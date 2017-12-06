Common opponents for this year’s state finalists
All but one pair of state finalists have common opponents. Here is a look at how each has fared against them. Only two common opponents defeated one of the finalists. One was Valdosta, which defeated Lee County but lost to Coffee in Region 1-AAAAAA. But in a case of contradiction, Lee defeated Coffee. The other common opponent that split was Walton, which beat North Gwinnett but lost to Colquitt County in Class AAAAAAA.
Class AAAAAAA: Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett
*Norcross: Lost to Colquitt County 20-17, lost to North Gwinnett 35-14
*Walton: Beat North Gwinnett 31-28, lost to Colquitt County 28-21
Class AAAAAA: Coffee vs. Lee County
*Houston County: Lost to Coffee 35-0, lost to Lee County 34-0
*Northside (Warner Robins): Lost to Coffee 14-12, lost to Lee County 16-13
*Valdosta: Lost to Coffee 37-14, beat Lee County 31-28
Head to head: Lee County beat Coffee 23-7
Class AAAAA: Rome vs. Warner Robins
*Carrollton: Lost to Rome 45-24, lost to Warner Robins 63-24
Class AAAA: Blessed Trinity vs. Marist
*Chestatee: Lost to Blessed Trinity 41-14, lost to Marist 48-30
*St. Pius: Lost to Blessed Trinity 35-21, lost to Marist 17-14 and 35-14
*West Hall: Lost to Blessed Trinity 44-21, lost to Marist 41-6
*White County: Lost to Blessed Trinity 50-14, lost to Marist 35-7
Head to head: Marist beat Blessed Trinity 25-24
Class AAA: Calhoun vs. Peach County
None
Class AA: Hapeville Charter vs. Rabun County
*B.E.S.T. Academy: Lost to Hapeville Charter 49-0, lost to Rabun County 35-2
*Elbert County: Lost to Hapeville Charter 56-10, lost to Rabun County 35-7
Class A (private): Athens Academy vs. ELCA
*Prince Avenue Christian: Lost to Athens Academy 32-14, lost to ELCA 55-0
Class A (public): Clinch County vs. Irwin County
*Atkinson County: Lost to Clinch County 56-21, lost to Irwin County 53-13
*Charlton County: Lost to Clinch County 37-14, lost to Irwin County 48-27
*Lanier County: Lost to Clinch County 41-7, lost to Irwin County 46-7
*Telfair County: Lost to Clinch County 32-13, lost to Irwin County 21-14
*Turner County: Lost to Clinch County 42-7, lost to Irwin County 32-6
*Wilcox County: Lost to Clinch County 42-7, lost to Irwin County 52-3
Head to head: Irwin County beat Clinch County 21-7
