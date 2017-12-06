Kennesaw Mountain, East Laurens looking for new head coaches

Kennesaw Mountain coach Andy Scott has stepped down after six seasons. Scott’s teams were 18-42 at a Cobb County school that hasn’t made the playoffs since its 2000 opening. Scott had been hired from Lee County, where he was defensive coordinator. He was Perry’s head coach for five seasons and got the Panthers to the 2007 Class AAA quarterfinals.

“I felt like it was in the best interest for all involved if I resigned my position,” Scott told GHSF Daily. “Feeling that I had done as much as I could at Kennesaw Mountain, we both needed a fresh start. I have enjoyed the last six years at Kennesaw Mountain and am extremely excited about what’s next in my coaching future.”

Chris Robinson is out as East Laurens’ head coach after two seasons and an 0-10 finish in 2007. The Falcons have had one winning season in the past 14. Robinson had been East Laurens’ defensive coordinator for five seasons before getting the top job.

