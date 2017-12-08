All-region teams: Blessed Trinity’s Chambers named 7-AAAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 7-AAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: RB/DB Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Chase Abshier, Marist, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Paul Stanley, Marist, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Timmy Bleekrode, Marist, Sr.
Offense
QB – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
RB – Kaleb Crane, White County, Sr.
RB – Nick Lyles, Chestatee, Sr.
TE – Nick FitzPatrick, Marist, Sr.
WR – Austin Rowland, White County, Sr.
WR – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
WR – Ty Ulrich, White County, Sr.
OL – Manuel Monroy, Marist, Sr.
OL – Peter Renkowski, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
OL – Josh Taylor, West Hall, Sr.
OL – Josh Hamilton, Chestatee, Jr.
OL – Nakia Anthony, White County, Sr.
PK – Israel Lopez, West Hall, Sr.
Defense
DL – J.R. Bivens, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
DL – Corey Dupree, West Hall, Jr.
DL – Jay Lepkoske, White County, Jr.
DL – Dean Colton, Marist, Jr.
LB – Austin Sinclair, West Hall, Sr.
LB – Mike Mintz, White County, Jr.
LB – Reggie James, Chestatee, Sr.
LB – Jake Rudolph, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
DB – Kyle Hamilton, Marist, Jr.
DB – Charles Jackson, Chestatee, Sr.
DB – Kurtis Havelin, White County, Jr.
DB – Matthew Gwin, Marist, Sr.
P – Brett Bardenwerper, White County, Sr.
Honorable mention: Michael Thompson, West Hall; J. Ben Haynes, White County; Christian Charles, Chestatee; Dean Johnson, Marist; Matthew Gwin, Marist; Shane Stazierowski, West Hall; Cameron Shirley, West Hall; Quentin Smith, West Hall; Garrett Herold, White County; Juaquin Aguillares, Chestatee; Damien Fouts, West Hall; Jackson Bartlett, West Hall; Ricky Castillo, West Hall; Wil Anglin, White County; Tommy Churchwell, White County; Cory Davis, West Hall; John Stoecker, West Hall; Dayton Colbert, West Hall; Ryan Manelly, Marist; Talmage Sampson, White County; Mason Palmer, White County; Jeremiah Prather, West Hall; Dean Johnson, Marist; Steven Martinez, Chestatee; Brandon Farrell, Marist
