Daily Trivia: School with 100 wins but no state title that has highest winning percentage
Athens Academy and Blessed Trinity, two teams that could win their first state titles in football this week, have fielded strong football teams for years without earning the ultimate hardware. Athens Academy (290-146-5) has a winning percentage of .663, which ranks eighth all-time among schools with at least 100 victories and no state titles. Blessed Trinity (123-65-1) ranks ninth on that list at .654. Which school with 100 victories and no state titles has the best winning percentage? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: The two schools that won their first state titles in 2016 were Rome (opened in 1992) and Cedar Grove (1972).
