Maxwell Semifinal Summary: Rome plows over Buford en route to the top

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Rome is the latest team to lead the state leader in the ratings. The Wolves dominated Buford, the previously highest rated team, by a score of 45-7 in the Class AAAAA semifinals. If Rome finishes on top they will be the first team not from the highest classification other than Buford to top the ratings since 2006 when Northside of Warner Robins did it. Buford finished on top in 2007, 2010, and 2013.

– Lowndes and Cartersville still lead their classifications in the ratings, although neither is certain to remain the top team after the state championship games. At this point, the only leaders that are probably safe are Rome and Eagle’s Landing Christian, both of which have significant leads over the next highest rated team. If either are upset in the finals, the computer will view those results as just that — an upset.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.08%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,084 of 2,262 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.13%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.89 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 11-1 89.82 1 Lee County 13-1 77.62 2 North Gwinnett 13-1 89.30 2 Coffee 10-3 76.66 3 Grayson 10-2 85.74 3 Tucker 12-2 71.61 4 Colquitt County 11-3 85.67 4 Glynn Academy 9-4 71.61 5 Archer 12-1 83.42 5 Mays 11-2 68.63 6 Tift County 11-2 83.25 6 Brunswick 7-3 67.43 7 Walton 11-1 83.05 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 8-4 67.38 8 Brookwood 11-3 83.01 8 Valdosta 4-7 62.22 9 McEachern 10-4 79.82 9 Allatoona 9-4 61.75 10 Parkview 9-4 75.16 10 Harrison 9-4 61.70 11 Hillgrove 8-4 74.20 11 Alpharetta 11-2 60.78 12 Mill Creek 8-4 74.07 12 Richmond Hill 7-3 60.66 13 South Forsyth 10-1 72.49 13 Douglas County 10-2 58.65 14 Milton 9-3 72.48 14 Effingham County 5-6 58.52 15 Norcross 5-6 69.79 15 Dacula 7-5 56.96 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Rome 14-0 95.28 1 Cartersville 11-1 80.16 2 Buford 11-2 83.95 2 Marist 14-0 79.79 3 Warner Robins 14-0 78.52 3 Blessed Trinity 12-2 75.76 4 Stockbridge 12-1 75.08 4 Burke County 12-1 67.36 5 Jones County 11-2 68.42 5 Cedartown 10-2 63.39 6 Wayne County 9-2 63.21 6 Mary Persons 11-3 62.13 7 Starr’s Mill 11-2 62.33 7 Thomson 10-2 61.99 8 Eagle’s Landing 7-5 61.41 8 Ridgeland 11-1 61.61 9 Carver (Atlanta) 12-2 59.47 9 St. Pius X 8-6 60.73 10 Dutchtown 7-4 58.86 10 Troup 9-3 58.89 11 Bainbridge 8-4 57.61 11 Jefferson 10-3 58.73 12 Carrollton 10-3 57.61 12 Woodward Academy 11-2 53.42 13 Ware County 5-6 56.60 13 Americus-Sumter 9-3 52.81 14 Flowery Branch 9-3 55.25 14 White County 7-4 49.99 15 Griffin 9-2 52.50 15 Sandy Creek 5-5 49.25 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Peach County 13-1 76.86 1 Rabun County 14-0 82.55 2 Greater Atlanta Christian 12-2 73.47 2 Hapeville Charter 13-1 80.09 3 Calhoun 13-1 68.07 3 Benedictine 12-1 75.01 4 Cedar Grove 13-1 66.24 4 Brooks County 11-2 67.27 5 Crisp County 9-2 53.60 5 Screven County 11-1 66.55 6 Lovett 7-5 51.83 6 Heard County 12-2 64.30 7 Jenkins 12-1 49.75 7 Thomasville 12-1 62.37 8 Westminster (Atlanta) 7-6 47.32 8 Dodge County 10-1 56.81 9 Pace Academy 5-5 46.88 9 Toombs County 10-2 56.42 10 Pike County 9-4 46.54 10 Callaway 11-2 54.39 11 Monroe Area 10-2 46.31 11 Jefferson County 10-2 52.72 12 Liberty County 9-4 46.01 12 Fitzgerald 4-7 49.00 13 Westside (Macon) 8-4 43.63 13 Rockmart 9-3 47.73 14 Dawson County 8-4 43.30 14 Vidalia 5-5 47.63 15 Bremen 9-2 42.40 15 Swainsboro 6-4 45.24 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 12-1 52.66 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 13-0 74.18 2 Clinch County 11-2 50.97 2 Athens Academy 13-0 58.18 3 Emanuel County Institute 11-2 45.87 3 Mount Paran Christian 11-2 48.57 4 Manchester 11-1 45.50 4 Prince Avenue Christian 11-2 44.45 5 Macon County 8-4 44.02 5 Wesleyan 8-3 43.12 6 Mount Zion (Carroll) 10-3 40.89 6 Calvary Day 10-3 42.19 7 Charlton County 9-3 37.71 7 Stratford Academy 10-2 40.32 8 Lincoln County 7-5 35.17 8 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-3 36.27 9 Dooly County 5-7 33.04 9 Savannah Country Day 10-3 35.58 10 Marion County 9-3 32.91 10 Darlington 8-5 34.99 11 Commerce 8-3 30.97 11 Aquinas 7-4 33.54 12 Washington-Wilkes 7-5 30.92 12 Whitefield Academy 8-4 29.86 13 Schley County 8-4 30.16 13 Savannah Christian 6-5 29.50 14 Taylor County 8-3 29.89 14 First Presbyterian 8-4 28.97 15 Mitchell County 10-2 29.59 15 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 7-5 27.81

