Maxwell Semifinal Summary: Rome plows over Buford en route to the top
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Rome is the latest team to lead the state leader in the ratings. The Wolves dominated Buford, the previously highest rated team, by a score of 45-7 in the Class AAAAA semifinals. If Rome finishes on top they will be the first team not from the highest classification other than Buford to top the ratings since 2006 when Northside of Warner Robins did it. Buford finished on top in 2007, 2010, and 2013.
– Lowndes and Cartersville still lead their classifications in the ratings, although neither is certain to remain the top team after the state championship games. At this point, the only leaders that are probably safe are Rome and Eagle’s Landing Christian, both of which have significant leads over the next highest rated team. If either are upset in the finals, the computer will view those results as just that — an upset.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.08%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,084 of 2,262 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.13%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.89 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.01
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|11-1
|89.82
|1
|Lee County
|13-1
|77.62
|2
|North Gwinnett
|13-1
|89.30
|2
|Coffee
|10-3
|76.66
|3
|Grayson
|10-2
|85.74
|3
|Tucker
|12-2
|71.61
|4
|Colquitt County
|11-3
|85.67
|4
|Glynn Academy
|9-4
|71.61
|5
|Archer
|12-1
|83.42
|5
|Mays
|11-2
|68.63
|6
|Tift County
|11-2
|83.25
|6
|Brunswick
|7-3
|67.43
|7
|Walton
|11-1
|83.05
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-4
|67.38
|8
|Brookwood
|11-3
|83.01
|8
|Valdosta
|4-7
|62.22
|9
|McEachern
|10-4
|79.82
|9
|Allatoona
|9-4
|61.75
|10
|Parkview
|9-4
|75.16
|10
|Harrison
|9-4
|61.70
|11
|Hillgrove
|8-4
|74.20
|11
|Alpharetta
|11-2
|60.78
|12
|Mill Creek
|8-4
|74.07
|12
|Richmond Hill
|7-3
|60.66
|13
|South Forsyth
|10-1
|72.49
|13
|Douglas County
|10-2
|58.65
|14
|Milton
|9-3
|72.48
|14
|Effingham County
|5-6
|58.52
|15
|Norcross
|5-6
|69.79
|15
|Dacula
|7-5
|56.96
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Rome
|14-0
|95.28
|1
|Cartersville
|11-1
|80.16
|2
|Buford
|11-2
|83.95
|2
|Marist
|14-0
|79.79
|3
|Warner Robins
|14-0
|78.52
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|12-2
|75.76
|4
|Stockbridge
|12-1
|75.08
|4
|Burke County
|12-1
|67.36
|5
|Jones County
|11-2
|68.42
|5
|Cedartown
|10-2
|63.39
|6
|Wayne County
|9-2
|63.21
|6
|Mary Persons
|11-3
|62.13
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|11-2
|62.33
|7
|Thomson
|10-2
|61.99
|8
|Eagle’s Landing
|7-5
|61.41
|8
|Ridgeland
|11-1
|61.61
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12-2
|59.47
|9
|St. Pius X
|8-6
|60.73
|10
|Dutchtown
|7-4
|58.86
|10
|Troup
|9-3
|58.89
|11
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|57.61
|11
|Jefferson
|10-3
|58.73
|12
|Carrollton
|10-3
|57.61
|12
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|53.42
|13
|Ware County
|5-6
|56.60
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|9-3
|52.81
|14
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|55.25
|14
|White County
|7-4
|49.99
|15
|Griffin
|9-2
|52.50
|15
|Sandy Creek
|5-5
|49.25
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Peach County
|13-1
|76.86
|1
|Rabun County
|14-0
|82.55
|2
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|12-2
|73.47
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|13-1
|80.09
|3
|Calhoun
|13-1
|68.07
|3
|Benedictine
|12-1
|75.01
|4
|Cedar Grove
|13-1
|66.24
|4
|Brooks County
|11-2
|67.27
|5
|Crisp County
|9-2
|53.60
|5
|Screven County
|11-1
|66.55
|6
|Lovett
|7-5
|51.83
|6
|Heard County
|12-2
|64.30
|7
|Jenkins
|12-1
|49.75
|7
|Thomasville
|12-1
|62.37
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7-6
|47.32
|8
|Dodge County
|10-1
|56.81
|9
|Pace Academy
|5-5
|46.88
|9
|Toombs County
|10-2
|56.42
|10
|Pike County
|9-4
|46.54
|10
|Callaway
|11-2
|54.39
|11
|Monroe Area
|10-2
|46.31
|11
|Jefferson County
|10-2
|52.72
|12
|Liberty County
|9-4
|46.01
|12
|Fitzgerald
|4-7
|49.00
|13
|Westside (Macon)
|8-4
|43.63
|13
|Rockmart
|9-3
|47.73
|14
|Dawson County
|8-4
|43.30
|14
|Vidalia
|5-5
|47.63
|15
|Bremen
|9-2
|42.40
|15
|Swainsboro
|6-4
|45.24
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|12-1
|52.66
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|13-0
|74.18
|2
|Clinch County
|11-2
|50.97
|2
|Athens Academy
|13-0
|58.18
|3
|Emanuel County Institute
|11-2
|45.87
|3
|Mount Paran Christian
|11-2
|48.57
|4
|Manchester
|11-1
|45.50
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-2
|44.45
|5
|Macon County
|8-4
|44.02
|5
|Wesleyan
|8-3
|43.12
|6
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|10-3
|40.89
|6
|Calvary Day
|10-3
|42.19
|7
|Charlton County
|9-3
|37.71
|7
|Stratford Academy
|10-2
|40.32
|8
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|35.17
|8
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|8-3
|36.27
|9
|Dooly County
|5-7
|33.04
|9
|Savannah Country Day
|10-3
|35.58
|10
|Marion County
|9-3
|32.91
|10
|Darlington
|8-5
|34.99
|11
|Commerce
|8-3
|30.97
|11
|Aquinas
|7-4
|33.54
|12
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-5
|30.92
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|8-4
|29.86
|13
|Schley County
|8-4
|30.16
|13
|Savannah Christian
|6-5
|29.50
|14
|Taylor County
|8-3
|29.89
|14
|First Presbyterian
|8-4
|28.97
|15
|Mitchell County
|10-2
