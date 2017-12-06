Daily List: Finals that matched teams from same region
Three state finals – Coffee vs. Lee County, Blessed Trinity vs. Marist and Clinch County vs. Irwin County – are between teams from the same region. This has happened 15 previous times since 1990, when the GHSA expanded the playoffs beyond just region champions and made such meetings possible. The region champion or No. 1 seed (shown below with asterisks) is 11-4 in those games.
2017 Coffee vs. *Lee County (1-AAAAAA)
2017 Blessed Trinity vs. *Marist (7-AAAA)
2017 Clinch County vs. *Irwin County (2-A)
2015 Westminster d. *Blessed Trinity 38-31 (4-AAA)
2015 Clinch County d. *Irwin County 24-7 (2-A)
2013 *Norcross d. North Gwinnett 31-14 (7-AAAAAA)
2008 Tucker d. *Marist 15-3 (6-AAAA)
2007 *Buford d. Lovett 50-0 (6-AA)
2005 *Lincoln County d. Washington-Wilkes 25-0 (7-A)
2002 *Parkview d. Brookwood 28-7 (8-AAAAA)
2002 *Buford d. Greater Atlanta Christian 34-10 (8-AA)
2001 *Americus d. Early County 33-21 (1-AA)
2000 *Commerce d. Buford 27-19 (8-A)
1995 Elbert County d. *Washington-Wilkes 27-0 (4-AA)
1994 *Colquitt County d. Valdosta 23-10 (1-AAAA)
1993 *Thomas County Central d. Thomasville 14-12 (1-AAA)
1993 *Lincoln County d. Johnson County 24-14 (4-A)
1990 *Cairo d. Worth County 37-28 (1-AAA)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0