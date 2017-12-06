Our Products
Common opponents for this year’s state finalists

All but one pair of state finalists have common opponents. Here is a look at how each has fared against them. Only two common opponents defeated one of the finalists. One was Valdosta, which defeated Lee County but lost to Coffee in Region 1-AAAAAA. But in a case of contradiction, Lee defeated Coffee. The other common opponent that split was Walton, which beat North Gwinnett but lost to Colquitt County in Class AAAAAAA.

Class AAAAAAA: Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett

*Norcross: Lost to Colquitt County 20-17, lost to North Gwinnett 35-14

*Walton: Beat North Gwinnett 31-28, lost to Colquitt County 28-21

Class AAAAAA: Coffee vs. Lee County

*Houston County: Lost to Coffee 35-0, lost to Lee County 34-0

*Northside (Warner Robins): Lost to Coffee 14-12, lost to Lee County 16-13

*Valdosta: Lost to Coffee 37-14, beat Lee County 31-28

Head to head: Lee County beat Coffee 23-7

Class AAAAA: Rome vs. Warner Robins

*Carrollton: Lost to Rome 45-24, lost to Warner Robins 63-24

Class AAAA: Blessed Trinity vs. Marist

*Chestatee: Lost to Blessed Trinity 41-14, lost to Marist 48-30

*St. Pius: Lost to Blessed Trinity 35-21, lost to Marist 17-14 and 35-14

*West Hall: Lost to Blessed Trinity 44-21, lost to Marist 41-6

*White County: Lost to Blessed Trinity 50-14, lost to Marist 35-7

Head to head: Marist beat Blessed Trinity 25-24

Class AAA: Calhoun vs. Peach County

None

Class AA: Hapeville Charter vs. Rabun County

*B.E.S.T. Academy: Lost to Hapeville Charter 49-0, lost to Rabun County 35-2

*Elbert County: Lost to Hapeville Charter 56-10, lost to Rabun County 35-7

Class A (private): Athens Academy vs. ELCA

*Prince Avenue Christian: Lost to Athens Academy 32-14, lost to ELCA 55-0

Class A (public): Clinch County vs. Irwin County

*Atkinson County: Lost to Clinch County 56-21, lost to Irwin County 53-13

*Charlton County: Lost to Clinch County 37-14, lost to Irwin County 48-27

*Lanier County: Lost to Clinch County 41-7, lost to Irwin County 46-7

*Telfair County: Lost to Clinch County 32-13, lost to Irwin County 21-14

*Turner County: Lost to Clinch County 42-7, lost to Irwin County 32-6

*Wilcox County: Lost to Clinch County 42-7, lost to Irwin County 52-3

Head to head: Irwin County beat Clinch County 21-7