|29.59
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|7-5
|27.81
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|14-0
|95.28
|46.93
|99
|2 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|89.82
|62.34
|20
|3 [2]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|13-1
|89.30
|65.14
|15
|4 [3]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|10-2
|85.74
|65.74
|14
|5 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-3
|85.67
|73.70
|1
|6 [2]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|11-2
|83.95
|46.73
|103
|7 [5]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|12-1
|83.42
|63.17
|18
|8 [6]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-2
|83.25
|66.32
|11
|9 [7]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|83.05
|60.23
|27
|10 [8]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|11-3
|83.01
|66.21
|12
|11 [1]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|14-0
|82.55
|29.44
|280
|12 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|11-1
|80.16
|52.69
|52
|13 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|13-1
|80.09
|37.20
|198
|14 [9]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|10-4
|79.82
|67.90
|7
|15 [2]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|14-0
|79.79
|50.66
|71
|16 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|14-0
|78.52
|52.06
|60
|17 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|13-1
|77.62
|55.52
|39
|18 [1]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|13-1
|76.86
|38.96
|182
|19 [2]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|10-3
|76.66
|64.92
|16
|20 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|12-2
|75.76
|54.52
|40
|21 [10]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|9-4
|75.16
|60.64
|24
|22 [4]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|12-1
|75.08
|52.02
|61
|23 [3]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|12-1
|75.01
|46.09
|107
|24 [11]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.20
|66.53
|10
|25 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|13-0
|74.18
|30.57
|268
|26 [12]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.07
|61.57
|22
|27 [2]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|12-2
|73.47
|39.54
|173
|28 [13]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|72.49
|52.65
|53
|29 [14]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|72.48
|57.91
|32
|30 [3]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|12-2
|71.61
|42.52
|141
|31 [4]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|71.61
|62.67
|19
|32 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|69.79
|68.34
|5
|33 [16]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|69.26
|56.67
|35
|34 [17]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|69.09
|44.11
|126
|35 [5]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|11-2
|68.63
|48.21
|86
|36 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|11-2
|68.42
|51.04
|68
|37 [3]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|13-1
|68.07
|36.83
|203
|38 [18]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|67.80
|54.41
|42
|39 [6]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|67.43
|54.09
|47
|40 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|67.38
|58.92
|30
|41 [4]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|12-1
|67.36
|40.55
|161
|42 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|11-2
|67.27
|46.28
|105
|43 [19]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-5
|66.79
|63.31
|17
|44 [5]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|11-1
|66.55
|26.98
|300
|45 [4]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|13-1
|66.24
|37.30
|193
|46 [6]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|12-2
|64.30
|35.53
|216
|47 [20]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-5
|64.04
|59.64
|28
|48 [5]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|10-2
|63.39
|44.60
|122
|49 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|9-2
|63.21
|45.85
|108
|50 [21]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|63.12
|61.88
|21
|51 [22]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.53
|57.85
|33
|52 [7]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|12-1
|62.37
|39.00
|180
|53 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|11-2
|62.33
|46.57
|104
|54 [8]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|62.22
|69.10
|3
|55 [6]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|11-3
|62.13
|43.45
|132
|56 [7]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|10-2
|61.99
|37.14
|199
|57 [9]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|61.75
|53.05
|51
|58 [10]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|61.70
|52.43
|57
|59 [8]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|11-1
|61.61
|33.56
|239
|60 [23]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|61.49
|55.67
|38
|61 [8]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|7-5
|61.41
|54.42
|41
|62 [11]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|11-2
|60.78
|41.40
|148
|63 [9]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|8-6
|60.73
|56.20
|37
|64 [12]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|60.66
|49.17
|81
|65 [24]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|60.64
|60.71
|23
|66 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|12-2
|59.47
|37.74
|189
|67 [10]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|9-3
