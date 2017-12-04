All-region teams: Rabun County’s Fisher named 8-AA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 8-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Bailey Fisher, Rabun County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Daniel Lavender, Elbert County, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Cole Keener, Rabun County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Tay Huff, Elbert County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Lee Shaw, Rabun County
First-team offense
QB – Kobe Goudelock, Elbert County, Sr.
RB – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County, Sr.
RB – George Gresham, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
RB – Shun Allen, Elbert County, So.
WR – Metris Fleming, Elbert County, Jr.
WR – Braxton Hicks, Rabun County, So.
WR – Austin Jones, Rabun County, Jr.
WR – Jeff Cain, Monticello, Sr.
OL – Ken Sheats, Social Circle, Jr.
OL – Tripp Martin, Banks County, Sr.
OL – Octious Smith, Elbert County, Sr.
OL – Jacob Parrish, Monticello, Jr.
OL – Shawn Lovell, Rabun County, Jr.
OL – Camden Mathis, Putnam County, So.
First-team defense
DL – Ryan Dove, Banks County, Sr.
DL – Braden Lynch, Monticello, Sr.
DL – Austin Sosebee, Rabun County, Jr.
DL – Jackson Webb, Rabun County, Jr.
DL – Jonathan Howard, Putnam County, Sr.
LB – Terrance Walker, Banks County, Jr.
LB – Gavyn Jones, Rabun County, Sr.
LB – Dawson Henricks, Rabun County, Sr.
LB – A.J. German, Elbert County, Fr.
DB – Caleb Howard, Social Circle, Sr.
DB – Jacob Lehotsky, Banks County, Jr.
DB – Austin Jones, Rabun County, Jr.
DB – Jay Fleetwood, Monticello, Jr.
DB – Tyrique Mathis, Putnam County, Sr.
K – Andrew Barnes, Rabun County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Simon Petite, Putnam County, Sr.
RB – Dylan Jackson, Monticello, Jr.
RB – Terrance Walker, Banks County, Jr.
RB – Brison Beck, Rabun County, Jr.
WR – Tate Peters, Social Circle, Jr.
WR – Blake Segars, Banks County, Sr.
WR – De’lvion Lawrence, Monticello, Sr.
WR – Dillyn Nichols, Rabun County, Sr.
OL – Parker Sprayberry, Banks County, Sr.
OL – Charles James, Putnam County, Sr.
OL – Jackson Webb, Rabun County, Jr.
OL – Rod Hamm, Elbert County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL – Cody Dodge, Banks County, Jr.
DL – A.K. Walker, Monticello, So.
DL – Tanner Jarrard, Rabun County, Sr.
DL – Javoris Gibbs, Elbert County, Jr.
LB – Marshall Pace, Banks County, Sr.
LB – Justin Wilkes, Rabun County, Sr.
LB – Kevarious Brownlow, Putnam County, Jr.
LB – Cody Saxon, Banks County, Sr.
DB – Oviaris Bone, Elbert County, Sr.
DB – Jadon Williams, Putnam County, Sr.
DB – Tron Eberhart, Elbert County, Jr.
K – Diego Martinez, Elbert County, Sr.
