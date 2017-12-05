All-region teams: Thomasville sweeps top honors in 1-AA
Here is the all-region team for 1-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB J.T Rice, Thomasville, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Benjamin Trey Tillman III, Thomasville, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB Karey Lee, Thomasville, Jr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Carl Blackmore, Thomasville, Sr.
Coach of the year: Zach Grage, Thomasville
Offense
QB – Mac Perry, Brooks County, Sr.
QB – James Graham, Fitzgerald, Sr.
RB – Ken Bennett, Berrien, So.
RB – Jonathan White, Brooks County, Sr.
RB – Tan Gelin, Thomasville, Jr.
FB – Quantavious Pugh, Fitzgerald, So.
TE – Pierson Weatherspoon, Thomasville, Sr.
TE – Roderick Williams, Fitzgerald, So.
WR – Deon Fountain, Brooks County, Jr.
WR – Khalil Humphreys, Brooks County, Sr.
WR – Kevon Shy, Thomasville, Sr.
WR – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville, So.
WR – Tyler Knuckles, Thomasville, Sr.
C – Austin Lasseter, Berrien, Sr.
G – Javonta McGriff, Thomasville, Jr.
G – Jadiah Diggs, Thomasville, Sr.
G – Nick Ryles, Brooks County, Sr.
T – Jarrett Heath, Early County, Sr.
T – David Echevierra, Fitzgerald, Sr.
T – Anthony Daniels, Brooks County, Jr.
T – Jorium Jones, Thomasville, Sr.
T – Jason Brown, Brooks County, Sr.
Defense
DE – Callen Ray, Fitzgerald, Sr.
DE – Tae Gray, Brooks County, Jr.
DE – Peyton Singletary, Thomasville, So.
DE – Darryl Gallon, Brooks County, Jr.
DL – Kierron Smith, Fitzgerald, Sr.
DL – Tyler Smith, Fitzgerald, Jr.
DL – Ryan Wade, Early County, Sr.
DL – Jarrell Woodson, Brooks County, Sr.
NG – Marc Davis, Thomasville, Jr.
ILB – Quinton Jones, Thomasville, Sr.
ILB – Rahjon Holden, Brooks County, Sr.
ILB – Tavarres Bivins, Brooks County, Jr.
ILB – Jeremiah Powell, Thomasville, Jr.
OLB – Jontavious Johnson, Early County, Jr.
OLB – Kenderick Wade, Brooks County, Sr.
OLB – Mike Edmonds, Brooks County, Jr.
OLB – Sederick Robinson, Thomasville, Jr.
S – JaMarcus Johnson, Berrien County, So.
S – Tre’ Jackson, Brooks County, Sr.
CB – Qua Harper, Fitzgerald, Sr.
CB – Ce’darius Arnold, Brooks County, Sr.
CB – Damian Devine, Fitzgerald, Jr.
ATH – Charlie Thomas, Thomasville, Sr.
Special teams
P – Jacobe Brown, Brooks County, Jr.
P – Garrett Poole, Thomasville, Sr.
PK – Alex Martinez, Fitzgerald, So.
PK – Tony Valasquez, Brooks County, Jr.