|58.89
|39.08
|176
|68 [10]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-4
|58.86
|50.59
|72
|69 [11]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|10-3
|58.73
|45.37
|114
|70 [13]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|10-2
|58.65
|43.08
|135
|71 [14]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-6
|58.52
|59.55
|29
|72 [25]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|58.52
|53.88
|48
|73 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|13-0
|58.18
|20.59
|352
|74 [11]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|8-4
|57.61
|45.20
|116
|75 [12]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|10-3
|57.61
|45.79
|109
|76 [26]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|57.34
|50.78
|70
|77 [27]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|57.14
|68.79
|4
|78 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|57.04
|72.55
|2
|79 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|56.96
|48.78
|83
|80 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|10-1
|56.81
|37.20
|197
|81 [13]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-6
|56.60
|60.43
|25
|82 [9]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|10-2
|56.42
|36.78
|204
|83 [16]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.22
|38.33
|184
|84 [14]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|9-3
|55.25
|41.03
|154
|85 [10]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|11-2
|54.39
|34.16
|227
|86 [17]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|54.12
|47.82
|91
|87 [18]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|54.00
|50.00
|76
|88 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|9-2
|53.60
|33.58
|238
|89 [12]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|11-2
|53.42
|31.49
|261
|90 [29]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|53.27
|56.35
|36
|91 [30]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|53.24
|67.34
|8
|92 [31]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|53.17
|46.75
|102
|93 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|9-3
|52.81
|39.76
|169
|94 [11]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|10-2
|52.72
|26.41
|304
|95 [19]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|52.71
|45.49
|113
|96 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|12-1
|52.66
|32.68
|249
|97 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|9-2
|52.50
|39.72
|170
|98 [20]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|52.41
|49.63
|78
|99 [21]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|52.20
|46.92
|100
|100 [22]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|52.01
|47.02
|98
|101 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|7-5
|51.83
|43.19
|134
|102 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|51.76
|42.58
|139
|103 [23]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|51.71
|39.80
|167
|104 [16]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|5-5
|51.23
|51.62
|65
|105 [2]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|11-2
|50.97
|29.76
|277
|106 [17]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|50.59
|51.67
|63
|107 [14]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-4
|49.99
|44.03
|128
|108 [7]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|12-1
|49.75
|28.63
|284
|109 [33]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|49.73
|56.67
|34
|110 [34]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|49.52
|52.35
|58
|111 [15]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|5-5
|49.25
|48.10
|89
|112 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-7
|49.00
|54.15
|45
|113 [16]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|6-6
|48.92
|48.96
|82
|114 [24]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|48.77
|42.56
|140
|115 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-4
|48.65
|39.61
|171
|116 [3]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|11-2
|48.57
|27.59
|296
|117 [17]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|9-2
|48.17
|25.92
|309
|118 [25]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|47.93
|44.58
|123
|119 [26]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|47.82
|44.87
|120
|120 [18]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|8-4
|47.78
|41.19
|150
|121 [13]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|9-3
|47.73
|21.05
|347
|122 [35]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.65
|46.13
|106
|123 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|5-5
|47.63
|48.14
|87
|124 [36]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|47.58
|54.12
|46
|125 [27]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|47.58
|65.77
|13
|126 [37]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|47.46
|54.17
|44
|127 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|7-6
|47.32
|44.68
|121
|128 [19]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|47.25
|51.37
|66
|129 [9]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|5-5
|46.88
|45.25
|115
|130 [10]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|9-4
|46.54
|32.95
|245
|131 [19]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-5
|46.49
|48.37
|84
|132 [20]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|7-4
|46.32
|41.50
|147
|133 [11]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|10-2
|46.31
|24.43
|324
|134 [12]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|9-4
