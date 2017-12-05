Our Products
All-region teams: Wesleyan’s Ramsey named 5-A player of the year

BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Here is the all-region team for 5-A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Josh Mays, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE Harrison Taylor, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: RET Khaleb Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tommy Webb, Strong Rock Christian

First-team offense

QB – Brayden Rush, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.

QB – Reggie Burnette, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Sr.

RB – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’, So.

RB – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.

WR – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan, Sr.

WR – Sean Queen, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

WR – Mykel Tubbs, Holy Innocents’, Sr.

TE/WR – Taj Dodson, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.

OL – Daniel O’Sullivan, Wesleyan, Sr.

OL – Jalen Moore, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.

OL – Al Hogan, Landmark Christian, Sr.

OL – Gavin George, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

OL – Zack Jones, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

PK – Mateo Rengifo, Wesleyan, Sr.

ATH – Javon Henderson, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

First-team defense

LB – George Bielan, Wesleyan, Sr.

LB – Austin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.

LB – George Shockley, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

LB – Johnathan Youngblood, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.

DL – Josh Payne, Wesleyan, Sr.

DL – Kyle Carrera, Landmark Christian, Sr.

DL – Adrian Andrews, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

DL – Tyrese Black, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

DB – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.

DB – Tre Douglas, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

DB – Cameron Browning, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

DB – J.D. Kavel, Wesleyan, Jr.

P – Harrison DeLong, Holy Innocents’, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian, Jr.

RB – Donovan Pickett, Landmark Christian, Jr.

RB – Jaylen Blackwell, Strong Rock Christian, Fr.

WR – John Watson, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.

WR – Billy Stepp, Wesleyan, Sr.

WR – Justin Menard, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.

TE/WR – Stewart Stamper, Wesleyan, Sr.

OL – Cooper Thompson, Strong Rock Christian, Sr.

OL – Martin Yates, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

OL – Tim Summers, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.

OL – Evan Zember, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.

OL – Freddie Reams, Holy Innocents’, So.

PK – Kennedy Moorman, Strong Rock Christian, Sr.

ATH – Keaton Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing Christian, So.

ATH – Jelan Pearson, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.

Second-team defense

LB – Garrett Hangartner, Wesleyan, Sr.

LB – Parker Corley, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.

LB – Justin Smith, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

DL – Greyson Korta, Landmark Christian, Sr.

DL – Marquis Black, Eagle’s Landing Christian, So.

DL – Renzy Wilke, Landmark Christian, Sr.

DL – Eric Harris, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.

DL – Tyler Hill, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

DL – James Ward, Strong Rock Christian, So.

DB – Bernard Turner, Landmark Christian, Jr.

DB – Cameron Brooks, Strong Rock Christian, Jr.

DB – Micah Smith, Wesleyan, So.

DB – Trey Donaldson, Strong Rock Christian, Jr.

KR/PR – Caleb Ketchup, Holy Innocents’, So.

