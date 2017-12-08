All-region team: Dooly County’s Lawson named top player in 4-A
Here is the all-region team for 4-A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Bo Lawson, Dooly County, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Gunnar Watson, Taylor County, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Jontavious Ferguson, Manchester, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Abisai Gutierrez, Macon County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Evan Hochstetler, Manchester
First-team offense
QB – Garrett Brown, Manchester, Sr.
RB – Travon Matthews, Marion County, Jr.
RB – Kelvin Turner, Manchester, Sr.
RB – Richard Hill, Brookstone, Sr.
WR – Desi Lester, Dooly County, Sr.
WR – Jackson Knight, Taylor County, Sr.
WR – Trey Brown, Macon County, Sr.
WR – Jaquavious Smith, Central-Talbotton, Sr.
TE – Trey Lingo, Brookstone, Sr.
OL – Travis Glover, Dooly County, Sr.
OL – Christopher Leggett, Macon County, Sr.
OL – Austin Connor, Marion County, Sr.
OL – Jakevius Waller, Manchester, Sr.
OL – Chris Meadows, Macon County, Sr.
OL – Trent Clark, Taylor County, Sr.
LS – Trent Bivins, Schley County, So.
PK – Kevin Umanzor, Marion County, So.
First-team defense
DL – Rashawn Walton, Manchester, Sr.
DL – Nathaniel Oliver, Macon County, Sr.
DL – Rashad Wonnum, Taylor County, Jr.
DL – Jerquavian Mahone, Manchester, Sr.
LB – Willie Davis, Marion County, Sr.
LB – Derrick Farley, Taylor County, Sr.
LB – Zykeivous Walker, Schley County, So.
LB – Keshawn Crawl, Manchester, Sr.
DB – Quentez Battle, Marion County, Sr.
DB – James Baker, Schley County, Sr.
DB – Tra Mathis, Macon County, Sr.
DB – Kalil Brawner, Manchester, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Tremoye Walker, Central-Talbotton, Jr.
RB – Treci Boyington, Taylor County, Sr.
RB – Calvin Sims, Schley County, Sr.
RB – Markell Lawson, Hawkinsville, Sr.
RB – Deenizeo Gamble, Manchester, Jr.
WR – Willie Westbrook, Hawkinsville, Sr.
WR – Josh Rodgers, Marion County, Jr.
WR – Jeremiah Burgess, Brookstone, Jr.
WR – Ja’myron Clayton, Schley County, Jr.
TE – Christian Arnett, Schley County, Sr.
OL – William Neal, Brookstone, Jr.
OL – Thomas Nguyen, Marion County, Sr.
OL – Jake Pounds, Taylor County, Sr.
OL – Archer Hathaway, Schley County, So.
OL – Chandler Wiggins, Hawkinsville, So.
OL – Jonta Reeves, Greenville, So.
LS – Jamir Taylor, Dooly County, Sr.
PK – Ben Sloan, Brookstone, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Ethan Martin, Brookstone, Sr.
DL – Lorenzo Ramsey, Marion County, Sr.
DL – Martavis Barber, Central-Talbotton, Jr.
DL – Wayde Montgomery, Schley County, Sr.
DL – Wade Rogers, Schley County, Sr.
LB – Josh Fernicola, Brookstone, Sr.
LB – Justin Bates, Pacelli, Sr.
LB – Markeyce Troutman, Taylor County, Sr.
LB – Darius Simmons, Greenville, Jr.
DB – Dartavious Napper, Schley County, Jr.
DB – Chris Edmonds, Brookstone, Jr.
DB – Josef Douglas, Pacelli, Jr.
DB – Jameis Collins, Hawkinsville, So.
DB – Aspen Williams, Manchester, Sr.