|46.01
|34.82
|223
|135 [21]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|45.93
|51.09
|67
|136 [3]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|11-2
|45.87
|22.83
|336
|137 [28]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|45.57
|45.60
|111
|138 [4]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|11-1
|45.50
|17.49
|378
|139 [15]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-4
|45.24
|41.34
|149
|140 [22]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|45.23
|53.46
|49
|141 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|45.15
|36.64
|205
|142 [23]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|9-3
|44.83
|31.88
|258
|143 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|11-2
|44.45
|22.58
|338
|144 [24]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|44.36
|42.88
|137
|145 [25]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|44.34
|45.55
|112
|146 [20]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|7-5
|44.16
|39.78
|168
|147 [30]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|44.13
|42.90
|136
|148 [5]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|8-4
|44.02
|32.56
|251
|149 [31]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|43.86
|41.10
|151
|150 [21]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-6
|43.84
|47.61
|92
|151 [22]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|8-3
|43.82
|30.54
|269
|152 [13]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|8-4
|43.63
|34.52
|225
|153 [26]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|43.47
|53.32
|50
|154 [14]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|8-4
|43.30
|32.78
|247
|155 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-3
|43.12
|28.44
|286
|156 [23]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|8-3
|42.97
|32.19
|257
|157 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|9-3
|42.90
|30.43
|272
|158 [24]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|42.77
|42.47
|142
|159 [28]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|8-3
|42.72
|33.52
|240
|160 [32]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|42.56
|50.49
|74
|161 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|8-4
|42.54
|33.09
|243
|162 [16]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|6-4
|42.48
|37.84
|188
|163 [25]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-6
|42.43
|43.50
|131
|164 [15]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|9-2
|42.40
|25.55
|313
|165 [6]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|10-3
|42.19
|24.55
|323
|166 [17]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-5
|41.86
|38.91
|183
|167 [18]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|8-4
|41.84
|27.06
|299
|168 [38]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|41.79
|52.49
|54
|169 [33]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.56
|47.13
|97
|170 [16]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|6-6
|41.28
|41.88
|144
|171 [26]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|40.99
|45.08
|118
|172 [6]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|10-3
|40.89
|25.14
|314
|173 [19]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|9-3
|40.41
|20.88
|350
|174 [7]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|10-2
|40.32
|22.93
|335
|175 [30]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-5
|40.16
|40.98
|156
|176 [20]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-7
|40.07
|47.57
|93
|177 [21]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|7-5
|39.83
|33.60
|237
|178 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|39.60
|67.13
|9
|179 [27]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-5
|39.57
|37.40
|191
|180 [28]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|39.19
|39.13
|175
|181 [17]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|9-2
|38.86
|22.06
|341
|182 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|38.84
|35.96
|210
|183 [31]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-10
|38.40
|58.08
|31
|184 [35]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.05
|40.63
|159
|185 [29]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|38.04
|41.04
|153
|186 [36]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|37.80
|43.75
|130
|187 [22]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|5-5
|37.73
|38.25
|185
|188 [7]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|9-3
|37.71
|25.80
|310
|189 [30]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.67
|40.49
|162
|190 [32]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.65
|34.07
|228
|191 [33]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|5-6
|37.61
|39.83
|166
|192 [37]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|37.59
|48.28
|85
|193 [23]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-4
|37.58
|27.80
|293
|194 [34]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.05
|35.52
|217
|195 [35]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-7
|37.04
|46.77
|101
|196 [38]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|37.04
|29.89
|276
|197 [31]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-5
|36.69
|32.26
|256
|198 [32]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-6
|36.28
|38.97
|181
|199 [8]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|8-3
|36.27
|23.41
|330
|200 [18]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|7-5
|36.12
|29.39
|281
