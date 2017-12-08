Our Products
All-region team: Dooly County’s Lawson named top player in 4-A

Here is the all-region team for 4-A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Bo Lawson, Dooly County, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Gunnar Watson, Taylor County, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Jontavious Ferguson, Manchester, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Abisai Gutierrez, Macon County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Evan Hochstetler, Manchester

First-team offense

QB – Garrett Brown, Manchester, Sr.

RB – Travon Matthews, Marion County, Jr.

RB – Kelvin Turner, Manchester, Sr.

RB – Richard Hill, Brookstone, Sr.

WR – Desi Lester, Dooly County, Sr.

WR – Jackson Knight, Taylor County, Sr.

WR – Trey Brown, Macon County, Sr.

WR – Jaquavious Smith, Central-Talbotton, Sr.

TE – Trey Lingo, Brookstone, Sr.

OL – Travis Glover, Dooly County, Sr.

OL – Christopher Leggett, Macon County, Sr.

OL – Austin Connor, Marion County, Sr.

OL – Jakevius Waller, Manchester, Sr.

OL – Chris Meadows, Macon County, Sr.

OL – Trent Clark, Taylor County, Sr.

LS – Trent Bivins, Schley County, So.

PK – Kevin Umanzor, Marion County, So.

First-team defense

DL – Rashawn Walton, Manchester, Sr.

DL – Nathaniel Oliver, Macon County, Sr.

DL – Rashad Wonnum, Taylor County, Jr.

DL – Jerquavian Mahone, Manchester, Sr.

LB – Willie Davis, Marion County, Sr.

LB – Derrick Farley, Taylor County, Sr.

LB – Zykeivous Walker, Schley County, So.

LB – Keshawn Crawl, Manchester, Sr.

DB – Quentez Battle, Marion County, Sr.

DB – James Baker, Schley County, Sr.

DB – Tra Mathis, Macon County, Sr.

DB – Kalil Brawner, Manchester, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Tremoye Walker, Central-Talbotton, Jr.

RB – Treci Boyington, Taylor County, Sr.

RB – Calvin Sims, Schley County, Sr.

RB – Markell Lawson, Hawkinsville, Sr.

RB – Deenizeo Gamble, Manchester, Jr.

WR – Willie Westbrook, Hawkinsville, Sr.

WR – Josh Rodgers, Marion County, Jr.

WR – Jeremiah Burgess, Brookstone, Jr.

WR – Ja’myron Clayton, Schley County, Jr.

TE – Christian Arnett, Schley County, Sr.

OL – William Neal, Brookstone, Jr.

OL – Thomas Nguyen, Marion County, Sr.

OL – Jake Pounds, Taylor County, Sr.

OL – Archer Hathaway, Schley County, So.

OL – Chandler Wiggins, Hawkinsville, So.

OL – Jonta Reeves, Greenville, So.

LS – Jamir Taylor, Dooly County, Sr.

PK – Ben Sloan, Brookstone, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Ethan Martin, Brookstone, Sr.

DL – Lorenzo Ramsey, Marion County, Sr.

DL – Martavis Barber, Central-Talbotton, Jr.

DL – Wayde Montgomery, Schley County, Sr.

DL – Wade Rogers, Schley County, Sr.

LB – Josh Fernicola, Brookstone, Sr.

LB – Justin Bates, Pacelli, Sr.

LB – Markeyce Troutman, Taylor County, Sr.

LB – Darius Simmons, Greenville, Jr.

DB – Dartavious Napper, Schley County, Jr.

DB – Chris Edmonds, Brookstone, Jr.

DB – Josef Douglas, Pacelli, Jr.

DB – Jameis Collins, Hawkinsville, So.

DB – Aspen Williams, Manchester, Sr.

