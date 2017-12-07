All-region teams: Central Gwinnett QB named player of year in 7-AAAAAAA

Central Gwinnett quarterback Jarren Williams, a U.S. Army All-American, is the Region 7-AAAAAAA player of the year. He committed to Miami this week.
Here is the all-region football team for 7-AAAAAAA as voted by the region’s coaches.
Player of the year: QB Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: WR/RB Matthew Hill, Brookwood, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Terrion Dangerfield, Norcross, Sr.
First-team offense
QB – Fred Payton, Parkview, Sr.
RB – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek, Sr.
RB – Dante Black, Brookwood, Sr.
RB – Christian Malloy, Parkview, Sr.
WR – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
WR – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
WR – Miles Marshall, Parkview, Sr.
WR – Malik Washington, Parkview, Jr.
WR – Isaiah McKoy, Norcross, Sr.
OL – Casey Holman, Brookwood, Sr.
OL – Aidan Perkins, Brookwood, Sr.
OL – Mark Haynes, Meadowcreek, Sr.
OL – James King, Meadowcreek, Jr.
OL – Colin Taliaferro, Parkview, Sr.
OL – Atanas Kushlev, Lakeside (Atlanta), Sr.
First-team defense
DL – Nazir Sy, Norcross, Sr.
DL – D.J. Horne, Brookwood, Sr.
DL – Justin Scola, Brookwood, Sr.
ILB – Chris Cotter, Brookwood, Sr.
ILB – Ben Markiewicz, Parkview, Sr.
ILB – Will Simmons, Meadowcreek, Sr.
OLB – Quvella Calhoun, Meadowcreek, Sr.
OLB – Demetrius West, Parkview, Sr.
OLB – Dareus Barnhill, Norcross, Sr.
DB – Kendall Williamson, Brookwood, Sr.
DB – Jamison Collier, Brookwood, Sr.
DB – Tommy Rogers, Parkview, Sr.
DB – Jaelin Madison, Norcross, Sr.
DB – Malik Mays, Norcross, Sr.
First-team special teams
K – Cole Hanna, Norcross, Sr.
P – Jake Camarda, Norcross, Sr.
RET – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta), Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Angelo DiSpigna, Brookwood, Sr.
RB – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta), Sr.
RB – Clay Harris, Norcross, Sr.
WR – Xzavier Ward, Berkmar, So.
WR – Nick Prince, Brookwood, Sr.
WR – Ricky Holloman Jr, Norcross, Sr.
WR – Damon Davis, Lakeside (Atlanta), Sr.
OL – Brandon Joseph, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
OL – Braelen Marshall, Parkview, Sr.
OL – Sinan Virani, Parkview, Sr.
OL – Cliff Rimpel, Berkmar, Sr.
OL – Blake Bridges, Brookwood, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL – Isa Washington, Brookwood, Sr.
DL – Jaylin Carter, Norcross, Jr.
DL – Promise Williams, Meadowcreek, Jr.
DL – Jonathan Adams, Parkview, Sr.
DL – Mike Nguyen, Berkmar, Sr.
ILB – Kobe Wilson, Parkview, So.
ILB – Gary Dever, Berkmar, So.
ILB – Christian Wright, Norcross, Jr.
OLB – Amir Berry, Brookwood, Sr.
DB – Jamal Turner, Berkmar, Sr.
DB – Jacob Johnson, Norcross, Sr.
DB – William Thompson, Meadowcreek, Sr.
DB – Taiwan Cole, Norcross, Sr.
DB – Nick Fortune, Central Gwinnett, Jr.
DB – Otha Evans, Lakeside (Atlanta), Sr.
Second-team special teams
PK – Nolan McCord, Parkview, So.
RET – Dohnte Meyers, Norcross, Sr.