|201 [19]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|35.98
|30.43
|271
|202 [36]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-7
|35.95
|47.47
|95
|203 [37]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|35.91
|50.30
|75
|204 [39]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|35.71
|49.30
|79
|205 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.64
|51.92
|62
|206 [9]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|10-3
|35.58
|20.80
|351
|207 [40]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|35.49
|44.03
|127
|208 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|7-4
|35.25
|24.59
|322
|209 [8]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|7-5
|35.17
|27.94
|289
|210 [38]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|35.09
|37.11
|200
|211 [39]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-8
|35.07
|52.06
|59
|212 [10]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|8-5
|34.99
|28.18
|288
|213 [41]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-9
|34.56
|52.48
|55
|214 [42]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|34.42
|43.84
|129
|215 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|34.26
|67.97
|6
|216 [33]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|33.58
|41.10
|152
|217 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|7-4
|33.54
|24.98
|315
|218 [9]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|5-7
|33.04
|34.05
|230
|219 [34]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-8
|33.01
|40.26
|165
|220 [10]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|9-3
|32.91
|20.55
|353
|221 [35]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-7
|32.86
|40.43
|163
|222 [25]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-6
|32.80
|36.54
|207
|223 [40]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|6-5
|32.74
|28.61
|285
|224 [43]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|32.66
|47.93
|90
|225 [41]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-7
|32.31
|41.71
|145
|226 [42]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-9
|32.29
|51.62
|64
|227 [26]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|6-6
|32.27
|34.04
|231
|228 [44]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.15
|44.46
|124
|229 [36]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-7
|31.86
|47.28
|96
|230 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|5-6
|31.76
|35.49
|219
|231 [45]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.59
|40.60
|160
|232 [46]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.58
|39.02
|179
|233 [21]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-7
|31.12
|38.23
|187
|234 [47]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|30.97
|39.20
|174
|235 [11]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|8-3
|30.97
|17.69
|375
|236 [12]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|7-5
|30.92
|27.63
|295
|237 [22]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|7-4
|30.75
|21.55
|343
|238 [27]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-7
|30.50
|42.34
|143
|239 [23]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|3-8
|30.34
|40.82
|158
|240 [28]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|7-4
|30.24
|19.77
|359
|241 [48]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|30.18
|34.95
|221
|242 [13]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|8-4
|30.16
|20.30
|356
|243 [24]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-6
|30.05
|33.87
|233
|244 [25]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|6-5
|30.05
|27.92
|290
|245 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|29.98
|44.13
|125
|246 [14]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|8-3
|29.89
|7.04
|400
|247 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|5-4
|29.86
|26.97
|301
|248 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|8-4
|29.86
|24.39
|325
|249 [37]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|6-5
|29.82
|25.71
|312
|250 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|10-2
|29.59
|4.06
|404
|251 [13]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|6-5
|29.50
|28.20
|287
|252 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-6
|29.48
|36.37
|208
|253 [44]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|29.44
|31.71
|260
|254 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|29.36
|50.90
|69
|255 [16]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-4
|29.16
|19.28
|365
|256 [39]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-3
|29.08
|11.43
|396
|257 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|8-4
|28.97
|19.28
|364
|258 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|28.54
|45.77
|110
|259 [17]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-7
|28.41
|32.45
|253
|260 [26]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-7
|27.93
|37.07
|201
|261 [40]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|27.83
|32.30
|255
|262 [45]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|27.82
|42.78
|138
|263 [15]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|7-5
|27.81
|26.29
|305
|264 [27]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|4-6
|27.70
|30.50
|270
|265 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|27.56
|50.54
|73
|266 [30]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-6
|27.45
|31.39
|262
|267 [28]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|27.39
