mountain 13-7

Original: Tied 14-14

1948: Lanier Macon d. Marist 15-14

Original: Tied 7-7

