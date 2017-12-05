Daily List: Teams that have won four road playoff games to reach finals
Colquitt County is the 11th team in Georgia history to reach the state finals by winning four playoff games away from home. Colquitt has won at Pebblebrook, Walton, Archer and Brookwood this season. Colquitt also was the first school to do it, in 1991.
2017 Colquitt County
2015 Westminster
2015 Pace Academy
2013 North Gwinnett
2011 Landmark Christian
2010 Savannah Christian
2008 Flowery Branch
2006 Shaw
2006 Peachtree Ridge
1999 Lowndes
1991 Colquitt County