|23.91
|327
|268 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|26.94
|39.07
|177
|269 [41]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-9
|26.84
|45.01
|119
|270 [16]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-4
|26.69
|17.29
|380
|271 [17]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|7-5
|26.67
|19.76
|360
|272 [29]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-6
|26.61
|33.85
|234
|273 [18]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-5
|26.53
|26.68
|303
|274 [31]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|7-4
|26.32
|17.08
|384
|275 [42]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|26.17
|37.26
|196
|276 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-6
|25.85
|32.35
|254
|277 [32]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-7
|25.70
|40.29
|164
|278 [19]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|8-4
|25.60
|17.90
|372
|279 [33]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|6-5
|25.49
|19.89
|358
|280 [30]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-6
|25.39
|35.58
|215
|281 [31]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-6
|25.24
|30.64
|267
|282 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-8
|25.02
|37.27
|194
|283 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|24.94
|60.40
|26
|284 [18]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|6-5
|24.91
|26.02
|308
|285 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|23.97
|33.64
|236
|286 [48]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-7
|23.95
|34.58
|224
|287 [32]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|23.79
|21.44
|344
|288 [33]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-6
|23.66
|27.91
|291
|289 [49]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|23.50
|24.79
|318
|290 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-4
|23.25
|17.12
|381
|291 [50]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|23.19
|35.49
|218
|292 [51]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|22.73
|32.80
|246
|293 [52]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|22.54
|49.66
|77
|294 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-8
|22.14
|35.94
|211
|295 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-4
|21.99
|15.91
|390
|296 [20]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-5
|21.79
|17.74
|373
|297 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-7
|21.77
|30.70
|266
|298 [35]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|21.75
|23.01
|334
|299 [51]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-10
|21.66
|45.19
|117
|300 [52]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-9
|21.59
|39.57
|172
|301 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|6-5
|21.48
|17.91
|371
|302 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-7
|21.41
|30.01
|274
|303 [36]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|21.35
|17.73
|374
|304 [21]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|9-3
|21.26
|3.56
|407
|305 [21]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|6-5
|20.77
|15.68
|391
|306 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|5-6
|20.60
|24.96
|316
|307 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|20.59
|40.87
|157
|308 [36]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-7
|20.57
|32.55
|252
|309 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|20.23
|49.21
|80
|310 [37]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|20.15
|35.21
|220
|311 [38]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|20.09
|37.27
|195
|312 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|5-6
|20.05
|23.13
|333
|313 [37]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-7
|19.99
|31.78
|259
|314 [53]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|19.93
|36.94
|202
|315 [44]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-6
|19.80
|24.15
|326
|316 [39]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-9
|19.35
|32.96
|244
|317 [38]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-5
|19.33
|21.89
|342
|318 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|19.08
|41.00
|155
|319 [45]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|18.80
|52.47
|56
|320 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|3-6
|18.08
|24.73
|320
|321 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-6
|17.94
|19.32
|362
|322 [39]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-8
|17.91
|43.23
|133
|323 [40]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-8
|17.52
|34.88
|222
|324 [40]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-9
|17.27
|37.64
|190
|325 [46]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|3-7
|17.00
|30.80
|264
|326 [55]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-10
|16.45
|47.57
|94
|327 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-9
|16.14
|37.35
|192
|328 [23]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|3-7
|16.10
|25.78
|311
|329 [41]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|4-7
|15.55
|24.60
|321
|330 [42]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-7
|15.19
|27.67
|294
|331 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|15.08
|15.35
|392
|332 [43]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|3-7
|14.52
|33.22
|242
|333 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|14.16
|38.24
|186
|334 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-9
