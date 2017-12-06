All-region teams: Lee County’s Reese is 1-AAAAAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 1-AAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: DB Otis Reese, Lee County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Wade Sumner, Coffee, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: DL Derick Newton, Coffee, Sr., and LB Zakoby McClain, Valdosta, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK/P Cory Munson, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
Athlete of the year: Jameon Gaskin, Coffee, Sr.
Coach of the year: Dean Fabrizio, Lee County
First-team offense
QB – Jase Orndorff, Lee County, Sr.
RB – Nikko Cruz, Lee County, Sr.
RB – Marcus Jolly, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
RB – Wesley Steiner, Houston County, So.
WR – Ty Terrell, Lee County, Sr.
WR – Josh Asbury, Lee County, Jr.
WR – Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee, Sr.
WR – Milton Jackson, Coffee, Jr.
TE/HB – Raekwon Burch, Coffee, Sr.
OL – Jaymin Speight, Coffee, Jr.
OL – Griffin McDowell, Lee County, Sr.
OL – Griffin Carder, Lee County, Jr.
OL – Jaiden Greene, Valdosta, Sr.
OL – Jalen Wilcox, Valdosta, Sr.
OL – Trey Hill, Houston County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL – Moses Johnson, Valdosta, Sr.
DL – Braxton Golden, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL – Angel Camacho, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL – Jordan Knight, Coffee, Sr.
DL – Tae Martin, Coffee, Sr.
DL – Jamir Best, Houston County, Jr.
LB – Desmond Johnson, Valdosta, Jr.
LB – Kameron Tate, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
LB – Cameron Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
LB – Quin Geer, Lee County, Sr.
DB – Tubby McCall, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DB – Alijah McGhee, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DB – Jarquavious Jefferson, Coffee, Sr.
DB – Tay Mayo, Lee County, Jr.
DB – T.J. Harris, Lee County, Sr.
DB – Jalen Everett, Valdosta, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Max Rigby, Houston County, So.
RB – Marquavious Jefferson, Coffee, Sr.
RB – Rajaez Mosely, Valdosta, Jr.
RB – Eric Smith, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
WR – Devontay Berrian, Valdosta, Jr.
WR – Khalil Polk, Houston County, Sr.
WR – Kobie Phillips, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
WR – Chauncey Magwood, Lee County, Fr.
TE/HB – Caleb Thomas, Houston County, Jr.
OL – Josh Herring, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
OL – Ham Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
OL – Austin Chaney, Coffee, Sr.
OL – Kevin Tyre, Coffee, Sr.
OL – Eric Preston, Houston County, Jr.
OL – Scott Aiken, Houston County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Eric Simmons, Valdosta, Sr.
DL – Davonte Jones, Valdosta, Jr.
DL – Greg Coger, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL – Anthony Harvey, Lee County, Jr.
DL – Eric Price, Lee County, Jr.
DL – Tylon Chambers, Houston County, So.
LB – R.J. Pace, Coffee, Sr.
LB – K.J. Smith, Coffee, Sr.
LB – Andy Kirt, Lee County, Sr.
LB – Baron Hopson, Lee County, Fr.
LB – Ed Devellrez, Houston County, Sr.
DB – Jayce Rogers, Valdosta, Sr.
DB – Tyler Barrian, Valdosta, Sr.
DB – Kentrez Anthony, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DB – Armand Childs, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DB – Kermit Solomon, Lee County, Sr.
DB – Trey Franklin, Houston County, Jr.
