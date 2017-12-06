Maxwell playoff projections after the Semifinals
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|North Gwinnett
|#1 (6 – AAAAAAA)
|13-1
|89.30
|85.67
|4.59
|589,766.45
|0.70
|Colquitt County
|#3 (1 – AAAAAAA)
|11-3
|85.67
|89.30
|4.41
|410,233.55
|1.44
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Lee County
|#1 (1 – AAAAAA)
|13-1
|77.62
|76.66
|4.52
|523,981.58
|0.91
|Coffee
|#2 (1 – AAAAAA)
|10-3
|76.66
|77.62
|4.48
|476,018.42
|1.10
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Rome
|#1 (7 – AAAAA)
|14-0
|95.28
|78.52
|4.84
|842,374.14
|0.19
|Warner Robins
|#1 (1 – AAAAA)
|14-0
|78.52
|95.28
|4.16
|157,625.86
|5.34
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Marist
|#1 (7 – AAAA)
|14-0
|79.79
|75.76
|4.60
|599,408.23
|0.67
|Blessed Trinity
|#2 (7 – AAAA)
|12-2
|75.76
|79.79
|4.40
|400,591.77
|1.50
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Peach County
|#1 (4 – AAA)
|13-1
|76.86
|68.07
|4.71
|706,614.95
|0.42
|Calhoun
|#1 (6 – AAA)
|13-1
|68.07
|76.86
|4.29
|293,385.05
|2.41
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Rabun County
|#1 (8 – AA)
|14-0
|82.55
|80.09
|4.56
|561,191.72
|0.78
|Hapeville Charter
|#1 (6 – AA)
|13-1
|80.09
|82.55
|4.44
|438,808.28
|1.28
Class A-Public
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Irwin County
|#2 (2 – A)
|12-1
|52.66
|50.97
|4.54
|542,149.73
|0.84
|Clinch County
|#5 (2 – A)
|11-2
|50.97
|52.66
|4.46
|457,850.27
|1.18
Class A-Private
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|#1 (5 – A)
|13-0
|74.18
|58.18
|4.83
|832,018.39
|0.20
|Athens Academy
|#2 (8 – A)
|13-0
|58.18
|74.18
|4.17
|167,981.61
|4.95
View Comments 0