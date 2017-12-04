Our Products
Daily List: State finalists that had losing records the previous season

Warner Robins is the 28th team to reach the state finals immediately after a losing season. The Demons, 3-8 in 2016, will play Rome for the Class AAAAA championship on Friday. Only six (marked with asterisks) of the previous 27 that rebounded from a losing season won their state title. The last to do it was Chattahoochee in 2010.

2017 Warner Robins (3-8)

2016 McIntosh Co. Acad. (4-7)

2013 Charlton County (5-6)

2010 Chattahoochee (4-6)*

2002 Dublin (4-7)

2000 Americus (5-6)*

2000 Fitzgerald (4-6)

1994 Manchester (4-6)

1990 Brown (1-9)

1986 Villa Rica (4-5-1)*

1986 Worth County (1-9)

1983 Marist (3-7)

1982 Wrens (4-5-1)

1981 Douglass-Montezuma (2-7-1)*

1977 Waycross (3-7)*

1972 Mitchell County (1-9)

1968 Forest Park (4-5-1)

1964 Lovett (3-7-1)

1962 North Clayton (3-7)

1958 LaGrange (4-5-1)

1958 Mitchell County (4-5)

1958 West Point (4-5-1)

1957 Quitman (1-8)

1954 Buford (3-6)

1954 Savannah (3-7)

1953 Irwin County (3-6-1)

1953 Model (3-5-1)*

1952 LaGrange (2-4-4)

