Daily List: State finalists that had losing records the previous season
Warner Robins is the 28th team to reach the state finals immediately after a losing season. The Demons, 3-8 in 2016, will play Rome for the Class AAAAA championship on Friday. Only six (marked with asterisks) of the previous 27 that rebounded from a losing season won their state title. The last to do it was Chattahoochee in 2010.
2017 Warner Robins (3-8)
2016 McIntosh Co. Acad. (4-7)
2013 Charlton County (5-6)
2010 Chattahoochee (4-6)*
2002 Dublin (4-7)
2000 Americus (5-6)*
2000 Fitzgerald (4-6)
1994 Manchester (4-6)
1990 Brown (1-9)
1986 Villa Rica (4-5-1)*
1986 Worth County (1-9)
1983 Marist (3-7)
1982 Wrens (4-5-1)
1981 Douglass-Montezuma (2-7-1)*
1977 Waycross (3-7)*
1972 Mitchell County (1-9)
1968 Forest Park (4-5-1)
1964 Lovett (3-7-1)
1962 North Clayton (3-7)
1958 LaGrange (4-5-1)
1958 Mitchell County (4-5)
1958 West Point (4-5-1)
1957 Quitman (1-8)
1954 Buford (3-6)
1954 Savannah (3-7)
1953 Irwin County (3-6-1)
1953 Model (3-5-1)*
1952 LaGrange (2-4-4)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0