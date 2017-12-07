Daily Trivia: High school coach with the most wins in Georgia Dome

The state championship games will be held for the first time in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday. There were 298 high school games played in the Georgia Dome, including 46 championship games. Which high school coach won the most games in the Georgia Dome, which was imploded on Nov. 20? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: The school with 100 victories and no state titles that has the best winning percentage is Westside of Macon. The Seminoles have a winning percentage of .730 (173-64). The next eight are Stephenson (.723), Greater Atlanta Christian (.706), Prince Avenue Christian (.688), Kell (.686), M.L. King (.676), Whitewater (.671) and 2017 finalists Athens Academy (.663) and Blessed Trinity (.654).
