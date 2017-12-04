Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
48
12
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

All-region teams: Rabun County’s Fisher named 8-AA player of the year

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AA, Football, Georgia (State Schools), high school sports, Latest News.

BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Here is the all-region team for 8-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Bailey Fisher, Rabun County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Daniel Lavender, Elbert County, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Cole Keener, Rabun County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: Tay Huff, Elbert County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Lee Shaw, Rabun County

First-team offense

QB – Kobe Goudelock, Elbert County, Sr.

RB – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County, Sr.

RB – George Gresham, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

RB – Shun Allen, Elbert County, So.

WR – Metris Fleming, Elbert County, Jr.

WR – Braxton Hicks, Rabun County, So.

WR – Austin Jones, Rabun County, Jr.

WR – Jeff Cain, Monticello, Sr.

OL – Ken Sheats, Social Circle, Jr.

OL – Tripp Martin, Banks County, Sr.

OL – Octious Smith, Elbert County, Sr.

OL – Jacob Parrish, Monticello, Jr.

OL – Shawn Lovell, Rabun County, Jr.

OL – Camden Mathis, Putnam County, So.

First-team defense

DL – Ryan Dove, Banks County, Sr.

DL – Braden Lynch, Monticello, Sr.

DL – Austin Sosebee, Rabun County, Jr.

DL – Jackson Webb, Rabun County, Jr.

DL – Jonathan Howard, Putnam County, Sr.

LB – Terrance Walker, Banks County, Jr.

LB – Gavyn Jones, Rabun County, Sr.

LB – Dawson Henricks, Rabun County, Sr.

LB – A.J. German, Elbert County, Fr.

DB – Caleb Howard, Social Circle, Sr.

DB – Jacob Lehotsky, Banks County, Jr.

DB – Austin Jones, Rabun County, Jr.

DB – Jay Fleetwood, Monticello, Jr.

DB – Tyrique Mathis, Putnam County, Sr.

K – Andrew Barnes, Rabun County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Simon Petite, Putnam County, Sr.

RB – Dylan Jackson, Monticello, Jr.

RB – Terrance Walker, Banks County, Jr.

RB – Brison Beck, Rabun County, Jr.

WR – Tate Peters, Social Circle, Jr.

WR – Blake Segars, Banks County, Sr.

WR – De’lvion Lawrence, Monticello, Sr.

WR – Dillyn Nichols, Rabun County, Sr.

OL – Parker Sprayberry, Banks County, Sr.

OL – Charles James, Putnam County, Sr.

OL – Jackson Webb, Rabun County, Jr.

OL – Rod Hamm, Elbert County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL – Cody Dodge, Banks County, Jr.

DL – A.K. Walker, Monticello, So.

DL – Tanner Jarrard, Rabun County, Sr.

DL – Javoris Gibbs, Elbert County, Jr.

LB – Marshall Pace, Banks County, Sr.

LB – Justin Wilkes, Rabun County, Sr.

LB – Kevarious Brownlow, Putnam County, Jr.

LB – Cody Saxon, Banks County, Sr.

DB – Oviaris Bone, Elbert County, Sr.

DB – Jadon Williams, Putnam County, Sr.

DB – Tron Eberhart, Elbert County, Jr.

K – Diego Martinez, Elbert County, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0