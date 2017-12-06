Our Products
Maxwell playoff projections after the Semifinals

2017 playoffs 1, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
North Gwinnett #1 (6 – AAAAAAA) 13-1 89.30 85.67 4.59 589,766.45 0.70
Colquitt County #3 (1 – AAAAAAA) 11-3 85.67 89.30 4.41 410,233.55 1.44

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Lee County #1 (1 – AAAAAA) 13-1 77.62 76.66 4.52 523,981.58 0.91
Coffee #2 (1 – AAAAAA) 10-3 76.66 77.62 4.48 476,018.42 1.10

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Rome #1 (7 – AAAAA) 14-0 95.28 78.52 4.84 842,374.14 0.19
Warner Robins #1 (1 – AAAAA) 14-0 78.52 95.28 4.16 157,625.86 5.34

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Marist #1 (7 – AAAA) 14-0 79.79 75.76 4.60 599,408.23 0.67
Blessed Trinity #2 (7 – AAAA) 12-2 75.76 79.79 4.40 400,591.77 1.50

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Peach County #1 (4 – AAA) 13-1 76.86 68.07 4.71 706,614.95 0.42
Calhoun #1 (6 – AAA) 13-1 68.07 76.86 4.29 293,385.05 2.41

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Rabun County #1 (8 – AA) 14-0 82.55 80.09 4.56 561,191.72 0.78
Hapeville Charter #1 (6 – AA) 13-1 80.09 82.55 4.44 438,808.28 1.28

Class A-Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Irwin County #2 (2 – A) 12-1 52.66 50.97 4.54 542,149.73 0.84
Clinch County #5 (2 – A) 11-2 50.97 52.66 4.46 457,850.27 1.18

Class A-Private

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

 

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Champion Odds
Eagle’s Landing Christian #1 (5 – A) 13-0 74.18 58.18 4.83 832,018.39 0.20
Athens Academy #2 (8 – A) 13-0 58.18 74.18 4.17 167,981.61 4.95
