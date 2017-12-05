All-region teams: Wesleyan’s Ramsey named 5-A player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 5-A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Josh Mays, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DE Harrison Taylor, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: RET Khaleb Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tommy Webb, Strong Rock Christian
First-team offense
QB – Brayden Rush, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.
QB – Reggie Burnette, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Sr.
RB – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’, So.
RB – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.
WR – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan, Sr.
WR – Sean Queen, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
WR – Mykel Tubbs, Holy Innocents’, Sr.
TE/WR – Taj Dodson, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.
OL – Daniel O’Sullivan, Wesleyan, Sr.
OL – Jalen Moore, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.
OL – Al Hogan, Landmark Christian, Sr.
OL – Gavin George, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
OL – Zack Jones, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
PK – Mateo Rengifo, Wesleyan, Sr.
ATH – Javon Henderson, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.
First-team defense
LB – George Bielan, Wesleyan, Sr.
LB – Austin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.
LB – George Shockley, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
LB – Johnathan Youngblood, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.
DL – Josh Payne, Wesleyan, Sr.
DL – Kyle Carrera, Landmark Christian, Sr.
DL – Adrian Andrews, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.
DL – Tyrese Black, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
DB – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.
DB – Tre Douglas, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
DB – Cameron Browning, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.
DB – J.D. Kavel, Wesleyan, Jr.
P – Harrison DeLong, Holy Innocents’, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian, Jr.
RB – Donovan Pickett, Landmark Christian, Jr.
RB – Jaylen Blackwell, Strong Rock Christian, Fr.
WR – John Watson, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.
WR – Billy Stepp, Wesleyan, Sr.
WR – Justin Menard, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.
TE/WR – Stewart Stamper, Wesleyan, Sr.
OL – Cooper Thompson, Strong Rock Christian, Sr.
OL – Martin Yates, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
OL – Tim Summers, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.
OL – Evan Zember, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.
OL – Freddie Reams, Holy Innocents’, So.
PK – Kennedy Moorman, Strong Rock Christian, Sr.
ATH – Keaton Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing Christian, So.
ATH – Jelan Pearson, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Jr.
Second-team defense
LB – Garrett Hangartner, Wesleyan, Sr.
LB – Parker Corley, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.
LB – Justin Smith, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.
DL – Greyson Korta, Landmark Christian, Sr.
DL – Marquis Black, Eagle’s Landing Christian, So.
DL – Renzy Wilke, Landmark Christian, Sr.
DL – Eric Harris, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Jr.
DL – Tyler Hill, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.
DL – James Ward, Strong Rock Christian, So.
DB – Bernard Turner, Landmark Christian, Jr.
DB – Cameron Brooks, Strong Rock Christian, Jr.
DB – Micah Smith, Wesleyan, So.
DB – Trey Donaldson, Strong Rock Christian, Jr.
KR/PR – Caleb Ketchup, Holy Innocents’, So.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0