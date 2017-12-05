Tuesday basketball scores
Basketball
Boys
Aquinas 60, Lake Oconee Academy 21
Archer 71, North Forsyth 42
Armuchee 84, Gordon Central 76
Banks County 87, West Hall 73
Banneker 62, Carver-Atlanta 56
Blessed Trinity 68, Dawson County 63
Bowdon 60, Heard County 50
Bradwell Institute 54, Long County 51
Brookstone 54, Schley County 44
Brunswick 80, Ware County 62
Buford 74, Cedar Shoals 48
Calhoun County 83, Stewart County 41
Cambridge 84, Northview 48
Cass 60, Paulding County 50
Centennial 63, Johns Creek 49
Clarke Central 72, Walnut Grove 46
Dooly County 51, Greenville 48
Eagles Landing Christian 58, Fulton Leadership Academy 40
East Jackson 78, Oglethorpe County 50
Elbert County 60, Lincoln County 36
Fellowship Christian 57, Pinecrest Academy 43
Flowery Branch 51, Johnson-Gainesville 40
Greene County 57, Athens Christian 49
Hancock Central 97, Taliaferro County 28
Jeff Davis 78, Toombs County 51
Jenkins 85, Islands 63
Jonesboro 62, Tucker 57
Landmark Christian 68, Our Lady of Mercy 48
Laney 60, Richmond Academy 53
Lithia Springs 71, Decatur 56
Lowndes 79, Brooks County 58
Madison County 51, Riverside Military 44
Mt. de Sales 56, Strong Rock Christian 46
Newton 89, Eastside 52
North Murray 57, Adairsville 53
Pelham 59, Seminole County 51
Pierce County 69, Cook 68
Randolph-Clay 67, Quitman County 52
Roswell 52, Lassiter 48
Screven County 87, Jenkins County 56
Social Circle 60, George Walton Academy 58
Sonoraville 70, Murray County 51
Southeast Whitfield 63, Gilmer 49
St. Francis 83, Walker 44
St. Pius X 71, Mt. Bethel Christian 70
Towers 64, Westminster 56
Treutlen 76, Portal 56
Union County 55, Fannin County 49
Union Grove 52, Dutchtown 34
Vidalia 63, Bacon County 50
W.D. Mohammed 55, Wesleyan 47
Girls
Alpharetta 71, Pope 34
Americus-Sumter 36, Columbus 28
Armuchee 63, Gordon Central 54
Bacon County 41, Vidalia 27
Banneker 58, Carver-Atlanta 49
Beach 72, Groves 8
Berrien 45, Echols County 30
Bradwell Institute 70, Long County 36
Brookwood 90, Berkmar 26
Buford 65, Cedar Shoals 28
Burke County 37, Evans 28
Calvary Day 44, Savannah Christian 22
Carrollton 81, Woodland-Cartersville 25
Cass 63, Paulding County 39
Centennial 45, Johns Creek 43
Cherokee 82, Walton 34
Coahulla Creek 77, Calhoun 59
Commerce 48, Jackson County 45
Dawson County 56, Blessed Trinity 52
Decatur 47, Lithia Springs 40
Dodge County 59, Wilcox County 42
Douglass 71, South Atlanta 38
Dutchtown 46, Union Grove 35
East Hall 69, Lumpkin County 49
Effingham County 58, Glynn Academy 24
Fellowship Christian 53, Pinecrest Academy 50
Flowery Branch 57, Johnson-Gainesville 11
Greene County 38, Athens Academy 34
Greenville 93, Dooly County 49
Haralson County 0, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Harris County 79, LaGrange 50
Heritage-Catoosa 75, LaFayette 24
Hillgrove 67, Campbell 48
Jeff Davis 47, Toombs County 43
Jenkins 52, Islands 44
Jenkins County 43, Screven County 23
Jones County 48, Ola 34
KIPP Atlanta Charter 62, Coretta Scott King 45
Lakeside-DeKalb 56, Meadowcreek 19
Laney 90, Richmond Academy 55
Lassiter 58, Roswell 37
Lee County 49, Dougherty 47
Marion County 83, Crawford County 17
McIntosh County Academy 0, Claxton 0
Mill Creek 65, Discovery 49
Mountain View 56, Duluth 40
Mt. de Sales 34, Strong Rock Christian 31
Mundy’s Mill 46, Drew 44
New Manchester 28, Sandy Creek 27
Norcross 70, Marietta 46
North Forsyth 50, Archer 46
North Gwinnett 66, Peachtree Ridge 47
North Oconee 41, Loganville 36
Northwest Whitfield 64, Ridgeland 29
Our Lady of Mercy 59, Landmark Christian 48
Pace Academy 40, Cedar Grove 38
Pierce County 69, Cook 68
Richmond Hill 44, Liberty County 22
River Ridge 74, Osborne 46
Riverwood 47, North Springs 39
Rockmart 64, Chattooga 43
Sequoyah 77, Sprayberry 21
Sonoraville 46, Murray County 34
South Cobb 50, Allatoona 34
South Gwinnett 50, Kennesaw Mountain 40
Southwest 47, East Laurens 33
St. Francis 84, Walker 28
St. Pius X 50, Mt. Bethel 8
Starr’s Mill 46, McIntosh 35
Stephenson 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 36
Stratford Academy 56, Eagles Landing Christian 40
Tattnall County 45, Statesboro 44
Towers 58, Westminster 38
Towns County 66, Tallulah Falls 37
Trion 65, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 52
Union County 49, Fannin County 47
Veterans 55, Houston County 35
Villa Rica 73, Kell 42
Walnut Grove 60, Clarke Central 58
Ware County 49, Brunswick 42
Warner Robins 56, Westside-Macon 53
Wheeler County 69, Johnson County 39
Woodstock 55, Etowah 44
View Comments 0