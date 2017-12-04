Daily Trivia: Catholic schools that have won state titles
The Class AAAA final on Saturday between Marist and Blessed Trinity marks the first time that two Catholic schools have played each other for a football state championship in Georgia. Which Catholic schools have won state titles in football? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: The semifinal rematches from the regular season were Brookwood vs. Colquitt County and Marist vs. St. Pius. Marist beat St. Pius for the second time, but Colquitt avenged its 42-25 loss in the regular season with a 31-14 victory.
