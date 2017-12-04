Harrison girls haven’t missed a beat

The Harrison girls have picked up right where they left off last spring, when the Hoyas fell one point short in the state championship against Mays.

Their lone loss this fall was to AAAAAA Norcross in the season opener, a game Harrison coach Steve Lenahan said his club could have won.

Since then, the Hoyas have reeled off four straight wins behind a quartet of seniors. Point guard Harper Vick is averaging 12 points, 3 assists and 3 steals per game, Lenahan said, while forward Audrey Jordan, an Alabama-Birmingham signee, is averaging 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Guard Sarah Woghiren score 8 points per game and guard Mae Willis averages 6 points while playing a key defensive role.

Whereas last season Harrison relied heavily on Sydne Wiggins – now playing at Rice University – for scoring, now it’s distributed among several players.

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Lenahan said. “Actually I think we’re a little more well-rounded now.”

The Hoyas opened Region 6-AAAAAA play with a blowout win at South Cobb Tuesday.

More sharing: Even with a coaching change, the Henry County girls figured to be good again this season, with Auburn signee Brooke Moore, the school’s all-time leading scorer, back for her final season.

New coach Greg Shook, who moved across the county from Luella to take over the Warhawk program after Jason Harris left for Rome, wanted more players involved in the scoring. Moore, he said, has bought in.

After averaging 26 points last season, she’s putting up 20.7 in the early going this time around, but has increased her assists.

“I’m really proud of Brooke,” Shook said. “She’s been really receptive to what we’re asking her to do, and we’ve had more people scoring.”

Fellow senior Janaya Wadsworth is averaging 10.8 points, while junior Janiya Jones is averaging 12.5 and Lauren Bailey is averaging eight.

The benefits of the spread-it-around approach showed up when Henry played Northeast Macon. Moore missed the game but Henry won handily anyway.

“Everybody expects you to do great things. I’m just trying to teach them let’s do one thing at a time this year,” Shook said. “When you’ve got five seniors and three are starting, it’s hard to convince them there’s some other things we can do. They’re buying into it and they all understand it.”

Long-range Chiefs: The McIntosh boys are 4-0 after a 97-91 overtime win over Lambert Saturday, and they’re winning by an average of 20 points per game. One thing that stands out is their 3-point shooting. According to MaxPreps, the Chiefs are making 41 percent of their 3-point attempts and they’re averaging 10 made 3-pointers per game. Leading the way is senior Chaz Hardin, who has hit 8 of 13 shots beyond the ark. Hardin is one of four McIntosh players scoring more than 10 points per game.

COACHES: To report your scores, contact Score Altanta. They accept results multiple ways.

By phone: 404-256-1572

By email:sethellerbee@gmail.com

info@scoreatl.com

By text: 678-532-7797