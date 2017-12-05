Our Products
Daily List: Teams that have won four road playoff games to reach finals

Colquitt County is the 11th team in Georgia history to reach the state finals by winning four playoff games away from home. Colquitt has won at Pebblebrook, Walton, Archer and Brookwood this season. Colquitt also was the first school to do it, in 1991.

2017 Colquitt County

2015 Westminster

2015 Pace Academy

2013 North Gwinnett

2011 Landmark Christian

2010 Savannah Christian

2008 Flowery Branch

2006 Shaw

2006 Peachtree Ridge

1999 Lowndes

1991 Colquitt County

