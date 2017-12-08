All-region teams: Thomas, Brown, Parson earn top honors in 7-AA
Here is the all-region team for 7-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive player of the year: QB Trevor Thomas, Pepperell, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DE Sean Brown, Coosa, Sr.
Coach of the year: Biff Parson, Rockmart
First-team offense
QB – Dylan Bailey, Rockmart, Jr.
RB – Marcus Smith, Rockmart, Jr.
RB – Z.J. Whatley, Rockmart, Jr.
RB – Tae Hammond, Pepperell, Sr.
RB – Lee Spencer, Dade County, Sr.
RB – Malaki Webb, Dade County, So.
FB – Griffin Goss, Coosa, Sr.
WR – T.J. Watkins, Pepperell, Sr.
WR – Devin Price, Chattooga, Jr.
TE – Dawson Lackey, Gordon Central, Jr.
OL – Cade Holder, Rockmart, Sr.
OL – Deacon Allen, Rockmart, So.
OL – Brian Tanner, Pepperell, Sr.
OL – Mason O’Neal, Coosa, Sr.
OL – Brooks Moore, Coosa, Sr.
OL – Caleb Shiflett, Coosa, Sr.
OL – Dustin Pope, Chattooga, Sr.
ATH – Conner Chandler, Pepperell, Sr.
K – Ramiro Alanis, Pepperell, Jr.
K – Matthew Syverson, Model, Jr.
First-team defense
DL – Jay Hinkle, Rockmart, Sr.
DL – Bryan Williams, Pepperell, Sr.
DL – Mason O’Neal, Coosa, Sr.
DL – T.J. Adams, Chattooga, Sr.
DL – Hayden Smith, Model, Sr.
DL – Cade Thompson, Pepperell, Sr.
LB – Ridge Blackwell, Rockmart, Sr.
LB – Tae Hammond, Pepperell, Sr.
LB – Chandler Hubbard, Coosa, Sr.
LB – Gavin Hughes, Coosa, Jr.
LB – Malachi Mack, Chattooga, Jr.
LB – Lee Spencer, Dade County, Sr.
LB – Gavin Tierce, Dade County, Sr.
LB – Cam Williams, Gordon Central, Sr.
LB – J.C. Burkett, Armuchee, Sr.
DB – Juke Boozer, Rockmart, So.
DB – Connor Chandler, Pepperell, Sr.
DB – Brent Silvar, Gordon Central, Sr.
DB – Kwalic Dublin, Model, Jr.
P – C.J. Martin, Chattooga, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Clayton Johnson, Chattooga, Jr.
RB – Ant Lester, Rockmart, Jr.
RB – Camron Miles, Pepperell, Jr.
RB – Jalen Hodge, Coosa, Jr.
RB – Quintel Price, Chattooga, Sr.
WR – Juke Boozer, Rockmart, So.
WR – Kenon Dixon, Coosa, Jr.
WR – Tamalachi Lovelace, Armuchee, Sr.
WR – Tae Allen, Armuchee, Sr.
TE – Reed Couch, Rockmart, So.
OL – Timothy Malone, Rockmart, Jr.
OL – Russell Head, Rockmart, Jr.
OL – Chaz Leathers, Rockmart, Sr.
OL – Jamal Ware, Pepperell, Sr.
OL – Tyson Purdie, Pepperell, Jr.
OL – Noah Brown, Dade County, Sr.
OL – Michael Greene, Dade County, Jr.
OL – Abraham Reyes, Gordon Central, Jr.
OL – Luis Castillo, Gordon Central, So.
OL – Liam Clay, Model, Sr.
K – Noah Hughes, Rockmart, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Dante Williams, Rockmart, Jr.
DL – Louis Medina, Chattooga, So.
DL – Greg Templeton, Dade County, Sr.
DL – Dorian McConnell, Gordon Central, Sr.
DL – Shaud Askew, Model, Jr.
DL – Eric Grant, Armuchee, Sr.
LB – Jabari Burge, Rockmart, So.
LB – Jack Bennett, Pepperell, Jr.
LB – Jackson Lowenberg, Chattooga, Jr.
LB – Tyler Gamble, Model, So.
DB – Payne Culver, Rockmart, So.
DB – Camron Miles, Pepperell, Jr.
DB – Blake Milam, Pepperell, Jr.
DB – Lavanda Millsap, Coosa, Jr.
DB – Ethan Bartlett, Coosa, Jr.
DB – Danny Bare, Chattooga, Jr.
DB – Trey Whitehead, Dade County, Sr.
DB – Mason Maddox, Gordon Central, So.
DB – Brayden Butler, Armuchee, Jr.
P – Trevor Thomas, Pepperell, Sr.
