Daily List: 31 coaches who have taken two schools to state finals

Lee Shaw of Rabun County and Robby Pruitt of Coffee are the most recent of 31 Georgia head football coaches who have led two schools to state-championship games. Shaw led Flowery Branch to a title game in 2008, while Pruitt led Fitzgerald to a title game in 2000. Tim McFarlin of Blessed Trinity also is in the club, though he joined with the Titans’ first trip to the finals in 2015. McFarlin had taken Roswell to the finals in 2006.
Four schools
*T. McFerrin – ’69 Lithonia, ’82 Peachtree, ’95 Elbert County, ’12 Jefferson
Three schools
*Jeff Herron – ’99 Oconee County, ’03, ’08-09 Camden County, ’16 Grayson
*Rodney Walker – ’84 West Rome, ’88 Stephens County, ’98 Peach County
*Charlie Winslette – ’85 West Rome, ’89, ’93 Greene County, ’97 Tift County
Two schools
Lee Shaw has led two schools to state final games in football – Flowery Branch in 2008 and his alma mater Rabun County in 2017.
*Charlie Brake – ’55 Morgan County, ’67, ’71 Westminster
*Gene Brodie – ’75 Central (Macon), ’79, ’83 Tift County
*Buzz Busby – ’91 Kendrick, ’00-01, ’03 Statesboro
*Joe Compton – ’64 Fitzgerald, ’68 Thomson
*Wayman Creel – ’56-57 Northside (Atlanta), ’70, ’72, ’74 Lakeside (Atlanta)
*Alvin “Pig” Davis – ’49 Tifton, ’67 Columbus
*Max Dowis – ’62-63 North Clayton, ’76 Griffin
*Frank Fabris – ’55 Vidalia, ’59, ’61-62 Rossville
*Rocky Hidalgo – ’11 Walton, ’15 Glynn Academy
*Graham Hixon – ’60 Gainesville, ’70, ’76, ’80 Woodward Academy
*Dwight Hochstetler – ’80, ’84 Greenville, ’89, ’92, ’01 Bowdon
*Mike Hodges – ’82-83 West Rome, ’88 Thomasville
*Jim Hughes – ’73-74 Thomasville, ’91, ’94 Colquitt County
*French Johnson – ’54 Rockmart, ’59, ’66-67 Marietta
*Ralph Jones – ’82 Bainbridge, ’90 Cairo
*Ray Lamb – ’64-66 Warren County, ’73, ’76, ’81 Commerce
*William “Knuck” McCrary – ’49 Cook, ’63 Moultrie
*Tim McFarlin – ’06 Roswell, ’15, ’17 Blessed Trinity
*Milt Miller – ’86-87, ’89-90 Worth County, ’99 Lowndes
*Robby Pruitt – ’00 Fitzgerald, ’17 Coffee
*Ralph Pyburn – ’54 Savannah, ’57 Columbus
*Dan Ragle – ’96 Americus, ’07 Ware County
*Jerry Sharp – ’77-78 East Rome, ’98 Darlington
*Lee Shaw – ’08 Flowery Branch, ’17 Rabun County
*Franklin Stephens – ’08, ’11 Tucker, ’13 Lamar County
*Rayvan Teague – ’00 Swainsboro, ’10, ’13 Carrollton
*Bud Theodocion – ’70 Dykes, ’87 Morrow
