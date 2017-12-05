Our Products
Tuesday basketball scores

Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Basketball

Boys

Aquinas 60, Lake Oconee Academy 21

Archer 71, North Forsyth 42

Armuchee 84, Gordon Central 76

Banks County 87, West Hall 73

Banneker 62, Carver-Atlanta 56

Blessed Trinity 68, Dawson County 63

Bowdon 60, Heard County 50

Bradwell Institute 54, Long County 51

Brookstone 54, Schley County 44

Brunswick 80, Ware County 62

Buford 74, Cedar Shoals 48

Calhoun County 83, Stewart County 41

Cambridge 84, Northview 48

Cass 60, Paulding County 50

Centennial 63, Johns Creek 49

Clarke Central 72, Walnut Grove 46

Dooly County 51, Greenville 48

Eagles Landing Christian 58, Fulton Leadership Academy 40

East Jackson 78, Oglethorpe County 50

Elbert County 60, Lincoln County 36

Fellowship Christian 57, Pinecrest Academy 43

Flowery Branch 51, Johnson-Gainesville 40

Greene County 57, Athens Christian 49

Hancock Central 97, Taliaferro County 28

Jeff Davis 78, Toombs County 51

Jenkins 85, Islands 63

Jonesboro 62, Tucker 57

Landmark Christian 68, Our Lady of Mercy 48

Laney 60, Richmond Academy 53

Lithia Springs 71, Decatur 56

Lowndes 79, Brooks County 58

Madison County 51, Riverside Military 44

Mt. de Sales 56, Strong Rock Christian 46

Newton 89, Eastside 52

North Murray 57, Adairsville 53

Pelham 59, Seminole County 51

Pierce County 69, Cook 68

Randolph-Clay 67, Quitman County 52

Roswell 52, Lassiter 48

Screven County 87, Jenkins County 56

Social Circle 60, George Walton Academy 58

Sonoraville 70, Murray County 51

Southeast Whitfield 63, Gilmer 49

St. Francis 83, Walker 44

St. Pius X 71, Mt. Bethel Christian 70

Towers 64, Westminster 56

Treutlen 76, Portal 56

Union County 55, Fannin County 49

Union Grove 52, Dutchtown 34

Vidalia 63, Bacon County 50

W.D. Mohammed 55, Wesleyan 47

Girls

Alpharetta 71, Pope 34

Americus-Sumter 36, Columbus 28

Armuchee 63, Gordon Central 54

Bacon County 41, Vidalia 27

Banneker 58, Carver-Atlanta 49

Beach 72, Groves 8

Berrien 45, Echols County 30

Bradwell Institute 70, Long County 36

Brookwood 90, Berkmar 26

Buford 65, Cedar Shoals 28

Burke County 37, Evans 28

Calvary Day 44, Savannah Christian 22

Carrollton 81, Woodland-Cartersville 25

Cass 63, Paulding County 39

Centennial 45, Johns Creek 43

Cherokee 82, Walton 34

Coahulla Creek 77, Calhoun 59

Commerce 48, Jackson County 45

Dawson County 56, Blessed Trinity 52

Decatur 47, Lithia Springs 40

Dodge County 59, Wilcox County 42

Douglass 71, South Atlanta 38

Dutchtown 46, Union Grove 35

East Hall 69, Lumpkin County 49

Effingham County 58, Glynn Academy 24

Fellowship Christian 53, Pinecrest Academy 50

Flowery Branch 57, Johnson-Gainesville 11

Greene County 38, Athens Academy 34

Greenville 93, Dooly County 49

Haralson County 0, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Harris County 79, LaGrange 50

Heritage-Catoosa 75, LaFayette 24

Hillgrove 67, Campbell 48

Jeff Davis 47, Toombs County 43

Jenkins 52, Islands 44

Jenkins County 43, Screven County 23

Jones County 48, Ola 34

KIPP Atlanta Charter 62, Coretta Scott King 45

Lakeside-DeKalb 56, Meadowcreek 19

Laney 90, Richmond Academy 55

Lassiter 58, Roswell 37

Lee County 49, Dougherty 47

Marion County 83, Crawford County 17

McIntosh County Academy 0, Claxton 0

Mill Creek 65, Discovery 49

Mountain View 56, Duluth 40

Mt. de Sales 34, Strong Rock Christian 31

Mundy’s Mill 46, Drew 44

New Manchester 28, Sandy Creek 27

Norcross 70, Marietta 46

North Forsyth 50, Archer 46

North Gwinnett 66, Peachtree Ridge 47

North Oconee 41, Loganville 36

Northwest Whitfield 64, Ridgeland 29

Our Lady of Mercy 59, Landmark Christian 48

Pace Academy 40, Cedar Grove 38

Pierce County 69, Cook 68

Richmond Hill 44, Liberty County 22

River Ridge 74, Osborne 46

Riverwood 47, North Springs 39

Rockmart 64, Chattooga 43

Sequoyah 77, Sprayberry 21

Sonoraville 46, Murray County 34

South Cobb 50, Allatoona 34

South Gwinnett 50, Kennesaw Mountain 40

Southwest 47, East Laurens 33

St. Francis 84, Walker 28

St. Pius X 50, Mt. Bethel 8

Starr’s Mill 46, McIntosh 35

Stephenson 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 36

Stratford Academy 56, Eagles Landing Christian 40

Tattnall County 45, Statesboro 44

Towers 58, Westminster 38

Towns County 66, Tallulah Falls 37

Trion 65, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 52

Union County 49, Fannin County 47

Veterans 55, Houston County 35

Villa Rica 73, Kell 42

Walnut Grove 60, Clarke Central 58

Ware County 49, Brunswick 42

Warner Robins 56, Westside-Macon 53

Wheeler County 69, Johnson County 39

Woodstock 55, Etowah 44