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 90.18 80.50 2 8 – AAAAAAA 82.03 59.71 3 6 – AAAAAAA 80.33 54.83 4 3 – AAAAAAA 79.55 67.49 5 1 – AAAAAA 78.30 66.85 6 7 – AAAAAAA 77.84 55.57 7 7 – AAAAA 77.55 47.09 8 4 – AAAAAAA 75.84 60.19 9 7 – AAAA 75.31 55.59 10 5 – AAAAAAA 71.84 55.22 11 2 – AAAAAA 71.59 60.85 12 4 – AAAAA 71.48 52.24 13 5 – AAAA 71.23 50.29 14 8 – AAAAA 69.29 38.23 15 1 – AAAAA 67.67 44.88 16 2 – AA 64.86 43.47 17 8 – AA 64.23 8.93 18 5 – AAAAAA 64.21 45.19 19 6 – AAAAAA 63.64 49.02 20 1 – AA 63.52 46.54 21 6 – AA 62.66 28.83 22 4 – AAA 62.12 30.80 23 3 – AAAA 61.67 38.01 24 2 – AAAAA 59.52 46.37 25 2 – AAAAAAA 59.21 48.27 26 8 – AAAA 58.88 43.86 27 4 – AAAAAA 58.76 35.91 28 7 – AAA 58.66 29.50 29 5 – AAA 58.47 34.15 30 5 – A 58.37 25.79 31 3 – AAAAA 57.34 40.83 32 2 – AAAA 57.27 44.20 33 5 – AA 56.42 34.00 34 3 – AAAAAA 55.89 43.19 35 7 – AAAAAA 54.88 35.88 36 4 – AA 54.58 20.33 37 8 – AAAAAA 54.00 40.26 38 6 – AAAA 53.40 31.83 39 6 – AAA 52.82 22.89 6-South – AAA 56.20 32.30 6-North – AAA 28.69 14.72 40 6 – AAAAA 52.14 32.91 41 3 – AA 51.66 36.39 42 1 – AAAA 51.56 35.55 43 2 – A 49.27 27.04 44 8 – A 46.94 17.57 45 1 – AAA 46.57 29.35 46 4 – AAAA 45.94 23.84 47 6 – A 45.11 18.80 6-Div B – A 41.65 20.45 6-Div A – A 36.88 17.02 48 4 – A 44.05 16.58 4-Div B – A 40.15 23.82 4-Div A – A 36.41 6.23 49 3 – A 43.25 20.10 3-Div A – A 39.13 24.17 3-Div B – A 35.96 15.45 50 8 – AAA 42.43 26.77 51 7 – AA 41.85 16.98 52 3 – AAA 40.94 17.77 53 5 – AAAAA 40.92 28.08 54 7 – A 39.99 18.05 7-Div A – A 35.94 20.33 7-Div B – A 33.14 15.00 55 2 – AAA 39.98 24.24 56 1 – A 23.23 -1.87

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 20.08 88.2% 0.143 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 14.28 80.7% 0.212 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 17.45 85.1% 0.229 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 53.75 99.5% 0.231 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 15.34 82.3% 0.231 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 17.08 84.7% 0.234 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 16.45 83.8% 0.248 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 16.48 83.9% 0.258 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 13.07 78.7% 0.266 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 15.14 82.0% 0.278 10/20 Lee County Valdosta 28 – 31 14.39 80.8% 0.278 09/22 St. Pius X Lanier 33 – 36 14.15 80.5% 0.282 08/25 Elbert County Washington-Wilkes 15 – 33 10.50 74.1% 0.292 09/01 First Presbyterian Brookstone 27 – 34 12.05 76.9% 0.298 10/20 Mount Zion (Carroll) Trion 20 – 34 10.72 74.5% 0.298

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses.