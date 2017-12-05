Miller Grove, two Columbus schools looking for head coaches

Carver and Kendrick in Columbus and Miller Grove in DeKalb County are looking for new head coaches. Those bring to 25 the number of reported coaching openings this offseason.

Carver and Calvin Arnold have parted ways after one 3-8 season. Arnold also had coached at Spencer in Columbus in 2013 and 2014 and was a graduate of Shaw, another Columbus school.

Arnold was Carver’s third coach since Dell McGee (88-19 in eight seasons with a 2007 state title) resigned after the 2012 campaign. That’s not including one head coach who resigned weeks after being hired in the offseason.

In August, Carver’s 44-game winning streak against Muscogee County schools that dated to 2006 was ended by Spencer 28-18.

At Kendrick, Cedric Ware has stepped down after three seasons. His teams were 4-26, including 1-9 in 2017. Ware was an alumnus of another Columbus school, Hardaway, and had moved up through coaching local middle schools.

Miller Grove coach Justin Larmond is out despite leading the Wolverines to their only two playoff berths with 4-7 and 5-6 finishes the past two years. Larmond was the defensive coordinator on Creekside’s Class AAAAA championship team in 2013.

Here are the 25 coaching openings this offseason:

Armuchee – Muhammad Abdellatif

Berkmar – Willie Gary (hired Kenan Dever)

Berrien – Bill Cribb

Bowdon – Robert Andrews

Brantley County – Mark Walker

Bryan County – Mario Mincey

Carver (Columbus) – Calvin Arnold

Franklin County – Jerry Underwood

Grady – Earthwind Moreland

Hiram – Chris Brown

Kendrick – Cedric Ware

LaGrange – Dialleo Burks

Landmark Christian – Wayne Brantley

Miller Grove – Justin Larmond

Model – Gordon Powers

North Paulding – Scott Jones

Putnam County – Kyle Gourley

Riverwood – Mark Myers

South Paulding – Ed Koester

Stephens County – Frank Barden

Thomas County Central – Bill Shaver

Veterans – David Bruce

Walnut Grove – Ben Reaves

Westover – Octavia Jones

Wilcox County – Mark Ledford

