Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
38
5
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

All-region teams: Thomas, Brown, Parson earn top honors in 7-AA

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AA, Football, Georgia (State Schools), high school sports, Latest News.
A Whitefield player warms up before a high school football game against Mount Paran Christian, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Branden Camp/Special to the AJC.

Here is the all-region team for 7-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive player of the year: QB Trevor Thomas, Pepperell, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE Sean Brown, Coosa, Sr.

Coach of the year: Biff Parson, Rockmart

First-team offense

QB – Dylan Bailey, Rockmart, Jr.

RB – Marcus Smith, Rockmart, Jr.

RB – Z.J. Whatley, Rockmart, Jr.

RB – Tae Hammond, Pepperell, Sr.

RB – Lee Spencer, Dade County, Sr.

RB – Malaki Webb, Dade County, So.

FB – Griffin Goss, Coosa, Sr.

WR – T.J. Watkins, Pepperell, Sr.

WR – Devin Price, Chattooga, Jr.

TE – Dawson Lackey, Gordon Central, Jr.

OL – Cade Holder, Rockmart, Sr.

OL – Deacon Allen, Rockmart, So.

OL – Brian Tanner, Pepperell, Sr.

OL – Mason O’Neal, Coosa, Sr.

OL – Brooks Moore, Coosa, Sr.

OL – Caleb Shiflett, Coosa, Sr.

OL – Dustin Pope, Chattooga, Sr.

ATH – Conner Chandler, Pepperell, Sr.

K – Ramiro Alanis, Pepperell, Jr.

K – Matthew Syverson, Model, Jr.

First-team defense

DL – Jay Hinkle, Rockmart, Sr.

DL – Bryan Williams, Pepperell, Sr.

DL – Mason O’Neal, Coosa, Sr.

DL – T.J. Adams, Chattooga, Sr.

DL – Hayden Smith, Model, Sr.

DL – Cade Thompson, Pepperell, Sr.

LB – Ridge Blackwell, Rockmart, Sr.

LB – Tae Hammond, Pepperell, Sr.

LB – Chandler Hubbard, Coosa, Sr.

LB – Gavin Hughes, Coosa, Jr.

LB – Malachi Mack, Chattooga, Jr.

LB – Lee Spencer, Dade County, Sr.

LB – Gavin Tierce, Dade County, Sr.

LB – Cam Williams, Gordon Central, Sr.

LB – J.C. Burkett, Armuchee, Sr.

DB – Juke Boozer, Rockmart, So.

DB – Connor Chandler, Pepperell, Sr.

DB – Brent Silvar, Gordon Central, Sr.

DB – Kwalic Dublin, Model, Jr.

P – C.J. Martin, Chattooga, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Clayton Johnson, Chattooga, Jr.

RB – Ant Lester, Rockmart, Jr.

RB – Camron Miles, Pepperell, Jr.

RB – Jalen Hodge, Coosa, Jr.

RB – Quintel Price, Chattooga, Sr.

WR – Juke Boozer, Rockmart, So.

WR – Kenon Dixon, Coosa, Jr.

WR – Tamalachi Lovelace, Armuchee, Sr.

WR – Tae Allen, Armuchee, Sr.

TE – Reed Couch, Rockmart, So.

OL – Timothy Malone, Rockmart, Jr.

OL – Russell Head, Rockmart, Jr.

OL – Chaz Leathers, Rockmart, Sr.

OL – Jamal Ware, Pepperell, Sr.

OL – Tyson Purdie, Pepperell, Jr.

OL – Noah Brown, Dade County, Sr.

OL – Michael Greene, Dade County, Jr.

OL – Abraham Reyes, Gordon Central, Jr.

OL – Luis Castillo, Gordon Central, So.

OL – Liam Clay, Model, Sr.

K – Noah Hughes, Rockmart, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Dante Williams, Rockmart, Jr.

DL – Louis Medina, Chattooga, So.

DL – Greg Templeton, Dade County, Sr.

DL – Dorian McConnell, Gordon Central, Sr.

DL – Shaud Askew, Model, Jr.

DL – Eric Grant, Armuchee, Sr.

LB – Jabari Burge, Rockmart, So.

LB – Jack Bennett, Pepperell, Jr.

LB – Jackson Lowenberg, Chattooga, Jr.

LB – Tyler Gamble, Model, So.

DB – Payne Culver, Rockmart, So.

DB – Camron Miles, Pepperell, Jr.

DB – Blake Milam, Pepperell, Jr.

DB – Lavanda Millsap, Coosa, Jr.

DB – Ethan Bartlett, Coosa, Jr.

DB – Danny Bare, Chattooga, Jr.

DB – Trey Whitehead, Dade County, Sr.

DB – Mason Maddox, Gordon Central, So.

DB – Brayden Butler, Armuchee, Jr.

P – Trevor Thomas, Pepperell, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0