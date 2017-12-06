Our Products
All-region teams: Lee County’s Reese is 1-AAAAAA player of the year

Otis Reese. Safety. Lee County High School. Chad Rhym/ Chad.Rhym@ajc.com

Here is the all-region team for 1-AAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: DB Otis Reese, Lee County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Wade Sumner, Coffee, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: DL Derick Newton, Coffee, Sr., and LB Zakoby McClain, Valdosta, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK/P Cory Munson, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

Athlete of the year: Jameon Gaskin, Coffee, Sr.

Coach of the year: Dean Fabrizio, Lee County

First-team offense

QB – Jase Orndorff, Lee County, Sr.

RB – Nikko Cruz, Lee County, Sr.

RB – Marcus Jolly, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

RB – Wesley Steiner, Houston County, So.

WR – Ty Terrell, Lee County, Sr.

WR – Josh Asbury, Lee County, Jr.

WR – Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee, Sr.

WR – Milton Jackson, Coffee, Jr.

TE/HB – Raekwon Burch, Coffee, Sr.

OL – Jaymin Speight, Coffee, Jr.

OL – Griffin McDowell, Lee County, Sr.

OL – Griffin Carder, Lee County, Jr.

OL – Jaiden Greene, Valdosta, Sr.

OL – Jalen Wilcox, Valdosta, Sr.

OL – Trey Hill, Houston County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL – Moses Johnson, Valdosta, Sr.

DL – Braxton Golden, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL – Angel Camacho, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL – Jordan Knight, Coffee, Sr.

DL – Tae Martin, Coffee, Sr.

DL – Jamir Best, Houston County, Jr.

LB – Desmond Johnson, Valdosta, Jr.

LB – Kameron Tate, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

LB – Cameron Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

LB – Quin Geer, Lee County, Sr.

DB – Tubby McCall, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DB – Alijah McGhee, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DB – Jarquavious Jefferson, Coffee, Sr.

DB – Tay Mayo, Lee County, Jr.

DB – T.J. Harris, Lee County, Sr.

DB – Jalen Everett, Valdosta, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Max Rigby, Houston County, So.

RB – Marquavious Jefferson, Coffee, Sr.

RB – Rajaez Mosely, Valdosta, Jr.

RB – Eric Smith, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

WR – Devontay Berrian, Valdosta, Jr.

WR – Khalil Polk, Houston County, Sr.

WR – Kobie Phillips, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

WR – Chauncey Magwood, Lee County, Fr.

TE/HB – Caleb Thomas, Houston County, Jr.

OL – Josh Herring, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

OL – Ham Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

OL – Austin Chaney, Coffee, Sr.

OL – Kevin Tyre, Coffee, Sr.

OL – Eric Preston, Houston County, Jr.

OL – Scott Aiken, Houston County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Eric Simmons, Valdosta, Sr.

DL – Davonte Jones, Valdosta, Jr.

DL – Greg Coger, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL – Anthony Harvey, Lee County, Jr.

DL – Eric Price, Lee County, Jr.

DL – Tylon Chambers, Houston County, So.

LB – R.J. Pace, Coffee, Sr.

LB – K.J. Smith, Coffee, Sr.

LB – Andy Kirt, Lee County, Sr.

LB – Baron Hopson, Lee County, Fr.

LB – Ed Devellrez, Houston County, Sr.

DB – Jayce Rogers, Valdosta, Sr.

DB – Tyler Barrian, Valdosta, Sr.

DB – Kentrez Anthony, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DB – Armand Childs, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DB – Kermit Solomon, Lee County, Sr.

DB – Trey Franklin, Houston County, Jr.

