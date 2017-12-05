Miller Grove, two Columbus schools looking for head coaches
Carver and Kendrick in Columbus and Miller Grove in DeKalb County are looking for new head coaches. Those bring to 25 the number of reported coaching openings this offseason.
Carver and Calvin Arnold have parted ways after one 3-8 season. Arnold also had coached at Spencer in Columbus in 2013 and 2014 and was a graduate of Shaw, another Columbus school.
Arnold was Carver’s third coach since Dell McGee (88-19 in eight seasons with a 2007 state title) resigned after the 2012 campaign. That’s not including one head coach who resigned weeks after being hired in the offseason.
In August, Carver’s 44-game winning streak against Muscogee County schools that dated to 2006 was ended by Spencer 28-18.
At Kendrick, Cedric Ware has stepped down after three seasons. His teams were 4-26, including 1-9 in 2017. Ware was an alumnus of another Columbus school, Hardaway, and had moved up through coaching local middle schools.
Miller Grove coach Justin Larmond is out despite leading the Wolverines to their only two playoff berths with 4-7 and 5-6 finishes the past two years. Larmond was the defensive coordinator on Creekside’s Class AAAAA championship team in 2013.
Here are the 25 coaching openings this offseason:
Armuchee – Muhammad Abdellatif
Berkmar – Willie Gary (hired Kenan Dever)
Berrien – Bill Cribb
Bowdon – Robert Andrews
Brantley County – Mark Walker
Bryan County – Mario Mincey
Carver (Columbus) – Calvin Arnold
Franklin County – Jerry Underwood
Grady – Earthwind Moreland
Hiram – Chris Brown
Kendrick – Cedric Ware
LaGrange – Dialleo Burks
Landmark Christian – Wayne Brantley
Miller Grove – Justin Larmond
Model – Gordon Powers
North Paulding – Scott Jones
Putnam County – Kyle Gourley
Riverwood – Mark Myers
South Paulding – Ed Koester
Stephens County – Frank Barden
Thomas County Central – Bill Shaver
Veterans – David Bruce
Walnut Grove – Ben Reaves
Westover – Octavia Jones
Wilcox County – Mark Ledford