|14.16
|35.88
|212
|335 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-7
|14.07
|27.08
|298
|336 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|7-4
|13.86
|3.13
|408
|337 [26]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-6
|13.52
|19.19
|366
|338 [44]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-6
|13.20
|17.12
|382
|339 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|12.89
|48.11
|88
|340 [25]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|5-6
|12.27
|19.35
|361
|341 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|12.13
|32.74
|248
|342 [42]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|1-8
|11.76
|29.30
|282
|343 [27]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|4-6
|11.10
|17.49
|379
|344 [26]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-5
|11.01
|12.87
|395
|345 [27]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.95
|32.57
|250
|346 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-6
|10.93
|16.23
|388
|347 [28]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.75
|27.86
|292
|348 [29]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|7-4
|10.69
|-0.83
|412
|349 [43]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-9
|10.38
|34.50
|226
|350 [45]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|4-6
|9.71
|18.08
|370
|351 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|9.54
|33.72
|235
|352 [44]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|9.32
|26.12
|307
|353 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-9
|8.61
|41.53
|146
|354 [45]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-7
|8.50
|23.17
|332
|355 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-8
|7.87
|31.29
|263
|356 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|3-7
|7.80
|21.04
|348
|357 [46]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-9
|7.62
|36.59
|206
|358 [47]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|3-7
|7.32
|23.32
|331
|359 [31]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-5
|5.35
|-0.13
|411
|360 [48]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-9
|5.07
|35.82
|213
|361 [49]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-10
|5.04
|33.90
|232
|362 [32]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-8
|3.76
|24.81
|317
|363 [50]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|2-8
|3.69
|26.18
|306
|364 [51]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-8
|3.49
|29.92
|275
|365 [47]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|2.69
|6.83
|401
|366 [48]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-10
|2.67
|35.65
|214
|367 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-8
|2.56
|14.93
|393
|368 [29]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|2.40
|16.79
|386
|369 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-8
|2.20
|18.84
|368
|370 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|3-7
|1.77
|23.89
|328
|371 [35]
|Portal
|3 – A
|2-8
|1.37
|21.00
|349
|372 [36]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|2-8
|1.13
|26.80
|302
|373 [49]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-9
|0.86
|22.18
|340
|374 [52]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-10
|0.51
|30.37
|273
|375 [37]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-6
|0.37
|5.63
|403
|376 [50]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|3-7
|-0.09
|16.02
|389
|377 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-9
|-0.15
|29.55
|278
|378 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-8
|-0.39
|17.67
|376
|379 [38]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-9
|-0.62
|28.90
|283
|380 [30]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|2-8
|-1.00
|19.08
|367
|381 [31]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|-1.42
|17.11
|383
|382 [52]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-9
|-1.77
|19.89
|357
|383 [39]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-7
|-2.22
|11.15
|397
|384 [53]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-2.71
|24.76
|319
|385 [54]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-3.38
|18.19
|369
|386 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-9
|-4.40
|33.48
|241
|387 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|-4.54
|21.17
|346
|388 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-9
|-6.91
|20.55
|354
|389 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-7.09
|23.65
|329
|390 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-10
|-8.07
|30.79
|265
|391 [40]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-8
|-8.07
|21.38
|345
|392 [41]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-9
|-8.12
|16.28
|387
|393 [34]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-8
|-8.12
|17.63
|377
|394 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-9.45
|54.22
|43
|395 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-10.70
|2.42
|409
|396 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-9
|-11.11
|39.06
|178
|397 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-8
|-11.99
|19.30
|363
|398 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.15
|3.83
|406
|399 [43]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.45
|3.93
|405
|400 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-7
|-13.44
|8.61
|398
|401 [45]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|1-9
|-13.83
|20.49
|355
|402 [55]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-9
