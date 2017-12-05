Our Products
All-region teams: Thomasville sweeps top honors in 1-AA

Here is the all-region team for 1-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB J.T Rice, Thomasville, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Benjamin Trey Tillman III, Thomasville, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DB Karey Lee, Thomasville, Jr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Carl Blackmore, Thomasville, Sr.

Coach of the year: Zach Grage, Thomasville

Offense

QB – Mac Perry, Brooks County, Sr.

QB – James Graham, Fitzgerald, Sr.

RB – Ken Bennett, Berrien, So.

RB – Jonathan White, Brooks County, Sr.

RB – Tan Gelin, Thomasville, Jr.

FB – Quantavious Pugh, Fitzgerald, So.

TE – Pierson Weatherspoon, Thomasville, Sr.

TE – Roderick Williams, Fitzgerald, So.

WR – Deon Fountain, Brooks County, Jr.

WR – Khalil Humphreys, Brooks County, Sr.

WR – Kevon Shy, Thomasville, Sr.

WR – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville, So.

WR – Tyler Knuckles, Thomasville, Sr.

C – Austin Lasseter, Berrien, Sr.

G – Javonta McGriff, Thomasville, Jr.

G – Jadiah Diggs, Thomasville, Sr.

G – Nick Ryles, Brooks County, Sr.

T – Jarrett Heath, Early County, Sr.

T – David Echevierra, Fitzgerald, Sr.

T – Anthony Daniels, Brooks County, Jr.

T – Jorium Jones, Thomasville, Sr.

T – Jason Brown, Brooks County, Sr.

Defense

DE – Callen Ray, Fitzgerald, Sr.

DE – Tae Gray, Brooks County, Jr.

DE – Peyton Singletary, Thomasville, So.

DE – Darryl Gallon, Brooks County, Jr.

DL – Kierron Smith, Fitzgerald, Sr.

DL – Tyler Smith, Fitzgerald, Jr.

DL – Ryan Wade, Early County, Sr.

DL – Jarrell Woodson, Brooks County, Sr.

NG – Marc Davis, Thomasville, Jr.

ILB – Quinton Jones, Thomasville, Sr.

ILB – Rahjon Holden, Brooks County, Sr.

ILB – Tavarres Bivins, Brooks County, Jr.

ILB – Jeremiah Powell, Thomasville, Jr.

OLB – Jontavious Johnson, Early County, Jr.

OLB – Kenderick Wade, Brooks County, Sr.

OLB – Mike Edmonds, Brooks County, Jr.

OLB – Sederick Robinson, Thomasville, Jr.

S – JaMarcus Johnson, Berrien County, So.

S – Tre’ Jackson, Brooks County, Sr.

CB – Qua Harper, Fitzgerald, Sr.

CB – Ce’darius Arnold, Brooks County, Sr.

CB – Damian Devine, Fitzgerald, Jr.

ATH – Charlie Thomas, Thomasville, Sr.

Special teams

P – Jacobe Brown, Brooks County, Jr.

P – Garrett Poole, Thomasville, Sr.

PK – Alex Martinez, Fitzgerald, So.

PK – Tony Valasquez, Brooks County, Jr.