|-16.77
|14.36
|394
|403 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-10
|-17.13
|36.20
|209
|404 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-7
|-17.96
|-2.97
|415
|405 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-10
|-20.19
|22.49
|339
|406 [56]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-10
|-20.56
|29.51
|279
|407 [57]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-10
|-21.33
|27.08
|297
|408 [47]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-8
|-21.69
|1.13
|410
|409 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|1-9
|-21.86
|6.23
|402
|410 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-10
|-23.01
|34.06
|229
|411 [48]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-10
|-24.27
|22.69
|337
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-9
|-24.56
|16.81
|385
|413 [49]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-7
|-25.28
|-2.46
|414
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-9
|-33.08
|-1.54
|413
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|3-7
|-41.75
|-25.77
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-10
|-46.18
|7.19
|399
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-7
|-55.62
|-48.63
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-70.10
|-29.82
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|90.18
|80.50
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|82.03
|59.71
|3
|6 – AAAAAAA
|80.33
|54.83
|4
|3 – AAAAAAA
|79.55
|67.49
|5
|1 – AAAAAA
|78.30
|66.85
|6
|7 – AAAAAAA
|77.84
|55.57
|7
|7 – AAAAA
|77.55
|47.09
|8
|4 – AAAAAAA
|75.84
|60.19
|9
|7 – AAAA
|75.31
|55.59
|10
|5 – AAAAAAA
|71.84
|55.22
|11
|2 – AAAAAA
|71.59
|60.85
|12
|4 – AAAAA
|71.48
|52.24
|13
|5 – AAAA
|71.23
|50.29
|14
|8 – AAAAA
|69.29
|38.23
|15
|1 – AAAAA
|67.67
|44.88
|16
|2 – AA
|64.86
|43.47
|17
|8 – AA
|64.23
|8.93
|18
|5 – AAAAAA
|64.21
|45.19
|19
|6 – AAAAAA
|63.64
|49.02
|20
|1 – AA
|63.52
|46.54
|21
|6 – AA
|62.66
|28.83
|22
|4 – AAA
|62.12
|30.80
|23
|3 – AAAA
|61.67
|38.01
|24
|2 – AAAAA
|59.52
|46.37
|25
|2 – AAAAAAA
|59.21
|48.27
|26
|8 – AAAA
|58.88
|43.86
|27
|4 – AAAAAA
|58.76
|35.91
|28
|7 – AAA
|58.66
|29.50
|29
|5 – AAA
|58.47
|34.15
|30
|5 – A
|58.37
|25.79
|31
|3 – AAAAA
|57.34
|40.83
|32
|2 – AAAA
|57.27
|44.20
|33
|5 – AA
|56.42
|34.00
|34
|3 – AAAAAA
|55.89
|43.19
|35
|7 – AAAAAA
|54.88
|35.88
|36
|4 – AA
|54.58
|20.33
|37
|8 – AAAAAA
|54.00
|40.26
|38
|6 – AAAA
|53.40
|31.83
|39
|6 – AAA
|52.82
|22.89
|6-South – AAA
|56.20
|32.30
|6-North – AAA
|28.69
|14.72
|40
|6 – AAAAA
|52.14
|32.91
|41
|3 – AA
|51.66
|36.39
|42
|1 – AAAA
|51.56
|35.55
|43
|2 – A
|49.27
|27.04
|44
|8 – A
|46.94
|17.57
|45
|1 – AAA
|46.57
|29.35
|46
|4 – AAAA
|45.94
|23.84
|47
|6 – A
|45.11
|18.80
|6-Div B – A
|41.65
|20.45
|6-Div A – A
|36.88
|17.02
|48
|4 – A
|44.05
|16.58
|4-Div B – A
|40.15
|23.82
|4-Div A – A
|36.41
|6.23
|49
|3 – A
|43.25
|20.10
|3-Div A – A
|39.13
|24.17
|3-Div B – A
|35.96
|15.45
|50
|8 – AAA
|42.43
|26.77
|51
|7 – AA
|41.85
|16.98
|52
|3 – AAA
|40.94
|17.77
|53
|5 – AAAAA
|40.92
|28.08
|54
|7 – A
|39.99
|18.05
|7-Div A – A
|35.94
|20.33
|7-Div B – A
|33.14
|15.00
|55
|2 – AAA
|39.98
|24.24
|56
|1 – A
|23.23
|-1.87
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|20.08
|88.2%
|0.143
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|14.28
|80.7%
|0.212
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|17.45
|85.1%
|0.229
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|53.75
|99.5%
|0.231
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|15.34
|82.3%
|0.231
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|17.08
|84.7%
|0.234
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|16.45
|83.8%
|0.248
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|16.48
|83.9%
|0.258
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|13.07
|78.7%
|0.266
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|15.14
|82.0%
|0.278
|10/20
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|28 – 31
|14.39
|80.8%
|0.278
|09/22
|St. Pius X
|Lanier
|33 – 36
|14.15
|80.5%
|0.282
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Washington-Wilkes
|15 – 33
|10.50
|74.1%
|0.292
|09/01
|First Presbyterian
|Brookstone
|27 – 34
|12.05
|76.9%
|0.298
|10/20
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|Trion
|20 – 34
|10.72
|74.5%
|0.298
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|87.16
|12/09
|North Gwinnett
|Colquitt County
|–
|3.63
|59.0%
|87.09
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|5.16
|62.6%
|87.00
|11/17
|North Gwinnett
|Grayson
|35 – 28
|4.57
|61.2%
|86.09
|12/01
|Rome
|Buford
|45 – 7
|12.33
|77.4%
|85.77
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|5.57
|63.6%
|85.21
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|6.25
|65.1%
|84.54
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|3 – 6
|1.31
|53.3%
|84.51
|11/24
|Colquitt County
|Archer
|12 – 7
|1.24
|53.1%
|84.29
|11/17
|Colquitt County
|Walton
|28 – 21
|1.61
|54.0%
|84.27
|09/15
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|25 – 42
|1.65
|54.1%
|84.27
|12/01
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|31 – 14
|1.65
|54.1%
|84.17
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Tift County
|35 – 38
|3.44
|58.5%
|83.21
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|0.41
|51.0%
|83.11
|11/24
|Brookwood
|Tift County
|35 – 28
|0.77
|51.9%
|83.00
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|1.05
|52.6%
